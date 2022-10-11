District 15-5AHALLSVILLE 3, MT. PLEASANT 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — Lauren Pyle set things up with 42 assists, Olivia Simmons and Teagan Hill shared the lead with 10 kills apiece and the No. 9 ranked Hallsville Ladycats rolled to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 sweep over Mount Pleasant.
Pyle added 14 digs and three kills for Hallsville. Macie Nelson finished with 16 assists, Leah Conley eight kills and two digs, Maci Mahan two kills and three digs, Cate Thomas six kills, eight blocks and two digs, Annabelle Sutton six digs, Savanah Sutton four aces and 11 digs, Presley Johnson one dig, Chloe Wright seven kills and five digs, Charli Baker four digs and Hill three blocks and four digs.
District 17-4AS. HILL 3, CENTER 0: CENTER — The No. 13 ranked Spring Hill Lady Panthers improved to 8-1 in district play (26-7 overall) with a 25-8, 25-10, 25-11 sweep over Center.
Carolann Bowles finished with 14 kills, three digs and four aces for the Lady Panthers. Carli Manasse had seven kills, Faith Copeland two digs, Caylee Lewis one kill, Abby Caron four kills, three digs and three aces, Lesley Sanchez nine kills and three digs, Abby Fisher three assists, two aces and 12 digs, Tyhia Mack 24 assists, seven digs and two aces, Savannah Irwin one dig, Halee Bray eight assists and two digs, Natalie Fisher five kills and two digs and Delaney Gray five digs.
GILMER 3, C. HILL 0: GILMER — Kyleigh Pate handed out 18 assists and scored 19 points from the service stripe, and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes earned a 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 sweep over Chapel Hill.
Alex Werbeck added seven assists for Gilmer. Kahlyen Johnston finished with 12 points, five aces and five digs, Lacey Wilson 13 kills and five blocks, Mallory Tate five kills, two blocks and five points, Carly Dean eight digs, Peyton Warren 15 digs, Jayna Rucker four kills, Alexis Monts three kills and three blocks, Lindsay Swanson two blocks and two kills and Alexis Kemp one block.
CARTHAGE 3, HENDERSON 1: CARTHAGE — MaraHodges and Jakyra Roberts knocked down 10 kills apiece, Emily Bitter (21) and Addison Rowe (19) combined for 40 assists and the Carthage Lady Bulldogs rallied for a 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20 win over Henderson.
Hodges added 12 digs, Roberts five blocks, Bitter 10 digs and Rowe six kills, two blocks and two digs. Ryleigh Green chipped in with six kills, Jacie Bagley five kills and three blocks, Sanaa Allison five kills, Talynn Williams 28 digs, Daniella Farias 11 digs and McKenzie Ortigo six digs and two aces.
District 15-3AW. OAK 3, H. SPRINGS 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — The No. 8 ranked White Oak Ladynecks improved to 33-7 on the year with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-11 sweep over Hughes Springs.
Emma Hill handed out 35 assists and added nine points, eight digs and two kills for White Oak. Calee Carter finished with 14 kills, nine digs and two points, Anna Iske 13 points, four aces, five kills and 11 digs, Emma Nix seven points, 12 kills, three aces and seven digs, Addison Clinkscales 10 points, three aces, six kills and two digs, Mallory McKinney five points and 14 digs and Addison McClanahan seven kills and two digs.
SABINE 3, GLADEWATER 0: LIBERTY CITY — Riley Lux handed out 35 assists, Ella Roberts and Cale Brown combined for 28 kills and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 25-19, 25-17, 25-14 sweep over Gladewater.
Roberts had 15 kills, two blocks and 10 digs, Brown 13 kills, six blocks and nine digs, Peyton Childress six kills and two blocks, Kathryn Dalby seven aces and Lux two aces.
N. DIANA 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Taryn Reece handed out 17 assists, Chloe Green ripped 12 kills and the New Diana Lady Eagles earned a 25-8, 25-12, 25-9 sweep over Daingerfield.
Reece added two aces and Green three digs for the Lady Eagles. Jolie Ballard chipped in with 10 digs and five aces, Ava Smith two digs and five aces, Sophie Oubre three kills, Gaby Martinez four kills, Avery Howard two digs and Peyton Abernathy two kills.
District 16-3ATATUM 3, W. RUSK 0: TATUM — The No. 9 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles got 22 assists from Abby Sorenson, 13 kills from Kaysen Foster and 16 digs from Kaylei Stroud on the way to a 25-7, 25-13, 25-19 sweep of West Rusk.
Sorenson added three digs and two aces, Stroud three aces and six kills and Foster seven digs and three aces. Gracie Pace chipped in with three digs, Camryn Milam 12 assists, Karly Stroud nine digs, Janiya Kindle two kills, Kerrigan Biggs six blocks and nine kills and Kamdyn Scott two blocks, two digs and seven kills.
