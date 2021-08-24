DIANA — Spring Hill and New Diana played a volleyball match for the fifth straight season on Tuesday night at New Diana’s gym. Spring Hill swept the 2021 edition of the series by prevailing 25-20, 25-12 and 25-18.
“I liked the energy that we brought,” said Spring Hill head volleyball coach Andrew Harbison, who previously guided New Diana’s program from the start of the 2013 season until the end of the 2018 campaign. “New Diana played really scrappy. Hats off to them on their defense. They were fighting us tooth and nail. But, I was proud of my girls for staying in system. I felt like my offense was pretty good.”
“We have a tough preseason,” he added. “This is a great confidence builder going into district in a couple weeks. We got the talent. We’ve just got to go out and work hard and keep doing that.”
New Diana jumped out to an early 13-9 lead in the opening set, but Spring Hill flipped the script with a 16-7 run to win the opening period. The Lady Panthers’ Caylee Mayfield recorded an important kill to tie the score at 17 before Abby Caron’s tip over the net, block and kill made the score 22-18. Ultimately, the comeback was completed with a 25-20 set one win.
The second set had a more competitive start. The teams traded scoring through the first eight points before Spring Hill surged to seven in a row and an 11-4 lead. The Lady Panthers led at 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 before Caron’s kill set up a 5-4 score. Carolann Bowles helped expand the gap to 17-8 with four important kills and Carli Manasse added one during the stretch. They closed out the period with a dominant 25-12 victory.
Spring Hill marched to a 5-1 lead in the early minutes of the third set and ultimately held off a New Diana rally for a 25-18 win. Addison Ridge’s kill cut New Diana’s deficit to 7-6, but Natalie Fisher responded with a kill that gave Spring Hill an 8-6 advantage. Bowles added a kill that gave the Lady Panthers a 10-7 edge, Manasse produced a critical tip over the net that set up a 13-10 score, Bowles added kills that made it 18-14 and 23-16, and Mayfield’s kill wrapped up the match sweep.
Bowles led all players with 12 kills and also finished with three digs and a block, so she definitely played an important role in the Lady Panthers’ victory.
“She did a great job elevating and swinging on the ball,” Harbison said of Bowles’ performance. “I talked to her early. I said ‘I want you to hit angle. It’s going to be there.’ She brought the hammer, so she did a good job on that.”
Spring Hill had other playmakers like Manasse, who finished with four digs, three kills and a block. Additionally, Caron finished with four kills and four blocks, and Fisher recorded seven kills.
Ridge recorded 10 digs, nine kills, three aces and three assists in New Diana’s loss. Torri Ward finished with 12 digs, eight assists and three kills, Taylor Garrett added eight digs, two kills and an ace, and LiAnn James had 10 digs and an assist.