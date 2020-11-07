VAN — Spring Hill fought, scrapped and clawed their way to the third round of the postseason and the best season for the program in five years.
Farmersville, however, was simply too much.
Behind a heavy-hitting lineup, the fifth-ranked Lady Farmers notched a sweep (25-15, 25-20, 25-16) of Spring Hill in a Class 4A, Region II quarterfinal on Saturday at Van High School.
Spring Hill erased a two-year playoff drought this season after a 10-year postseason run ended in 2018 and knocked off state-ranked opponents in a run to the third round for the first time since 2015. The Lady Panthers' season concludes at 18-12.
However, order is restored for Lady Panther volleyball with just two departing seniors and the rest of its lineup returning under first-year head coach Andrew Harbison.
On Saturday, Farmersville brought a sizeable team that was solid all over the court with two setters recording double-digit assists as well as six players with multiple kills and size at the net that kept a young Lady Panther squad off-balanced throughout.
All of those things showed in all three games, particularly past the midway point when Farmersville began to pull away.
The first set was tied at 9-all, the second at 10-10 and, after falling behind quickly in the third before rallying back, late in the decisive third when the Lady Farmers took over.
For Spring Hill, freshman Carolann Bowles capped a breakout season with 10 kills and a pair of blocks. Junior Molly Seale followed with four kills, a block and two aces while fellow juniors Caylee Mayfield and Janie Brasdhaw added three and two kills, respectively.
Abby Caron, a sophomore, finished with three blocks and a kill.
Junior setter Mia Traylor dished out 19 assists and added three timely, drop-shot kills to her night.
The seniors on the squad, Sam Schott and Kaycee Campbell, were steady in defense for Spring Hill, who recorded back-to-back, five-set winners through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
For Farmersville, senior Reese Fetty hammered home 16 kills to go with a pair of blocks, leading a trio of size at the net for the Lady Farmers, who advance to the regional semifinals for the second-straight season. They'll meet No. 9 Kennedale in the next round.
In the first game, the two teams exchanged kills and errors out to a 9-9 tie before Farmersville began to pull away with a 5-0 run from Kate Ingram at the service line. Fetty and Alex Brooks had kills before Riley Tuck ended it with an ace.
In the second set, Seale had two kills and an ace for a 10-10 score. Farmersville then built a lead with a 4-0 run and held on from there. A dig from Bradshaw and a block from Mayfield pulled the Lady Panthers to within two points twice late but a 3-0 run from the Lady Farmers at the end gave them a 2-0 lead. Tuck finished the set with another ace.
Fetty came out firing in the third with six kills and a block as Farmersville raced to an 11-4 lead. The Lady Panthers, with Seale at the line, trimmed it down to two, 13-11, with a 4-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back kills from Bowles.
But the deficit and Fetty were too much the rest of the way as the Lady Farmers moved on with the sweep.