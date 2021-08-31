From Staff Reports
S. HILL 3, MARSHALL 0: Mia Traylor filled the stat sheet with 33 assists, 10 digs, three aces and three kills, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers earned a 29-27, 25-22, 27-25 win over Marshall.
Carli Manasse added three kills and two digs for Spring Hill. Abby Caron chipped in with two kills, Eden Gossett six digs, Erin Gregson and Janie Bradshaw 10 digs and two aces apiece, Bradshaw five assists, Carolann Bowles 16 kills and two blocks, Caylee Mayfield five kills and Natalie Fisher 13 kills and six digs.
W. OAK 3, BULLARD 0: WHITE OAK — Top-ranked Class 3A White Oak swept past Class 4A Bullard, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 on Tuesday to run its record to 20-1 on the year.
Anna Iske and Lexi Baker had nine kills apiece for White Oak. Iske added two blocks, two digs and 16 service points, and Baker finished with eight digs, 11 points and 19 receptions. Mallory McKinney added 12 digs, seven points and eight receptions, Emma Hill 12 points, two aces, 31 assists, three kills and five digs, Emma Nix five kills and three digs and Ashlyn Eynon six receptions and three kills.
BECKVILLE 3, HALLSVILLE 2: BECKVILLE — The No. 4 ranked (2A) Beckville Ladycats knocked off Class 5A Hallsville, rallying for a 13-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12 win on Tuesday.
Avery Morris (16) and Kinsley Rivers (15) combined for 31kills as Beckville moved to 25-3 on the year. Rivers added 27 digs and six blocks, and Morris came up with 15 digs.
Sophie Elliott finished with 38 assists and 21 digs for Beckville. Maddie McAfee had four digs, M.J. Liles two kills and two digs, Aubrey Klingler three digs and three aces, Karissa McDowell nine digs and Amber Harris 11 digs, two assists and six kills.
CARTHAGE 3, LINDALE 1: CARTHAGE — The No. 6 ranked Carthage Lady Bulldogs used 16 kills from Faith Kruebbe and 28 assists from Sadie Smith to earn a 25-14, 27-29, 25-21, 25-18 win over Lindale.
Kruebbe added eight digs, and Smith finished with 15 service points, four kills and five digs. Makhai Lewis and Jakyra Roberts contributed seven kills and three blocks apiece. Taylnn Williams added nine digs, and Erin Dodge and Jaycee Page added six digs apiece.
HENDERSON 3, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Ty’Esha Mosley had 13 kills, Taylor Lybrand added 12 and the Henderson Lady Lions earned a 25-18, 25-12, 25-20 sweep over Elysian Fields.
Mosley added three blocks and Lybrand had two blocks for Henderson. Taylor Helton chipped in with 10 kills, three blocks and five aces, Camille Freeman 25 assists, Ally Brooks 15 digs, Kara Washington three kills and 10 digs, Abbey Everitt seven digs, Ty’Ra Mosley two kills and two digs, Neci Medford five digs and Tori Garcia nine assists.
For Elysian Fields in the loss, Allison O’Brien finished with 10 digs, two kills and 10 assists. Bryanne Beavers added six kills and two aces, Kelsey O’Brien eight digs and two kills and Morgan Shaw four kills and eight assists.
PITTSBURG 3, J. BOWIE 2: PITTSBURG — Laila Rhymes led a balanced attack at the net for Pittsburg in a 25-10, 20-25, 28-30, 25-14, 15-11 win over James Bowie.
Rhymes had eight kills, four aces, two digs and two blocks. Gabbi Brown finished with nine assists, two aces and eight digs, Chelsey Blalock five kills, eight assists, four aces and four digs, Elyssia Lemelle six kills, three assists, two aces and a team-leading 19 digs, Kyleigh Posey three kills and four digs, Natalie Styles three kills, two aces and six digs, Abby Wylie three assists and 10 digs, Trinity Hood two kills and Maci Manley two aces.
HARMONY 3, ARP 0: HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn ripped 12 kills, Gabby Hector handed out 13 assists and the Harmony Lady Eagles swept past Arp, 25-6, 25-15, 25-11.
Seahorn added eight digs, three blocks and two aces for the No. 4 ranked Lady Eagles. Hector had six digs and three aces, Rendi Seahorn 10 digs, Lanie Trimble five assists and four digs, Grace Kalenak three kills and four digs and Lillie Jones four digs.
C. HILL 3, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — Chapel Hill earned a 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 win over New Diana on Tuesday.
