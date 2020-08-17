Aubree McCann dominated at the net and was solid defensively in Sabine’s three wins to open the 2020 season, and for her efforts the junior standout has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
McCann recorded 58 kills, 46 digs, 14 blocks and four aces as the Lady Cardinals defeated Gilmer in five sets before earning sweeps of Big Sandy and Cumberland Academy.
Against Gilmer to open the season, she ripped 25 kills and added 17 digs and 10 blocks. She followed with 17 kills, 13 digs, two aces and four blocks against Big Sandy, and added 16 kills, 16 digs and two aces against Cumberland Academy.
Sabine and McCann picked up right where they left off from a solid season a year ago. The Lady Cardinals rolled up 39 wins in 2019, and McCann had 397 kills, 76 blocks, 288 digs and 80 aces.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Carthage’s Faith Kruebbe finished the week with 35 kills, 46 digs, 10 assists, six blocks and 11 aces as the Lady Dawgs went 2-1. Teammate Makhai Lewis added 34 kills and 12 blocks.
Beckville’s Kinsley Rivers recorded 30 kills, 24 digs, 11 aces, five blocks and two assists in three matches.
White Oak’s Alysa Hall capped a big week by recording 18 kills in a tri-match with Big Sandy and Henderson on Saturday. She had nine kills, three aces, three blocks and three digs against Big Sandy and nine kills, two aces and a block against Henderson.
Hawkins’ Makena Warren had 23 kills, 25 digs, four blocks and three aces for the week. Teammate Logan Jaco added 47 kills and 12 digs, and Lynli Dacus recorded 58 assists, 12 kills, 11 digs, four blocks and two aces.
TGCA POLL
The Beckville Ladycats, unranked in the preseason poll, entered the rankings at No. 3 in Class 2A this week after notching wins over Class 4A schools Pleasant Grove, Chapel Hill and Henderson.
East Texas teams joining Beckville in the rankings this week by the Texas Girls Coaches Association are Lindale in Class 4A and Gary in Class 2A.
East Texas teams earning votes were Gilmer and Carthage in 4A, White Oak, Sabine, Rains, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Corrigan-Camden, Harmony and Atlanta in 3A and Cayuga and Hawkins in Class 2A.
Heading up the polls this week are Krum in Class 4A, Peaster in Class 3A and Crawford in Class 2A.