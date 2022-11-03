From Staff Reports
LUFKIN — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers controlled things from the start, rolling to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-16 Class 4A area playoff win over Hardin-Jefferson on Thursday.
“We used all of our weapons and spread the ball around,” Lady Panther head coach Andrew Harbison said. “Defensively, we played much better than we did on Tuesday. We attacked the ball and got all the tips. We keyed in on their two big girls and got some blocks early. We were able to turn those into offense and kills.”
Abby Caron and Carolann Bowles had seven kills apiece for the Lady Panthers. Natalie Fisher added six, Carli Manasse five, Tyhia Mack four, Lesley Sanchez thee and Faith Copeland.
Mack set things up with 24 assists, adding four digs and two aces. Halee Bray had one assist and one ace, and Carli Manasse led with 12 digs.
Faith Copeland had nine digs, Abby Fisher eight, Bowles six, Caron five, Sanchez four, Savannah Irwin three, Fisher two and Delaney Gray one.
The Lady Panthers, now 32-8 on the year, will move on to the regional quarterfinals next week.