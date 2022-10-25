TATUM 3, S. HILL 2: The No. 9 ranked (3A) Tatum Lady Eagles won a marathon match against No. 10 (4A) Spring Hill on Tuesday, holding on for a 30-28, 23-25, 18-25, 33-31, 15-10 win at Panther Gymnasium in a non-district, regular-season finale.
Abby Sorenson handed out 58 assists to lead the way for Tatum, adding two kills and 15 digs. Kaysen Foster had 20 kills, Kamdyn Scott 18, Aundrea Bradley 11, Kerrigan Biggs seven, Kaylei Stroud three and Myra Andrade two. Biggs and Foster had two blocks apiece. Karly Stroud had 22 digs, Scott 18, Bradley and Biggs five apiece and Gracie Pace and Kaylei Stroud two each. Scott, Foster and Karly Stroud all added three aces
Carli Manasse and Abby Caron had 18 kills apiece, Carolann Bowles added 12, Lesley Sanchez nine, Natalie Fisher eight and Caylee Lewis six in the loss for Spring Hill. Tyhia Mack had 35 assists, Halee Bray 22 and Abby Fisher two. Caron led with six blocks, while Manasse and Sanchez added three apiece and Lewis added two. Abby Fisher had 32 digs, Savannah Irwin 19, Bowles 18, Mack 13, Delaney Gray 10, Manasse seven, Bray six, Caron five and Sanchez three, and Bowles finished with five aces and Gray chipped in with three.
Spring Hill (29-8) will open the playoffs at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against Palestine at Tyler High School. Tatum (38-6) has not set its first-round match yet.
DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 3, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL - Lauren Pyle handed out 35 assists, Annabelle Sutton came up with 15 digs and the No. 15 ranked Hallsville Ladycats swept past Marshall, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22 on Tuesday.
Pyle added two kills and nine digs for Hallsville. Macie Nelson had two aces, two assists and six digs, Leah Conley three kills, Maci Mahan five kills, Cate Thomas eight kills, Olivia Simmons 10 kills and two digs, Savanah Sutton one dig, Chloe Wright five kills, Charli Baker seven digs and two aces and Teagan Hill nine kills and two digs.
For Marshall in the loss, Caitlyn Ellenburg finished with seven receptions, 13 digs, 13assists and seven kills. alyson Roberson added two aces, 12 receptions and six digs, Are'Anna Gill five kills and six digs, Shannon Mills six blocks, Isabella Emery 27 receptions and 21 digs, Claire Abney five digs, three blocks, 11 assists and nine kills, Alaila Allen three kills, Sarah Jane Palmer two receptions and two digs, Terria Wilson two blocks, Ava Burke two digs and Alyssa Helton two serve receptions.
DISTRICT 17-4A
GILMER 3, CENTER 0: GILMER - The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes closed out the regular season with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 sweep of Center.
Lacey Wilson ripped 15 kills for Gilmer. Mallory Tate added six kills, Carly Dean seven kills and 12 digs, Alexis Monts four kills, Jayna Rucker four kills, Peyton Warren 16 digs, Kahlyen Johnston 11 digs, Kyleigh Pate 15 assists and nine digs and Alex Werbeck 13 assists.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD - The No. 8 ranked White Oak Ladynecks improved to 37-7 on the year and captured the district title with a 10-0 record, finishing off the regular season with a 25-7, 25-6, 25-6 sweep of Daingerfield.
Addison McClanahan had five kills and four digs for White Oak. Emma Nix served up 10 points to go along with five kills and two digs. Emma Hill had 37 assists, 10 points, three kills and two aces, Mallory McKinney 13 points, nine receptions, four aces and seven digs, Addison Clinkscales two points, seven kills and two digs, Calee Carter 13 kills, six digs, eight points and three aces and Anna Iske 10 points, three aces, six kills and four digs.
N. DIANA 3, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER - Taryn Reece handed out 15 assists, Gaby Martinez knocked down 11 kills and the New Diana Lady Eagles earned a 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 sweep over Gladewater.
Reece also had seven digs, and Martinez fired off four aces. Chloe Green finished with two kills and two digs, Jolie Ballard 10 digs and three aces, Ava Smith five digs, Sophie Oubre four kills, three blocks and four aces and Peyton Abernathy four kills.
SABINE 3, H. SPRINGS 0: LIBERTY CITY - Cale Brown finished with 17 kills, five blocks, 12 digs and five aces, Riley Lux handed out 42 assists and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 sweep over Hughes Springs on Tuesday.
