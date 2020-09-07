The Tatum Lady Eagles are riding a four-game winning streak with one final match remaining before the start of District 16-3A play.
Senior middle blocker Kayla Jones has been a big part of the recent success for the Lady Eagles, and for her efforts in a couple of wins last week, Jones has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Jones recorded 15 kills, 11 blocks and three digs in sweeps of Timpson (25-15, 25-19, 25-22) and Chapel Hill (25-18, 25-18, 25-9). She recorded five kills and four blocks against Chapel Hill on Tuesday, and came back with 10 kills an seven blocks against Timpson.
The win over Timpson moved the Lady Eagles to 9-4 on the year. Tatum will visit Rusk to close out non-district play tonight, and then open the District 16-3A worksheet at home against Waskom on Friday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Aug. 31-Sept. 5 (nominated by coaches):
■ Beckville improved to 12-1 on the year with a 25-6, 21-25, 25-21, 25-13 win over No 3 (3A) Sabine on Friday and a sweep of Troup on Tuesday. In two matches, Kinsley Rivers recorded 13 kills, 14 digs, five block and three aces, and teammate Amber Harris had 10 aces, 11 kills and 23 digs.
FINALLY
After a long wait mandated by the University Interscholastic League, Class 6A and 5A schools were finally able to hit the court on Monday, and they’ll have a week to get ready for their first games.
Longview will scrimmage Tyler High and Marshall on Friday and Jacksonville and Nacogdoches on Saturday — both at home — and then open the season at home on Sept. 15 with a tri-match against Beckville and Tyler Legacy.
Pine Tree will host a scrimmage day on Friday, visit Whitehouse for scrimmages on Saturday and then open the season at Winona on Sept. 15.
Halslville will open the season at home on Sept. 15 against Tyler High.