TROUP 3, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Troup Lady Tigers earned a 25-9, 25-15 25-15 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Ava Henigan and Madison Owens had four kills apiece in the loss for Elysian Fields. Gracey Struwe finished with nine digs and Bailey Smith six. Henigan had two blocks, Allison O’Brien and Kyleigh Griffin two aces apiece, O’Brien eight assists and Myah Silliman four assists.
WASKOM 4, ARP 1: WASKOM — Alaina Dyson and LaDaija Thomas both recorded double-doubles for Waskom and the Lady Wildcats improved to 7-2 in district play with a 25-22, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21 win over Arp.
Dyson had 19 kills, 12 assists and seven blocks, and Thomas added 14 digs and 14 serve receptions. Anna Claire Reeves finished with 18 assists, six aces and three blocks, Jaynai Miles 13 kills and six digs and Ellen Nuner four kills.
District 13-3AHARMONY 3, WINONA 0: WINONA — Rendi Seahorn pounded down 18 kills, Lanie Trimble and Gabby Hector handed out 10 assists apiece and the Harmony Lady Eagles swept past Winona, 25-13, 25-3, 25-7.
Seahorn also had eight aces, and Trimble recorded four kills for the Lady Eagles. Lillie Jones finished with three digs and three kills, Isabel Morris two kills, Trista Tittle three assists and two kills and Addie Young, Lexi Aslin, Mckynzie Patterson and Lanie Trimble two digs apiece.
District 19-2ABECKVILLE 3, B. SANDY 0: BIG SANDY — The No. 7 ranked Beckville Ladycats notched a 25-5, 25-9, 25-10 sweep over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Sophie Elliott handed out 28 assists to go along with seven digs and three aces for the Ladycats. Avery Morris finished with 14 kills, nine digs and seven aces, Karsyn Coleman five kills, Amber Harris seven kills, seven digs and seven aces, Laney Jones seven digs and Karissa McDowell 10 digs and six aces.
MaRyiah Francis had three kills and two blocks in the loss for Big Sandy. Shemaiah Johnson added eight digs, Daphnie Blavier three assists and five digs, Kenzie McCartney two assists and three digs, Mackenzie Davis two kills and Zoey Messick, Madi Hill and Journie Plunkett three digs apiece.
Francis (3/3), Blavier (5/5), McCartney (3/3), Davis (5/5) and Messick (4/4) were all perfect on their serves.
HAWKINS 3, U. GROVE 0: UNION GROVE — The Hawkins Lady Hawks swept past Union Grove on Tuesday, earning a 25-14, 25-14, 26-24 win.
Hawkins, now 5-1 in district play, was paced by Jordyn Warren with 14 digs, 12 assists and eight kills. Trinity Hawkins had 18 assists, three digs, three kills and three aces, Carmen Turner nine kills and five digs, Laney Wilson eight digs, four kills and two blocks, Taetum Smith seven digs, five kills and three aces and Alaya Scoggins five kills.
Analeice Jones finished five kills, eight digs and three blocks for Union Grove. Brady Colby had four digs and 15 assists, Sarah Prince six kills and four blocks and Gracie Lawrence 10 digs.
District 18-2AO. CITY 3, L-KILDARE 0: LINDEN — Josie Reynolds dished out 14 assists to go along with eight kills, two blocks and two aces, and the Ore City Lady Rebels notched a 25-13, 25-13, 25-20 sweep over Linden-Kildare.
Brynn Richardson finished with five aces, seven kills and 10 assists for Ore City. Tori Cummins had two aces, seven kills and six digs, Susi Lara three aces, three kills and six digs, Kayla Peckham two aces and eight kills, Brooke Byrd two aces, Rennie Harris a kill, a block and a dig and Lesly Dominguez three digs.
CollegeETBU 3, LETU 0: The LeTourneau volleyball team returned home for the first time in over two weeks on Tuesday night, but came up on the short end of a 3-0 loss (25-13, 25-23, 25-19) to visiting East Texas Baptist in conference action.
It was the first home match since Sept. 24 for LeTourneau (11-7, 6-4 ASC). ETBU (14-4, 6-4 ASC) took the win to split the season series with the YellowJackets and snap an eight-match win streak by LeTourneau in the all-time series.
Hannah Payan had 10 kills, 15 digs, and two blocks to lead LeTourneau while Avery Mabery Morgan tallied eight kills. Allison Smith added six kills and two blocks with Morgan Nix providing 19 digs.
Natalie Davenport (18 assists, eight digs) and Reina Lawson (12 assists) combined for 30 assists in the defeat.
Graycee Mosley had 17 kills and 18 digs to lead ETBU, while Avery Reid had 14 kills and four blocks. Lillie Hill had a match-high 21 digs and Lexi Moody tallied 37 assists.
LeTourneau goes out-of-conference on Friday to host Wiley (4:30 p.m.).