ET VOLLEYBALL
Friday
Longview at Pine Tree, 4:30 p.m.
Hallsville at Sulphur Springs, 4 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Lindale at Spring Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Gilmer at Pittsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Carthage at Jasper, 4:30 p.m.
White Oak at West Rusk, 4:30 p.m.
Gladewater at New Diana, 4:30 p.m.
Sabine at Daingerfield, 4:30 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Tatum, 4:30 p.m.
Waskom at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Mineola at Harmony, 4:30 p.m.
B. Sandy at U. Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Overton at U. Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Carlisle at L. Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
Beckville at Timpson, 4:30 p.m.
Garrison at Gary, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
Hallsville at Longview, 1 p.m.