CLASS 3A
HARMONY 3, REDWATER 0: HALLSVILLE — Kinzee Settles and Jenci Seahorn combined for 25 kills and nine blocks, and the Harmony Lady Eagles opened the playoffs with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-12 bi-district sweep of Redwater.
Seahorn had 13 kills, six digs, three blocks and two aces, and Settles finished with 12 kills, six blocks, four digs and two assists for the Lady Eagles. Delaynie Nash had 18 assists, four digs and two kills, Lanie Trimble 12 assists, nine digs and two kills, Madi Rhame seven digs, Kati Burkham five kills and two digs, Lillie Jones three blocks and two kills and Analese Cano three digs.
RAINS 3, BELLS 0: PRINCETON — No. 11 ranked Rains Lady Wildcats opened the playoffs with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 sweep of Bells.
Harley Kreck had 13 kills, 10 digs and 10 assists for Rains. Leo Terry added 14 digs, Storey Smith seven kills, seven aces and four digs, Jasey Campbell one kill, Krislynn McGinty three digs, Kaitlyn Brock 11 assists and two aces, Katy Traylor three kills and three blocks, Cambree Oakes three kills and three blocks and Chanlee Oakes four kills in the contest.
FROM STAFF REPORTS