CLASS 2A
TIMPSON 3, DETROIT 0: Kamryn Courtney and Harlie Ware combined for 27 kills, Nataley Smith and Brylee Behrens dished out a combined 29 assists and the Timpson Lady Bears cruised past Detroit, 25-9, 25-9, 25-21, in a Class 2A area playoff match at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
Smith had 16 assists and eight digs, Ware 12 kills, six digs and two blocks, Behrens 13 assists, four kills and six digs and Courtney 15 kills, 12 digs and six aces.
McKenzie Wynn chipped in with 13 digs, and Sadie Ramsey added seven digs for the Lady Bears.
CLASS A
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL 3, FRUITVALE 1: UNION GROVE — Jillian Shaw pounded down 27 kills, Lexus Haley handed out 24 assists and the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions earned their fifth straight area championship with a 25-10, 21-25, 25-19, 25-10 win over Fruitvale.
Shaw added two blocks, 11 digs and two aces for Leverett’s Chapel, now 20-16 on the year. Haley finished with 12 digs and six kills, Michelle Jamaica five kills, 29 digs, four assists and two aces, Hannah Brown 13 digs and four aces, Katie Hughes 18 digs and four aces, Ashilia Smith two kills and five blocks, Jalynn Peery two aces and Sage Horne nine digs.
The Lady Lions will take on Avery at 6 p.m. on Monday in Pittsburg in the regional quarterfinals.
FROM STAFF REPORTS