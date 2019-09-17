Momentum is a fluid thing in volleyball, often switching sides of the court several times during the course of a match.
When momentum moved to the Trinity School of Texas side of the floor on Tuesday, it stayed there.
Caroline Fadal led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills, and Trinity School took control of things with a strong serving game en route to an 18-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-10 win over crosstown rival St. Mary’s at the St. Mary’s Gymnasium.
Trinity School moves to 2-0 in TAPPS 1A District 5 play, while St. Mary’s drops to 1-1.
After St. Mary’s won the opener, Trinity School opened the second set with a couple of service aces from Fadal and never trailed to tie the contest at one set apiece. St. Mary’s raced out to a 10-point lead in the second set and led by eight (22-14) before the Lady Titans broke serve and sent Lexi Abbott to the service stripe.
Abbott fired off a couple of aces deep to the back of the floor that started a 9-0 run, and the Lady Titans closed it out for the two-point win.
The visiting Lady Titans never trailed in the fourth set, building a 9-0 cushion with Micah Cobb at the line and never letting St. Mary’s get closer than nine the rest of the way.
Abbott added two blocks to go along with her nine service points. Emily Sparks finished with seven assists and three points, Cobb nine points and four assists, Alyssa Fadal three points and four kills, Payton powers six kills, Karsyn Bowden 12 points, Caroline Fadal eight points, eight kills and two assists, AK Jackson seven points and four kills and Cobb 17 points and four kills.
April Jones recorded seven kills, four points, four blocks and two assists in the loss for St. Mary’s. Mia Sophia Kittner had 10 points and three assists, Gabriela Garcia four points, Rebecca Dunn four points and two kills and isabella Aguilar 10 points.
St. Mary’s never trailed in the opening set, building a 4-0 lead with Kittner at the line thanks to a couple of kills from Jones and a hammer shot by Garcia. The Lady Titans kept things close, pulling to within 12-8 early and using a 6-0 run to make it a 22-18 contest before St. Mary’s called a timeout.
The Titans hit a ball out of bounds coming out of the break, and St. Mary’s finished things off with a deep ace by Kittner and another misplaced ball by the Lady Titans for a 25-18 St. Mary’s win.
Bowden had five points, Cobb four and Caroline Fadal four — with several of the points coming in ace fashion — and Sparks knocked down three kills in the second set to help the Lady Titans pull even in the match. A behind-the-back bump for a kill by Cobb ended the set at 25-12 to tie the match at 1-1.
A Jones back bump for a point and then a Jones dish to Dunn for a kill helped the Knights build a 14-4 lead in the third set, but the Lady Titans kept it close until Abbott went to the line and began piling up points with her serve along with a couple of Caroline Fadal kills off assists from Sparks.
Confusion in the middle of the court let the final point fall in to give the Lady Titans the 25-23 win and momentum stayed with the visitors in the fourth set as they cruised to the easy win. Alyssa Fadal did all of her damage at the net in the fourth set with four kills, slamming home an unassisted kill to end the match.