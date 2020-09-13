ET VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Beckville/Legacy at Longview, 4:30 p.m.
Pine Tree at Winona, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Hallsville, 5:30 p.m.
Gilmer at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Spring Hill at Troup, 6:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Cumberland, 6:30 p.m.
N. Lamar at Carthage, 6:15 p.m.
New Diana at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Ore city, 6:30 p.m.
Sabine at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.
Arp at Waskom, 5:30 p.m.
Whitehouse at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.
Union Grove at Hawkins, 6 p.m.
Overton at Carlisle, 5:30 p.m.
L. Chapel at Gary, 4:30 p.m.
Long. HEAT at CHAAMP, 6:30 p.m.
LCS at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.