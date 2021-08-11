TylerLONGVIEW SPLITS: TYLER — The Longview Lady Lobos split two matches on Thursday in pool play at the Tyler ISD Tournament, defeating Mineola (25-14, 21-25, 15-13) and falling to Van (20-25, 25-22, 15-10).
Brayleigh Mitchell had six kills, two aces and five digs while going 14-for-15 from the service stripe against Mineola. GeCamri Duffie had five kills, Brianna Converce five kills and five digs, Jakayla Morrow four kills and four blocks, Anna Skinner 13 assists, two kills, three aces and a 13-for-13 night serving, Kennedy Jeffery five assists and Amirah Alexander four digs and two assists.
Mitchell and Converse both had 10 kills in the loss to Van. Mitchell added two aces, Converse two blocks, Duffie five kills, Morrow two kills and two blocks, Skinner 13 assists and three digs, Alexander four digs and Mariah Thompson 10 assists.
The Lady Lobos will face Parisat 10 a.m., Joshua at 11 a.m. and Mabank at 1 p.m. today.
In other action on Thursday, Gladewater fell to Carthage (25-11, 25-11), All Saints (25-19, 25-23) and Bullard (25-14, 25-16) and Marshall defeated Rusk (25-6, 25-16) and fell to Bryan Rudder (25-18, 25-16) and Paris (25-16, 25-22).
CARTHAGE GOES 3-0: TYLER — Carthage moved to 5-0 on the season with pool play wins over All Saints (25-8, 25-18), Gladewater (25-13, 25-13) and Bullard (25-17, 19-25, 15-12).
Faith Kruebbe had five kills, four digs and four aces, and Sadie Smith handed out 12 assists to go along with four digs and four aces against All Saints. Jakyra Roberts chipped in with five kills, and Makhai Lewis had a couple of blocks.
Kruebbe had six kills and six digs, Lewis six kills and four digs, Smith 12 assists and Mara Hodges four aces against Gladewater. Smith finished with 15 assists, 12 digs and two kills against Bullard. Kruebbe added 10 kills, 12 digs and two aces, Roberts three kills and two blocks, Lewis three kills and Taylnn Williams 15 digs.
Carthage meets Pleasant Grove at 9 a.m., Marshall at 11 a.m. and Cedar Hill at 2 p.m. today.
GaryP. TREE GOES 3-0: GARY — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates defeated San Augustine and Onalaska in pool play and then knocked off Gary in the first Gold Bracket contest at the Gary Tournament.
The Lady Pirates will resume bracket play on Saturday.
GILMER GOES 3-0: GARY — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes went 3-0 at the Gary Tournament on Thursday with wins over Elysian Fields (25-11, 25-12), Waskom (25-10, 25-15) and Gary (25-11, 25-13).
Lesley Jones had five kills and Madyson Tate four against Elysian Fields. Karlye Johnston added three aces and 11 points, and Kyleigh Pate chipped in with 11 points. Kirsten Waller finished with seven digs, and Johnston added four, while Pate had eight assists and Jaycee Harris seven.
Against Waskom, Johnston, Waller and Jones all had three kills, Abbey Bradshaw eight points, Jones two blocks, Johnston four digs, Harris nine assists and Pate six assists.
Jones led with six kills against Gary. Bradshaw had four and Madyson Tate and Waller finished with three apiece. Bradshaw had four aces and nine points, and Harris and Pate finished with six points apiece. Harris led with six digs and added eight assists, and Pate handed out seven assists.
PalestineW. OAK WINS 3: PALESTINE — Emma Hill handed out 52 assists, and Lexi Baker finished with 16 points, 15 kills and 16 digs for the Ladynecks as White Oak earned pool play wins over Malakoff (25-9, 25-11), Buffalo (25-10, 25-9) and Frankston (25-17, 25-17) on Thursday.
Baker also had four aces and eight receptions for the Ladynecks (4-0). Hill added seven aces and three kills, Kaylee Wilkinson 30 points, nine aces, seven digs and 10 receptions, Addison Clinkscales nine kills, Anna Iske seven kills, four block and six points, Mallory McKinney 20 points, two aces and five digs and Calee Carter 11 kills and two blocks.
Bracket play opens on Saturday.
Central HeightsBECKVILLE GOES 2-1: NACOGDOCHES — The Beckville Ladycats defeated Henderson (25-14, 25-20) and New Waverly (25-10, 25-6) and fell to Lufkin (25-23, 22-25, 26-24) in pool play on Thursday.
