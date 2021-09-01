From Staff Reports
WhitehouseS. HILL WINS 2: WHITEHOUSE — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers defeated Pleasant Grove (25-23, 25-20) and New Diana (25-9, 25-21) and fell to host Whitehouse (25-21, 25-21) in pool play action on Thursday at the Whitehouse Tournament.
Mia Traylor finished the day with 56 assists, eight digs, two aces and five kills. Carolann Bowles had 32 kills, 11 digs and four aces, Carli Manasse 17 kills, 17 digs and four aces, Victoria Bradshaw two kills and two aces, Abby Caron 11 kills, Eden Gossett seven digs and three aces, Erin Gregson five digs and three aces, Janie Bradshaw 18 digs, seven assists and five aces, Caylee Mayfield three kills and three digs, Natalie Fisher nine kills and Halee Bray nine assists and five aces.
WHITEHOUSE 2, N. DIANA 0: WHITEHOUSE — The New Diana Lady Eagles dropped a 25-15, 25-18 decision to Whitehouse in pool play action on Thursday.
Taylor Garrett had six kills, six digs and two blocks in the loss for New Diana. Torri Ward finished with seven digs, four kills and six assists, LiAnn James five digs and two assists, Addision Ridge 10 assists, 16 digs and sven kills, Peyton Abernathy two blocks, Mallory Rudd a dig and a kill, Maleigha Phillips two digs, Layla Stapleton a block and Shaylee Stanley one dig.
CollegePANOLA 3, C. BEND 0: BEEVILLE — Panola College Volleyball traveled to Coastal Bend on Wednesday and swept them in three straight sets (25-15, 25-15, 25-11).
Freshman outside, Andressa Soares, led the Fillies offense with 11 kills helping push the Fillies past the Cougars. Freshmen outside, Tamara Chavez, ended the night with six kills and 12 digs. Freshman middle, Luisa Hoffmann added four kills, three blocks, and two aces. Sophomore libero, Erin Perez, anchored down the Fillies back row by concluding her night with 19 digs with sophomore, Kristen Stewart, tallying 11 digs. Freshman setter, Vitoria Mattos, delivered 35 assists and six digs while freshman setter, Leticia Correa, dished out 28 assists.
The Fillies return back to action on the road Monday against Tyler Junior College at 7pm.
LATE TUESDAY
SABINE 3, GILMER 2: GILMER — The Sabine Lady Cardinals rallied from a set down to earn a 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 16-14 win over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes on Tuesday.
Aubree McCann and Maddie Furrh had 10 kills apiece for Sabine. McCann had four blocks and just three errors in 50 setting attempts. Furrh finished with six blocks, Cale Brown 10 blocks and three aces, Ella Roberts eight digs, Ally Gresham 15 digs and eight service points, Bella Shaw five digs, Peyton Childress four blocks, three digs and 12 service points, Riley Lux four errors in 38 setting attempts, Caitlyn Stewart two kills, two blocks and two aces and Kaleigh Carney three digs.
In the loss for Gilmer, Karlye Johnston and Kirsten Waller had 11 kills apiece, with Lesley Jones and Madyson Tate both adding six kills. Waller, Jaycee Harris, Vanessa Munoz, Emma Fenton and Tate all had two aces, and Tate and abbey Bradshaw finished with three blocks apiece. Kyleigh Pate led with 18 digs. Johnston added 13 and Waller 12, and Jaycee Harris finished with 21 assists and seven digs. Fenton chipped in with 13 assists.