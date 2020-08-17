SH DROPS 2: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers fell to Gilmer (25-12, 25-19, 25-21) and Carthage (25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21) at home on Saturday.
Mia Traylor finished the day with 34 assists, eight digs, six aces and three kills. Sam Schott had 16 digs, Carli Manasse three kills and three aces, Abby Caron nine kills, Kaycee Campbell 13 digs and two aces, Erin Gregson four aces, Molly Seale 11 kills and 13 digs, Carolann Bowles 12 kills and Caylee Mayfield six kills.
The Lady Panthers will host a tri-match with Quitman and Pleasant Grove starting at 4:30 p.m. today.
GILMER SWEEPS: The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes swept Spring Hill (25-12, 25-19, 25-21) and defeated Carthage in four sets (25-23, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21) on Saturday.
Against Spring Hill, Haylee Jordan had 12 kills, Madyson Tate eight, Reece Couture seven, Kirsten Waller four and Karlye Johnston two. Jaycee Harris added six aces, Jordan five blocks, Tate four blocks and Couture and Abbey Bradshaw two blocks apiece. Raeven Harris and Aaleya Morton shared the lead in digs with 13 apiece. Jordan added seven, Harris five, Waller three and Bradshaw and Couture two apiece. Jaycee Harris handed out 15 assists, and Karsyn Lindsey added 10.
Against Carthage, Tate finished with 11 kills, Johnston 10, Couture six, Jordan five and Jaycee Harris three. Morton recorded five aces and Jaycee Harris four. Jordan had three blocks and Waller two, and Raeven Harris led with 15 digs. Morton had 12 digs, Jaycee Harris seven, Bradshaw and Lindsey five apiece and Johnston and Waller four each. Jaycee Harris led with 18 assists, and Lindsey finished with eight.
CARTHAGE SPITS: The Carthage Lady Dawgs fell to Gilmer in four sets and defeated Spring Hill in four on Saturday.
Faith Kruebbe had eight kills, 14 digs, three blocks and three aces against Gilmer, and Sadie Smith handed out 23 assists to go along with seven digs and three kills. Makhai Lewis finished with six kills and four blocks, and Mara Hodges had five kills.
Smith had 32 assists and nine digs against Spring Hill. Lewis recorded 13 kills and three blocks, Kruebbe 11 kills, 20 digs and five aces, Kaliyah Timmons six kills, Erin Dodge 10 digs and Marissa Harrison eight digs.
LADYNECKS SWEEP: HENDERSON - The White Oak Ladynecks moved to 4-0 on the young season with wins over Big Sandy (25-11, 25-9, 25-14) and Henderson (25-13, 25-16, 25-16) on Saturday.
Against Big sandy, Braizie Croft finished with two aces, five receptions and five digs. Lexi Baker added nine kills, four receptions and two digs, Kaylee Wilkinson three aces, four receptions and two digs, Emma Nix two kills, Emma Hill 25 assists and two digs, Alysa Hall nine kills, three blocks, three digs and three aces, Macy Weeks eight receptions and four digs, Anna Iske four kills, Daphne Bogenschutz three kills and Kayleigh Campbell two kills.
Hill handed out 20 assists and added two digs, and Hall had nine kills and two aces against Henderson. Croft finished with eight receptions and three digs, Baker 10 kills, seven receptions, four digs and two aces, Wilkinson five receptions and two digs, Nix four kills, Weeks five aces, 10 receptions and five digs and Iske six kills.
TATUM SWEEPS: CENTER - The Tatum Lady Eagles swept New Diana (25-7, 25-7, 25-18) and host team Center (25-11, 25-20, 25-14) on Saturday.
Against Center, Paisley Williams had two digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 10 digs, Kaylei Stroud five kills, four digs and two aces, Kayla Jones seven kills and three digs, Janiya Kindle two kills, Makensi Greenwood three aces, Kerrigan Biggs six kills, Macy Brown 11 kills and three aces and Abby Sorenson 25 assists and seven digs.
Sorenson set things up with 26 assists against New Diana, adding five digs and two aces. Williams added two digs, Dancy-Vasquez eight digs, Stroud nine kills and seven digs, Jones nine kills, Kindle two kills, Greenwood three digs, Biggs five kills, Myra Andrade two kills and Brown five kills.
DAINGERFIELD DROPS 2: PITTSBURG - The Daingerfield Lady Tigers fell to Union Grove (25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22) and Pittsburg (25-22, 25-18, 25-21) on Saturday.
Diamond Jeter had 25 assists, four digs and four kills in the loss to Union Grove. Joi Akinsuroju added seven digs and two aces, Adisen Key two aces and eight digs, Jaylee Barron four digs, Karley Nix two kills, Ashlyn Bruce 11 kills, two digs and three blocks, Kyasia Williams six kills, Kylah Haley three kills, Genesis Allen eight kills and four blocks and Kayleigh Phillips 30 digs.
Phillips had 24 digs in the loss to Pittsburg. Allen finished with six blocks, Williams four aces and six kills, Bruce five kills and four blocks, Nix three kills, Barron four digs, Key six digs and two aces, Jeter two aces, four kills, two blocks and 14 assists and Akinsuroju four aces and two digs.
TIMPSON 3, HEAT 2: TIMPSON - Longview HEAT dropped a 25-20, 19-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11 decision to Timpson on Saturday.
Jenna Parker had 19 service points, 58 receptions and 15 digs in the loss for HEAT. Abbey Gallant added seven digs and two assists, Dani Harrison nine kills, Jordan Parker three aces, 10 points, eight receptions, seven blocks, nine digs, seven assists and 21 kills, Laynie Walton three digs, Makayla Richey two aces, five points, eight receptions and 10 digs, McKenzie File two aces, five points, nine receptions and nine digs and Meredith Corley seven points, 21 digs and 18 assists.
SHEPHERD 3, HUNTINGTON 2: HUNTINGTON - Huntington fell to Shepherd in five sets on Saturday, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25, 18-25, 15-11.
Halle Flynt had 37 assists and 15 digs in the loss. Abby Kirkland added two aces and 12 digs, Emma Mcguire 15 digs, Kara Teer 10 kills and 11 digs, Faith Ellis 12 kills, Kaylee Rivenbark two aces and Courtney Smith 11 digs.
In a 25-17, 27-25, 25-16 loss to Leon on Friday, Rivenbark had 13 digs, Ellis seven kills and two blocks, Flynt 21 assists and seven digs, Anna Claire Johnson seven digs, Kirkland seven digs and Teer six kills.