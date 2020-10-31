It may have been the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, but the Beckville Ladycats looked like they were just out for a walk in the park Saturday afternoon at the Spring Hill Gym.
The Overton Lady Mustangs never knew what hit them.
Amber Harris had eight of the Ladycats' 18 aces and Lindsey Baker had 10 kills as No. 1 Beckville swept the Lady Mustangs 25-7, 25-7, 25-7 in bi-district action.
Beckville is now 28-2 on the season and has won 14 straight matches. They advance to the area round of the playoffs and will play North Hopkins Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Pittsburg. Overton finishes the year at 7-13.
Harris helped the Ladycats jump out to a 6-0 lead while serving in the first set. The lead grew to 15-4 on a Kinsley Rivers kill and an ace.
The Lady Mustangs made it 16-7, but that was as close as they would get as Hannah Sharpless picked up eight straight service points and Beckville won going away.
Overton scored first in the second set, but that was its only lead as Baker had four kills and Harris had a kill and a pair of aces to open up a 9-2 advantage.
Avery Morris and Rivers both contributed two kills and a block as the lead grew to 18-3.
Rivers served the last six points of the second set for a second 25-7 win.
Rivers had 10 straight service points in the third set as the Ladycats took an 8-3 lead to 18-3, picking up two of her four aces in the run.
Beckville got as little careless with a serve into the net and a couple other errors, but Harris would get one more ace to make it match point and Overton returned the final serve out of bounds to finish things.
Sophie Elliott finished with 14 assists, three digs and an ace, while Rivers had eight kills, three digs and two blocks; Morris had six kills, three digs, two aces, a block and an assist; Sharpless had three aces and four digs; Allison Baker had 16 assists, one kill and four digs; and Harris also had four kills and 11 digs.
North Hopkins beat Detroit 3-0 in their bi-district match to improve to 10-11 for the season.