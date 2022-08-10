White Oak was slow out of the gate in Tuesday’s 2022 volleyball season opener, but that didn’t prevent it from earning a come-from-behind 3-1 non-district victory at longtime rival Spring Hill in the first game of the Morgan High era.
The Ladynecks are now led by a 2010 White Oak state champion volleyball player, and followed a 25-20 set one defeat with three straight 25-22 set wins to improve their current season record to 1-0.
Addison McClanahan guided the team to victory with 12 kills, and also contributed two digs and a block, while Addison Clinkscales added nine kills, four aces, two blocks and two digs. Emma Hill earned 30 assists, and Mallory McKinney finished with 22 digs.
“Spring Hill is still a big rival for us,” High said of the first win after her return. “I was really proud of the way [our players] turned it around after the first [set] and got the next three.”
The Lady Panthers, on the other hand, started the year with an 0-1 mark. Even in the defeat, they were boosted by Carolann Bowles’ 20 kills, Lesley Sanchez’s six kills and Carli Manasse’s five kills.
Spring Hill jumped out to an 8-3 start before it claimed seven-point edges at 12-5 and 20-13. White Oak scored the next two points before a 5-3 spurt cut the gap to 23-20, but Sanchez and Bowles answered late to wrap up the Lady Panthers’ first set victory.
The competitiveness of the match continued in the final three periods. White Oak struck first in the second set, but Tyhia Mack set up Bowles’ kill in the first of three straight Spring Hill points. The Ladynecks immediately responded a 5-2 surge to take a 6-5 lead.
Spring Hill regrouped with the next two scores to once again lead 7-6, but White Oak took advantage of multiple Lady Panther mistakes in a quick 6-0 run to own a 12-7 advantage.
Sanchez earned a block in the net and added a kill moments later to cut the home team’s deficit to 14-12, but scores by McClanahan and Clinkscales helped with the Ladyneck tension as the lead grew to 20-14 late in the set.
Bowles answered with a kill that not only kept the match close, but also jumpstarted a 7-2 surge that nearly completed a comeback. Caylee Lewis added a late kill to cut the gap to 22-21, but White Oak took advantage of a couple of Spring Hill missed opportunities in pulling out a 25-22 set two win.
White Oak continued to excel when it recorded a 5-3 start to the third set, but Spring Hill topped that with an 8-1 run that built up a 11-6 home team advantage. Natalie Fisher provided the Lady Panthers with a score during the stretch, but McClanahan’s Ladyneck kill also started to turn the tide.
Sanchez tried to slow down the opposition with a Spring Hill kill, but that didn’t prevent a White Oak turnaround. McClanahan earned a kill and block on back-to-back late possessions to put the road team up 23-17 late.
Spring Hill scored five of the next six points to make it a 24-22 score late, but the Lady Panthers’ unsuccessful serve closed out White Oak’s 25-22 set three win.