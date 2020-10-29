PITTSBURG — If a young Spring Hill team had any nervousness issues heading into the postseason against a formidable opponent, it certainly didn’t show.
What did show up on Thursday night was a scrappy effort and with that, the Lady Panthers are moving on.
Behind a total-team effort, Spring Hill opened the Class 4A playoffs with a five-set win (25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-12) over No. 23 Pleasant Grove in a Region II bi-district match.
With the win, the first for Spring Hill since 2015, the Lady Panthers (17-12) move on to take on the winner of Van and Kaufman.
“They came ready to play,” Spring Hill head coach Andrew Harbison, in his second season with the Lady Panthers, said. “We had a good practice and stressed sacrificing for your teammates and playing hard and I thought the girls did that.”
Freshman Carolann Bowles was lethal throughout, hammering home 24 kills in the match. Her play at the net, combined with Carli Manasse, another freshman for the Lady Panthers, and Abby Caron, a sophomore, played a big factor.
Manasse finished with six blocks and five kills while Caron had four kills and three blocks, including a pivotal one late in the decisive fifth set.
Molly Seale finished with 12 kills and Caylee Mayfield totaled seven for the Lady Panthers, who had six players with a kill and 10 with a dig.
Mia Traylor turned in an all-around night with 23 digs to go with 42 assists and five aces. Spring Hill finished with 15 aces as a team in 102 serves with 14 errors.
Epitomizing the grit was Sam Schott, one of two seniors on the roster who finished with 18 digs and three aces in an all-around night.
Things were tight in the opening set with a 17-all score, the eighth tie of the game which included seven lead changes to that point. Then, with Bowles at the line, Spring Hill rattled off a 5-0 run with an ace from the freshman and a pair of kills — and a diving save — from Mayfield on the way to the 25-19 win.
A long volley at 20-20 in the second summed up the second game. From there, Pleasant Grove, led by the duo of Katie Ferguson and Harleigh O’Neal constructed a 5-1 run to close to knot the match at 1-1.
The theme continued in the third with a 15-15 tie before an ace from Manasse highlighted a 4-0 from Spring Hill. Schott then aced the final two points in a closing 4-0 run to put the Lady Panther ahead, 2-1, with the 25-18 win.
Pleasant Grove played its cleanest set of the night facing elimination with kills or blocks on 16 points in the 25-15 win to force a pressure-packed deciding game.
Bowles had three kills early off down-the-net feeds from Traylor as Spring Hill jumped to a 6-3 lead. The Lady Hawks, after a timeout, trimmed the Spring Hill lead to one, 10-9.
But a powerful kill from Seale followed by a diving save and ensuing block from Caron pushed Spring Hill’s lead back to four.
Bowles then hammered home her final blow with a roar and a leg stomp, setting off a dogpile.