WHITE OAK
■ CARTHAGE GOES 2-1: WHITE OAK — Competing in the Championship Bracket at the Shirley Atkins Tournament, the Carthage Lady Dogs won two of three matches and took consolation.
Carthage whipped Whitehouse in three sets 25-23, 19-25, 25-20 to take the consolation trophy. Earlier in the afternoon, Carthage fell to tourney runner-up Tyler Lee 22-25, 25-22, 20-25 before sweeping Pleasant Grove 25-16, 25-17.
Cami Hicks led the way with 27 kills and 12 blocks. Kristen Stewart had 26 assists and 10 digs. Chesney Baker managed 30 digs and Addi Surratt added 24. Sadie Smith handed out 21 assists and Faith Kruebbe finished with nine kills.
The Lady Dogs (21-4) play Hallsville on Tuesday.
■ HALLSVILLE WINS 2 OF 3: WHITE OAK — The Hallsville Lady Cats are bringing home a third place trophy from Saturday play at the Shirley Atkins Tournament.
Hallsville defeated Lufkin in the third place match 25-6, 25-16. The Lady Cats also bested Whitehouse 25-16, 14-25, 25-14. They bowed out to eventual champion Leon 13-25, 21-25.
Cassidy Cole had 12 kills and Ayden McDermott added 10 kills. Emma Rogers had 18 digs and Cole contributed 16, along with 10 aces. Ashley Jones led the way in assists with 41.
■ LADYNECKS FALL TWICE: WHITE OAK — The host White Oak Ladynecks, beset by injuries to three starters, dropped two matches Saturday at the Shirley Atkins Tournament. White Oak fell in straight sets to eventual champion Leon 10-25, 9-25 and Whitehouse prevailed in three sets 22-25, 25-15, 22-25.
Lexi Baker paced the Ladynecks with 14 kills and 15 digs. Stormy Riley added 13 digs, while Emma Hill passed out 24 assists. Macy Weeks added 19 digs in a losing effort.
■ PINE TREE DROPS 2 OF 3: WHITE OAK — The Pine Tree Pirates fell in straight sets to the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes 20-25, 17-25 in third place of the Challenger Bracket.
Pine Tree rolled Center to open action 25-18, 25-10 before falling to North Lamar 21-25, 15-25.
Sam Sommerfeld led the Lady Pirates with 13 kills over three matches, while Maleka Wilson chipped in with an even dozen.
■ WHITE OAK WRAP-UP: WHITE OAK — In the Championship Bracket, Leon topped Tyler Lee 25-16, 25-12 to take first place. Third place went to Hallsville in a 25-6, 25-16 win over Lufkin.
In the Challenger Bracket, John Tyler won first over North Lamar, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20. Gilmer bested Pine Tree 25-20, 25-17 for third and Avery handled Hawkins 25-21, 25-18 for consolation.
MARSHALL
■ SPRING HILL FALLS IN 3RD PLACE MATCH: MARSHALL — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers advanced to the third-place match Saturday. The Lady Panthers opened with a 25-18, 25-16 decision over Redwater and dropped a 16-25, 21-25 match to Marshall.
In the third place match, Liberty-Eylau prevailed in straight sets 25-27, 23-25. The Lady Panthers are now 14-14 on the year.
A’zaria Jones led the way for Spring Hill with 21 kills. Molly Seale added 18 and Ansley Nichols 10. Maci Plunk contributed 53 assists and a dozen digs, while Sam Schott had 31 digs, Jones 23, Kaycee Campbell 15 and Lexi White 11.
Spring Hill is at New Diana on Tuesday.
From Staff Reports