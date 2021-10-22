Monday, Oct. 25CHCS at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26S. Springs at Longview, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at P. Tree, 6 p.m.

Hallsville at Tatum, 6 p.m.

Marshall at T. High, 6 p.m.

Bullard at S. Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.

Gilmer at L-Eylau, 5:30 p.m.

N. Lamar at Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Center at Carthage, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at W. Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Gladewater at O. City, 5:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at H. Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Waskom at W. Rusk, 5:30 p.m.

Arp at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Harmony at Quitman, 6:30 p.m.

Q. City at P. Pewitt, 6:30 p.m.

Beckville at Shelbyville, 6:30 p.m.

Overton at L. Chapel, 6 p.m.

U. Hill at Hawkins, 6 p.m.

CHCS at Tyler HEAT, 6 p.m.

Garland at TST, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Monday, Oct. 25Belhaven at LETU, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26Navarro at Panola, 6 p.m.

ETBU at Texas Dallas, 6 p.m.

Recommended for You


 

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.