Against New Waverly, Aubrey Klingler had five aces and three digs. Sophie Elliott finished with three digs and five assists, Laney Jones two digs, Kinsley Rivers nine kills and four digs, Avery Morris six kills and two digs, M.J. Liles two kills and two digs, Karissa McDowell one dig and Amber Harris two kills, two digs and 14 assists.
Morris had 10 kills, two digs and three aces against Henderson. Elliott added nine assists, Jones seven digs, Rivers four kills, two aces, six digs and three assists, Maddie McAfee one assist, Liles two kills and two blocks, Klingler one kill, McDowell seven digs and Harris five kills, two digs and eight assists.
Morris had 13 kills and Rivers 10 in the loss to Lufkin. Elliott finished with 13 assists and three digs, Jones two digs and two aces, Rivers two aces, eight digs and two assists, Morris 13 digs, McAfee two digs, Liles a kill and an assist, Klingler three digs, McDowell two digs and Harris four kills, 14 digs and 12 assists.
N. DIANA WINS 3: NACOGDOCHES — The New Diana Lady Eagles defeated Shelbyville (25-20, 25-22), Westwood (25-21, 25-16) and Troup (25-14, 25-21) in pool play on Thursday.
Taylor Garrett had five kills, two digs and two blocks against Shelbyville. Torri Ward finished with seven kills and eight assists, Starrmia Dixon a kill and a block, LiAnn James four digs and two aces, Addison Ridge two kills, eight assists, three digs and two aces, Mallory Rudd one kill and Maleigha Phillips one dig.
Garrett had five kills, five digs and two aces against Westwood. Ward added four kills, six assists, five digs and two aces, Dixon one kill, James two assists and eight digs, Ride four kills, seven assists, four digs and two aces, Rudd two aces and Phillips two digs.
Against Troup, Garrett had five kills and five digs, Ward two kills, six assists, three aces and five digs, Dixon four kills, James two assists and six digs, Ridge four kills, seven assists, two aces and nine digs and Rudd and Phillips an ace apiece.
TROUP GOES 1-2: NACOGDOCHES — The Troup Lady Tigers defeated Shelbyville (25-16, 25-21) and fell to New Diana (25-14, 25-21) and Westwood (23-25, 25-14, 27-25) in pool play on Thursday.
Bailey Blanton had nine kills and Chloie Haugeberg four in the win over Shelbyville. Ashja Franklin led with nine assists and Tara Wells added six, while Haugeberg, Wells, Karsyn Williamson and Sarah Neel all added four digs.
Against New Diana, Blanton had four kills and Jessie Minnix and Haugeberg added three apiece. Wells had five assists and Franklin four, and Neel and Williamson led with three digs apiece.
Blanton hammered home 11 kills, and Minnix and Jaycee Eastman added four apiece against Westwood. Wells finished with nine assists and Blanton eight, and Williamson paced the Lady Tigers with 14 digs.
OvertonOVERTON GOES 2-1: OVERTON — Mary Fenter hammered home 27 kills in three matches, and the Overton Lady Mustangs rebounded from a 24-26, 25-21, 15-11 pool play loss to Trinity School of Texas with wins over King’s Academy (25-17, 25-15) and Union Hill (25-7, 25-17).
Fenter also had 29 digs and five aces on the day. Kaley McMillian had 11 kills, 18 digs, 32 assists and seven aces, Chloe Laws six kills, 33 digs and four aces, Alex Brown 47 digs, four kills, seven assists and seven aces and Kayla Nobles 10 kills and three blocks.
In other action Thursday, it was King’s over Union Hill 25-15, 25-23; Trinity School of Texas over Union Hill 25-15, 25-17 and King’s Academy 25-20, 25-20; Christian Heritage over Tyler HEAT 22-25,25-22, 15-9; Fruitvale over Longview Christian 26-24, 25-18; Longview Christian over Tyler HEAT 25-22, 25-23; Christian Heritage over Longview Christian 17-25, 25-19, 15-12 and Fruitvale over Tyler HEAT 25-9, 25-22.
Bracket play is set for Saturday.
ChisumH. SPRINGS GOES 2-1: PARIS — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs defeated North Hopkins (25-22, 25-23) and North Lamar’s JV (25-20, 26-24) and fell to Leonard (30-28, 25-16) at the Chisum Tournament.
Against North Hopkins, Jacee Short had four aces, three kills and three digs, Cori Johnson four kills and Maggie Pate three kills. Bella McKinney had eight assists, two kill and two digs, Johnson four kills and Short five kills against North Lamar, and Pate had three kills, Johnson four kills and Alyssa Baxter a kill and two blocks against Leonard.