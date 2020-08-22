SH SWEEPS: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers completed a weekend sweep on Saturday with wins over Liberty-Eylau (25-17, 25-16, 25-16) and Winona (25-4, 25-7, 25-7).
Carli Manasse finished the day with five kills and four aces. Sam Schott served up eight aces to go along with 11 digs, three assists and two kills. Ke’asya Anderson added two kills, Abby Caron eight kills and two blocks, Kaycee Campbell 12 aces and three digs, Molly Seale 10 kills and 11 digs, Erin Gregson two kills and eight aces, Janie Bradshaw two digs, Carolann Bowles 19 kills and seven digs, Caylee Mayfield 11 kills, Mia Traylor 52 assists, seven kills, eight digs and 11 aces and Natalie Fisher three kills.
On Friday, the Lady Panthers earned a 25-13, 25-17, 25-21 sweep of New Diana.
The Lady Panthers (5-5) will visit West Rusk on Tuesday.
BECKVILLE SWEEPS: BECKVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats knocked off Carthage (25-16, 25-10, 25-15) and White Oak (25-18, 25-10, 30-28) in a tri-match on Saturday.
Sophie Elliott and Allison baker combined for 31 assists, and Kinsley Rivers knocked down nine kills in the win over Carthage. Elliott had 18 assists, two digs and three aces, Baker 13 assists, six digs and six kills and Rivers four aces and three digs. Lindsey Baker chipped in with three kills and three digs, Avery Morris four kills, seven digs and two blocks, Hannah Sharpless one dig, M.J. Weatherford two kills, two digs and two blocks, Karissa McDowell one dig and Amber Harris seven kills and seven digs.
Allison Baker had 28 assists and Lindsey Baker 16 kills in the win over White Oak.
Allison finished with 12 digs, Lindsey six digs, Elliott six assists and three digs, Rivers 11 kills, five digs and two blocks, Morris four aces, four kills, seven digs and two assists, Sharpless four digs, Weatherford two aces, two kills and two blocks, McDowell one dig and Harris 10 digs, five kills, two aces and three blocks.
W. OAK DROPS 2: BECKVILLE — The White Oak Ladynecks fell to Carthage (25-19, 25-15, 25-20) and Beckville (25-18, 25-10, 30-28) on Saturday in a tri-match.
Emma Hill finished the day with 28 assists, four digs and three kills for the Ladynecks. Brazie Croft added 15 receptions, 10 digs and three aces, Lexi Baker 12 kills, 22 receptions and 14 digs, Alysa Hall 11 kills, five blocks and five digs, Macy Weeks 30 receptions and 17 digs and Daphne Bogenschutz five kills.
SABINE 3, C. HEIGHTS 1: LIBERTY CITY — Sierrah Richter handed out 29 assists and came up with 10 digs, Aubrey McCann dropped in 17 kills to go along with 19 digs and four blocks and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 win over Central Heights.
Richter added 10 digs and four aces for Sabine, which also got six kills and 14 digs from Maddie Furrh, 15 digs and two kills from Caitlin Bates, two digs from Callie Sparks, seven kills from Ryanne Stuart, 24 digs from Ally Gresham, two kills and thre digs from Peyton Childress, 10 digs from Ella Roberts and two digs from Cale Brown.
In a 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of Chapel Hill on Friday, Richter finished with 22 assists, two aces, six digs and two kills. McCann added 15 kills, four blocks and two digs, Stuart seven kills, Furrh 12 digs, Gresham 12 digs, Bates two aces and four digs, Childress a dig and a kill, Roberts four digs, Ally Gresham three digs and Sparks eight digs.
TATUM SPLITS: VAN — The Tatum Lady Eagles split a pair of matches on Saturday, defeating Van (25-17, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20) and falling to Neches.
Kaylei Stroud led with 19 kills and 18 digs against Van. Abby Sorenson set it all up with 40 assists, adding 13 digs and three aces. Mia Tovar finished with eight digs, Myra Andrade four kills and 11 digs, Lexi Luna two digs, Kerrigan Biggs seven kills, two blocks and seven digs, Kensi Greenwood four digs and two aces, Janiya Kindle six kills and two blocks, Kayla Jones nine kills and two blocks and Summer Dancy-Vasquez two assists and a team-leading 32 digs.
Against Neches, Paisley Williams had one dig, Dancy-Vasquez 13 digs, Stroud six kills, nine digs and three aces, Jones five kills, two blocks and four digs, Kindle one block, Greenwood two digs and two aces, Biggs three kills, Luna four digs, Andrade five kills and two digs, Tovar three digs, Macy Brown three kills and Sorenson 17 assists and 11 digs.
GARRISON 3, U. GROVE 1: UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions fell to Garrison in four sets on Tuesday, dropping a 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-22 decision.
Carleigh Judd had 18 kills and four aces, Sydney Chamberlain 27 digs, Makenna Littlejohn 34 assists and Avery Brooks 13 kills in the loss.
On Friday, the Lady Lions split with Troup and Rusk, defeating Troup in five sets and falling in four to Rusk.
Judd had 15 kills and nine blocks, Chamberlain 28 digs and Littlejohn 35 assists against Troup. Judd finished with 12 kills, Brooks 10 kills and Littlejohn 18 assists against Rusk.
HAWKINS SWEEPS: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks swept to wins over West Rusk (25-19, 5-8, 25-7) and New Diana (25-8, 25-11, 25-18) on Saturday in a tri-match.
Jordyn Warren and Lynli Dacus had 13 assists apiece in the win over West Rusk, with Warren adding four kills and Dacus putting down three. Logan Jaco led with nine kills. Makena Warren had eight digs and five kills, tenley Conde four kills and six digs, Josie Howard eight digs and Morgan Jaco two blocks.
Against New Diana, Dacus finished with 20 assists and Jordyn Warren 12. Logan Jaco added 12 kills and five digs, Morgan Jaco six kills, Conde six kills and four digs, Makena Warren five kills and seven digs and Carmen Turner five digs.
DAINGERFIELD DROPS 2: MINEOLA — Daingerfield fell to Mineola (25-10, 25-17, 25-19) and Cross Roads on Saturday in a tri-match.
Kayleigh Phillips had 10 digs in the loss to Mineola. Kylah Haley added a block, Ashlyn Bruce three kills, Karley Nix one kill and one block, Adisen Key two aces and three digs, Diamond Jeter three kills and two assists and Joi Akinsuroju five digs.
Akinsuroju had four aces and seven digs against Cross Roads. Jeter finished with 25 assists, five digs, two blocks and three kills, Key nine digs, Jaylee Barron five digs, Nix six kills, Bruce seven kills and three blocks, Breanne Durham two digs, Genesis Allen two aces, 11 kills, five blocks and two digs, Haley eight kills, Phillips three assists and a team-leading 27 digs and Natalie Beasley a kill, a block and a dig.
C. HILL 3, CARLISLE 0: CHAPEL HILL — Kamryn Wages paced Chapel Hill with nine assists, five kills and seven aces in a 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 sweep of Carlisle.
Kaiden Kelley added six kills, and D.J. Kincade finished with five digs, two aces and four blocks.
LATE FRIDAY
HENDERSON SWEEPS: Taylor Lybrand had a total of 21 kills on the day as Henderson swept past Winona (25-12, 25-13, 25-13) and Center (25-15, 25-18, 25-11).
Lybrand had 11 kills and four blocks, Analena Tavo eight kills, two blocks and two aces and Cora Jimerson 18 assists, four digs and two aces against Winona.
Lybrand finished with 10 kills, three blocks and two aces and Freeman 13 assists and two aces against Center.