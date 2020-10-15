DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, MT. VERNON 0: HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn and Knizee Settles combined for 23 kills, Delaynie Nash handed out 18 assists and the No. 25 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles swept past Mount Vernon, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10.
Seahorn led with 13 kills, adding three digs, two blocks and two aces. Settles recorded 10 kills, six digs, four blocks and two assists, Lanie Trimble nien assists, two kills and two digs, Madi Rhame seven digs and Kati Burkham three kills.
DISTRICT 19-2A
U. GROVE 3, B. SANDY 1: UNION GROVE — Carleigh Judd pound down 15 kills to go along with five blocks and seven aces, Avery Brooks added 12 hammer shots and 10 digs and Union Grove notched a 25-17, 26-28, 25-21, 25-22 win over Big Sandy.
Sydney Chamberlain came up with 25 digs for Union Grove. Maci Williams contributed eight kills and five digs, and Macey Roberts had five kills and three blocks.
Chyler Ponder had 14 kills and 13 digs in the loss for Big Sandy. Gracie Jenison added 10 kills and 17 digs, Brylie Arnold six kills, four digs and three blocks, Allie McCartney four digs and three aces, Breaunna Derrick five kills, 10 digs and four assists, Calle Minter five kills, 15 digs and 32 assists and MaRyiah Francis five kills.
Ponder (17-17), McCartney (13-13) and Derrick (10-10) were all perfect at the service stripe.
FROM STAFF REPORTS