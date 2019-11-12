PITTSBURG — They led then rallied, attacked then bounced back, adjusted then responded.
Tatum would not be denied.
Behind a total-team effort, Tatum battled past Commerce in a five-set thriller (23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 15-10) in a Class 3A, Region II quarterfinal on Tuesday night at Pittsburg ISD’s Jack Arnwine Gymnasium.
With the win, Tatum (32-10) advances to the Region II tournament for the first time since 2007. Commerce concludes its season at 30-12.
Points didn’t come easy either way throughout the match. Commerce brought a strong attack from the service stripe that kept the Lady Eagles off-balanced at times offensively. The Tatum defense, however, held steady while the offense adjusted and kept swinging.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” Tatum head coach Leven Barker said. “They were tough servers and we knew that coming in. We felt like if we could get our serve-receive going, we would be alright.
“We were playing fantastic defense and hitting the ball well but they were doing some tough stuff to us serving the ball.”
Tatum, with its lineup full of youth and in the third round for the first time since 2010, bounced back time and time again.
“We had a little deer in the headlights look to us early on but as the game got going, from everything they did wrong, they were making up for it with something else right in a big way,” said Barker, who moves to 63-17 in two seasons at Tatum.
It took everyone and the stat line showed that.
Senior Essence Allen hammered 28 kills to go with 24 digs defensively and eight blocks. She added seven assists in an area of adjustment for the Lady Eagles.
That spelled junior Kayla Jones to a 14-block, nine-kill night. Freshman Kaylei Stroud followed with seven kills and 14 digs. Senior Kristin Smith had five blocks and Kerrigan Biggs, another freshman, finished with four.
“We played so many lineups, I just rolled them out there, and they didn’t miss a beat,” Barker said. “These kids are mentally tough and we saw that tonight.
“That was an excellent team and for us to be that mentally tough to hang in there as young as we are, I’m so proud. We can’t talk about the youth anymore. We’re not freshmen or sophomores on that court. We’re certainly not playing like it.”
Summer Dancy-Vasquez solidified the Tatum defense with 21 digs, one of 12 Lady Eagles to register a dig.
As they have throughout these playoffs, Abby Sorenson and Makensi Greenwood were solid. Sorrenson dished out 38 assists and Greenwood had three aces in a potent night from the stripe.
Commerce brought a similar attack as well with big nights from Allie Wittkopf, Mya Wilson, Savannah Shaw and Landry Davidson.
In the opening set, the Lady Tigers jumped ahead early and built a 19-13 lead before a Lady Eagle timeout. Tatum, with kills from four different players, whittled it down to a point, 21-20, and again at 23-22 before Commerce closed out the 25-23 win.
Tatum bounced back in the second, using a 5-0 run to pull ahead, 12-6, with a pair of kills from Stroud. Allen got going as well as the Lady Eagles claimed a 20-11 lead with a big block from Jones at the net. Sorenson found Allen from deep for a 25-18 win to even things up.
The intensity cranked up from there, starting in the third set with 11 ties throughout, the final coming at 23-all.
Trailing 16-13, Greenwood had an ace, Stroud a block and a kill and Jones one of each as well, Tatum took a 19-16 lead. Commerce, led by Wittkopf, rallied in a big way to tie things up at 22-all and then at 23-all. Wittkopf had two kills and an ace in a 3-0 closing run for the 25-23 win.
That trend continued in the fourth. Greenwood used a 6-0 run — the longest either way all match — with two aces to put Tatum ahead early, 11-5. The two teams exchanged blows to an 18-all tie before a powerful kill from Stroud and a deep kill from Jones put Tatum up, 22-18. Four-straight errors from Tatum then made it 24-24 before a block from Biggs and a Commerce error tied things up 2-2 and forcing a fifth set.
Allen put Tatum ahead, 7-5, with four-straight from the line in the decisive fifth. Greenwood had a few big digs from there and, as they did all night, the Lady Eagles used a total-team effort to close out the 15-10 win.
With the jam-packed, green-clad crowd at a frenzy, Tatum rolled out a pre-made banner that read ‘Regional Tournament Bound.’
“I’m so proud to see from where we were from the first game of the year — that first one we served 16 ball outs — and now we’re heading to the regional tournament,” Barker said. “We’re not happy just getting there, we’re going to try to win this thing.”
Tatum will take on Gunter, a five-set winner over Bonham, in a Region II semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday at Midlothian High School. The second semifinal, set for 7 p.m. Friday, pits Van Alstyne, a 3-2 winner over Ponder, against Prairiland, who swept New Boston.