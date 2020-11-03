KAUFMAN — Spring Hill has shown a flair for the dramatics so far in the postseason.
But the Lady Panthers have brought a never-say-die attitude with it.
After keeping their season alive with a fourth-set win, Spring Hill knocked off Kaufman in the fifth for a 3-2 win (19-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 15-10) over the Lady Lions in a Class 4A, Region II area round playoff on Tuesday.
It’s the second-straight fifth-set playoff win for the Lady Panthers, who advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.
Spring Hill (18-11) will take on Farmersville in the third round with a time and place to be determined. The Lady Farmers swept Spring Hill’s district mate Bullard on Tuesday.
For Spring Hill on Tuesday, it was a matter of scraping and clawing back while getting out of their own way at times against a Kaufman squad that was solid from the line and had size at the net. The Lady Panthers hurt their own cause with errors throughout but found a way in key stretches in all three set wins.
After a 9-9 tie in the fourth, Spring Hill, with Molly Seale at the line, went on a 6-0 run. They had to battle off Kaufman, who rallied to pull within a point, 19-18, before the combo of Seale, Carli Manasse and Abby Caron came up big at the net to keep their season alive.
Kaufman (12-14) rallied to a 6-all tie in the decisive fifth before a pair of 3-0 run gave the Lady Panthers a cushion. Seale had a pair of kills, Caron a crucial block and Carolann Bowles back-to-back kills for the 15-10 win.
Mia Traylor and Sam Schott were in the center of it all for Spring Hill. Traylor had eight timely kills, many unsuspecting dumps over the net, to go with 47 assists. Schott, the libero, played maestro in the middle with 21 digs, six assists and three aces.
Seale added 19 digs to her stellar night with 14 total kills, a block and two aces.
Bowles led with 18 kills to go with two blocks and eight digs. Caron added four blocks and four kills while Caylee Mayfield and Manasse finished with eight and six kills, respectively. Joanie Bradshaw finished with three aces as well.
But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Lady Panthers, who had to overcome 47 unforced errors overall, including 14 from the service stripe.
Kaufman kept the Lady Panthers off balance with a strong night at the stripe and it’s strong play at the net from Lexie Esparza, Paige Garmon and Evelyn Ramos. Lily Lancaster and Savannah Pasquinelli led the way for the Lady Lions.
The Lady Lions took the lead at 6-5 in the first set and held it from there. Spring Hill, with 16 errors in the set, got it to two points, 17-15, but errors the rest of the way and kills from a host of Lady Lions gave them them the 25-19 win.
The second set was nothing but a battle. After Spring Hill jumped to an 8-3 lead, Kaufman tied things up at 11 and there were six lead changes and 11 ties from there, the last coming at 24-24.
Manasse took a feed from Traylor for a 25-24 lead and Kayce Campbell tied the match with an ace.
The third set was Kaufman from the jump. The Lady Lions built a 14-7 lead and with a number of kills from Carpenter put Spring Hill on the edge of elimination with a 25-20 win.
But, as they’ve proved so far, the Lady Panthers battled back and delivered when the pressure was highest.