Lexie Correa and Paola Sanchez had 15 assists apiece for Chapel Hill. Correa added three aces, Shyla Starks six kills, four aces and five digs, Katelyn Allen six kills and D.J. Kincade seven kills and two blocks.
Taylor Garrett had four digs and 15 kills in the loss for New Diana. Torri Ward finished with 14 assists, eight digs and two aces, LiAnn James six digs, Peyton Abernathy two digs, Mallory Rudd a dig and a kill, Raegan Reece three digs, Layla Stapleton two digs and Shaylee Stanley three digs.
ATLANTA 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: ATLANTA — The Atlanta Lady Rabbits earned a 25-17, 25-8, 25-20 win over the Daingerfield Lady Tigers.
Diamond Jeter finished with 14 assists and two aces in the loss for Daingerfield. Arryana Wallace had three digs, Sydney Key two digs, Kylah Haley three digs, Karley Nix five kills and five digs, Ashlyn Bruce seven kills, Chrishlyn Boyd four digs, Terry Gholston four digs and Genesis Allen three kills.
HAWKINS 3, GARY 0: HAWKINS — Makena Warren led with 11 kills, Lynli Dacus added six hammer shots and the Hawkins Lady Hawks notched a 25-12, 25-17, 25-10 sweep of Gary.
Jordyn Warren added 16 assists, Trinity Hawkins 10 assists and Tenley Conde five aces.
B. SANDY 3, A-GOLDEN 0: BIG SANDY — Another solid night at the service stripe and a balanced attack at the net led Big Sandy past Alba-Golden, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18.
Calle Minter had eight kills, eight assists and three digs for Big Sandy. Allie McCartney added 12 digs and two aces, Breaunna Derrick 11 digs and four kills, Brylie Arnold seven kills, two blocks and three digs, Mya Jones three aces, two digs and six assists, Zoey Messick three aces and two digs, MaRyiah Francis and Shemaiah Johnson a kill and a block apiece and Daphnie Blavier three digs.
Derrick (14-for-14), Jones (14-for-14) and Arnold (7-for-7) were all perfect from the service line. McCartney was good on 14 of 16 serves, Messick 11 of 12 and Minter 7 of 9.
O. CITY 3, U. HILL 1: BETTIE — The Ore City Lady Rebels notched a 25-21, 9-25, 25-11, 25-23 win over Union Hill on Tuesday.
Ore City will visit Longview to take on the Pine Tree JV on Friday.
QUITMAN 3, TROUP 1: TROUP — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs rallied from a set down to earn a 16-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20 win over Troup.
Ava Burroughs had 20 kills, five blocks and 11 digs for Quitman. Carley Spears added 10 digs and 32 assists, Brooklyn Marcee 14 digs and nine kills and Alexis O’Neal 25 digs.
Bailey Blanton had 15 kills, Jessie Minnix six and Chloie Haugeberg five in the loss for Troup. Tara Wells recorded 19 assists and Blanton seven. Karsyn Williamson led with 14 digs. Blanton and Sarah Neel added six apiece, and Haugegerg finished with five.
B. HILL 3, GRAPELAND 0: BULLARD — Molle McCurley handed out 27 assists to go along with six aces and five digs for Brook Hill in a 25-11, 25-14, 25-7 win over Grapeland.
Belle Reed added 12 kills and five digs for Brook Hill. Ella Hardee had four kills, three aces and three digs, Sarah Sims six aces, Grace Carpenter two kills, Bethany Durrett five aces and five digs, Gracie Dawson two kills and two aces and Bethany Lavender two kills.
SHELBYVILLE 3, KOUNTZE 0: SHELBYVILLE — Kate Lawson led the way with 18 assists, three aces and six digs as Shelbyville swept past Kountze, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21.
Makayla Horton added four kills, five digs and four aces for the Lady Dragons. Kiana Bennett finished with eight kills, 10 digs and two aces.
CollegePANOLA 3, WHARTON 1: CARTHAGE — The Panola Fillies, led by Vitoria Mattos and her 21 assists and eight digs, earned a 25-18, 22-25, 25-8, 25-19 win over Wharton on Tuesday to open conference play.
Kristen Stewart added nine digs, Erin Perez 22 digs, Tamara Chavez 14 digs and Andressa Ribeiro Soares eight digs. Leticia Cazzoni Correa added eight assists, Luisa Hoffman nine blocks, Cassidy Cole six blocks and seven kills, Hoffman five kills, Chavez nine kills, Ana Carolina Melo five kills and Soares 10 kills.
Panola moves to 7-1 overall with the win.