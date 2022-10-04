Texas Girls Coaches Association
October 5, 2022
State Volleyball Poll
Class 1A
1. Fayetteville 32-3
2. Blum 20-12
3. Veribest 26-2
4. Chester 23-10
5. Klondike 23-13
6. Neches 21-8
7. Dodd City 19-10
8. Saint Jo 23-7
9. Rochelle 19-6
10. Richards 20-8
11. San Isidro 14-5
12. Aquilla 14-7
13. Benjamin 20-5
14. Pettus 11-4
15. Northside 20-12
16. Perrin-Whitt 15-7
17. McMullen County 13-8
18. Bryson 16-13
19. Bronte 15-15
20. Utopia 9-4
21. Grandfalls-Royalty 7-1
22. Harrold 10-5
23. Van Horn 20-13
24. Bluff Dale 10-7
25. Milford 10-9
Class 2A
1. Jewett Leon 32-5
2. Normangee 28-7
3. Wink 30-5
4. Iola 30-3
5. Windthorst 26-8
6. Thrall 20-13
7. Beckville 24-10
8. Harper 21-5
9. Ropes 23-6
10. Cumby 19-4
11. Amarillo Highland Park 24-7
12. Valley Mills 30-2
13. Three Rivers 21-8
14. Lindsay 26-9
15. Whitewright 25-10
16. Johnson City 25-10
17. Hull-Daisetta 18-8
18. Como-Pickton 23-9
19. Schulenburg 21-15
20. Crawford 17-17
21. Hamilton 21-6
22. Albany 17-7
23. Bremond 24-10
24. Bosqueville 21-9
25. Carlisle 18-9
Class 3A
1. Bushland 27-4
2. Gunter 28-6
3. Holliday 32-2
4. Columbus 31-3
5. Hardin 24-4
6. Fairfield 28-3
7. Peaster 26-4
8. White Oak 30-7
9. Tatum 31-6
10. Boyd 26-8
11. Compass Academy 20-3
12. Mount Vernon 19-2
13. Shallowater 29-4
14. Wall 30-5
15. Chisum 29-4
16. East Bernard 27-7
17. Central Heights 28-8
18. Tarkington 22-7
19. Edgewood 23-8
20. Grandview 23-8
21. Lyford 15-5
22. Amarillo Highland Park 24-7
23. Bells 27-8
24. San Antonio Randolph 18-8
25. Jim Ned 26-9
Class 4A
1. Pleasanton 35-1
2. Port Lavaca Calhoun 27-4
3. Bellville 28-9
4. Celina 27-1
5. Godley 24-6
6. Farmersville 34-2
7. Aubrey 27-8
8. Canton 24-7
9. Canyon Randall 25-8
10. Sunnyvale 20-6
11. San Antonio Davenport 27-5
12. Hereford 26-7
13. Spring Hill 23-7
14. Rockport-Fulton 23-7
15. Bullard 26-8
16. Stephenville 22-8
17. LaVernia 28-9
18. Giddings 23-14
19. Glen Rose 21-9
20. Salado 23-14
21. Burnet 18-11
22. Bridge City 22-10
23. Gateway College Preparatory 15-6
24. Seminole 15-8
25. Corpus Christi Calallen 20-14
Class 5A
1. Barbers Hill 32-5
2. Leander Rouse 28-8
3. New Braunfels Canyon 33-6
4. Justin Northwest 30-8
5. Mission Sharyland 35-3
6. Lucas Lovejoy 18-13
7. Lubbock Cooper 28-4
8. Colleyville Heritage 29-7
9. Hallsville 28-5
10. Frisco Wakeland 21-4
11. Midlothian 31-3
12. Liberty Hill 31-8
13. Forney 33-3
14. Mission Veterans Memorial 24-5
15. El Paso 25-6
16. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 26-6
17. McKinney North 15-9
18. Smithson Valley 28-7
19. Amarillo 25-9
20. Alamo Heights 23-9
21. Brownsville Pace 20-7
22. Austin McCallum 21-13
23. Frisco Independence 25-6
24. Harlandale 20-5
25. Georgetown 21-16
Class 6A
1. Dallas Highland Park 32-2
2. Houston Cypress Ranch 34-2.
3. Prosper 27-6.
4. The Woodlands 31-8
5. Plano West 23-2
6. Austin Lake Travis 29-10
7. Katy Tompkins 29-3
8. San Antonio O'Connor 34-4
9. Fort Bend Ridge Point 30-6
10. Houston Clear Springs 30-7
11. Bridgeland 30-7
12. Dripping Springs 31-10
13. Grand Oaks 30-9
14. Laredo United 27-4
15. Arlington Martin 22-7
16. Los Fresnos 29-5
17. Byron Nelson 31-3
18. Garland Sachse 27-10
19. Conroe 39-2
20. San Antonio Clark 28-8
21. Waxahachie 30-10
22. Waco Midway 30-10
23. Austin Westlake 28-11
24. Round Rock Westwood 22-18
25. Boswell 26-10