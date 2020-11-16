FROM STAFF REPORTS
Spring Hill’s Sam Schott, Mia Traylor and Carolann Bowles picked up superlative honors, and a pair of teammates were first-team selections with the release of the District 16-4A All-District Volleyball Team for 2020.
Schott shared defensive MVP honors with Lindale’s Marleigh Thurman. Traylor was named the district’s top server, and Bowles was the league’s Newcomer of the Year.
Shelbi Steen of Lindale was named the overall MVP in the district, and teammate Keili Richmond was named the district’s top hitter. Other superlatives went to Kilgore’s Miah Thomas (Blocker of the Year) and Lindale’s Jessica Dimsdle (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Spring Hill: Molly Seale, Carli Manasse; Kilgore: Alexis T. Anderson; Lindale: Skylar Wyllie, Alondra Romero, Liz Hutchens; Bullard: Emily Bochow, Libby Eitel; Henderson: Taylor Lybrand; Chapel Hill: Kamryn Wages; Cumberland: Hannah Sharp.
SECOND TEAM
Spring Hill: Abby Caron, Kaycee Campbell; Kilgore: Ashton Vallery, Aviana McIntyre, Sha’destiny Chisum; Lindale: Brenley Philen; Bullard: Korleigh duBose, Claire Cannon; Henderson: Cora Jimerson, Analena Tavo; Chapel Hill: Taelor Crumpton, Katelyn Allen; Cumberland: Elizabeth Adams.
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Caylee Mayfield, Erin Gregson; Kilgore: Keke Roy, Skye Cotton; Lindale: Maggie Searman, Preslie Walters, Chelynn Palmer; Bullard: Grace O’Bannon, Emma Seaton; Henderson: Micahanne Castles, Taylor Helton, Jaci Taylor; Chapel Hill: DaeJaidence Kincade, Kyla Pannell; Cumberland: Mia Shaw, Amaya Hammond, Stephanie Root.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Spring Hill: Janie Bradshaw, Halee Bray, Abby Caron, Natalie Fisher, Caylee Mayfield, Sam Schott, Molly Seale, Mia Traylor; Kilgore: Alexis M. Anderson, Alexis T. Anderson, Miah Thomas, Skye Cotton, Riley Rios, Ashton Vallery;
Cumberland: Elizabeth Adams, Stephanie Root, Abigail Hahn, Hannah Sharp, Yamari Sears, Victoria Osuagwu, Mia Shaw, Jenna Davis, Briana Bolhuis; Chapel Hill: Katelyn Allen, DaeJaidence Kincade, Kamryn Wages, Kaiden Kelley, Taelor Crumpton, Erika Valdez, Carlie Williams, Mikaylie Borel, Kyla Pannell;
Henderson: Micahanne Castles, Camille Freeman, Tyesha Mosley, Taylor Helton, Taylor Lybrand, Jaci Taylor, Ally Brooks, Kara Washington;
Bullard: Olivia Anderson, Skylar Anthony, Emily Bochow, Claire Cannon, Anna Conner, Libby Eitel, Grace O’Bannon, Carley Pawlak, Keili Richmond, Emma Seaton, Kyleigh Thornhill, Paige Whiteland, Maycie Yates;
Lindale: Marleigh Thurman, Skylar Wyllie, Chelynn Palmer, Preslie Walters, Kalaya Pierce, Shelbi Steen, Ellie Watkins, Libbi Rozell, KaMaree’a Murphy, Brenley Philen, Darby Woodrum, Liz Hutchnens, McKinleigh Evans, Maggie Spearman.