Lux added eight digs for Sabine. Katie Stansberry and Tessa Peterson recorded two digs apiece, Gracie Parrot seven digs, Caitlyn Stewart nine digs, Kamryn Mann five digs, Kathryn Dalby two kills and three blocks, Emily McBride seven kills and three blocks, Ella Roberts eight kills, seven digs and two blocks and Peyton Childress eight kills and three aces.
DISTRICT 16-3A
E. FIELDS 3, W. RUSK 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Allison O'Brien handed out 27 assists, Ava Henigan (11) and Kerrigan Love (10) combined for 21 kills and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets earned a 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18 win over West Rusk.
Gracey Struwe had 21 digs and Henigan 20. Love and Madison Owens finished with two blocks apiece, and Kyleigh Griffin had two aces.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, MT. VERNON 0: HARMONY - Rendi Seahorn hammered home 19 kills, Lanie Trimble handed out 15 assists and the Harmony Lady Eagles earned a 25-19, 25-11, 27-25 sweep over Mount Vernon.
Seahorn added four blocks and eight digs, and Trimble came up with 11 digs for Harmony. Lillie Jones recorded five kills and five digs, Gabby Hector nine assists and five digs, Addie Young 11 digs, Trista Tittle two kills and six digs and Isabel Morris two digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
BECKVILLE 3, U. GROVE 0: BECKVILLE - The No. 6 ranked Beckville Ladycats captured their 10th consecutive unbeaten district championship with a 25-21, 25-9, 25-16 sweep of Union Grove on Senior Night.
Sophie Elliott dished out 34 assists and added 14 digs and seven aces for the Ladycats. Avery Morris added 14 kills and 11 digs, Amber Harris 11 kills, two blocks, four digs and five aces, M.J. Liles six kills, two digs and two blocks, Laney Jones eight digs and Karissa McDowell seven digs.
Alison Yohn had five kills and six digs in the loss for Union Grove. Brady Colby chipped in with six kills, seven digs and 15 assists, Taylor Campbell four kills and Hannah Coulter two kills and five digs.
HAWKINS 3, CARLISLE 0: HAWKINS - The Hawkins Lady Hawks closed out regular season action with a 25-8, 25-22, 25-17 sweep over Carlisle, moving to 8-2 in district play.
Trinity Hawkins had 15 assists and Jordyn Warren 13 for the Lady Hawks, and both also finished with seven kills. Carmen Turner and Skylar Murray had four kills apiece, Laney Wilson 14 digs, Taetum Smith 13 digs, Hawkins 12 digs, Turner nine digs and Warren five digs.
OVERTON 3, B. SANDY 0: BIG SANDY - The Overton Lady Mustangs notched a 26-24, 25-9, 25-15 sweep over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Kayla Nobles had 17 kills, eight digs and two aces in the win for Overton (22-16, 5-5). Ne'kila Weir finished with two kills, 10 digs and 23 assists, Brylie Smith seven kills, 12 digs and three aces, Ja'Miya O'Neal seven kills and three digs and Sarah Emery 20 digs and three aces.
Overton will face Carlisle at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Hawkins to settle third and fourth place in the district.
Ma'Ryiah Francis had eight kills, seven blocks and eight digs in the loss for Big Sandy. Shemaiah Johnson finished with two kills, two blocks and six digs. Daphnie Blavier had seven assists and three digs, Kenzie McCartney four assists and two digs, Mackenzie Davis six blocks, Journie Plunkett two digs, Ryleigh Allen three digs, Ava Jenison five digs and Madi Hill four digs.
Johnson (5/5), Blavier (7/7) and Plunkett (5/5) were all perfect on their serves.
DISTRICT 18-2A
O. CITY 3, L-KILDARE 0: ORE CITY - Josie Reynolds knocked down 11 kills, Brynn Richardson handed out nine assists and the Ore City Lady Rebels finished district play with a 7-2 record after a 25-18, 25-15, 28-26 win over Linden-Kildare.
Reynolds also had three aces, five assists and two blocks for Ore City. Richardson added two aces and three kills, Tori Cummins three kills and four digs, Susi Lara two kills and four digs, Kayla Peckham five kills, Brooke Byrd two aces, Stormy Redmond two digs, Rennie Harris a kill and a block and Lesli Dominguez six digs.
Ore City will face Hart's Bluff in a 6:30 p.m. bi-district game on Monday at Pittsburg.
DISTRICT 8-4A
BULLARD 3, MADISONVILLE 0: MADISONVILLE - The No. 11 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers moved to 34-8 overall and 10-0 in district play with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-15 sweep of Madisonville.
Olivia Anderson had 16 kills, 12 digs and two aces for Bullard. Paige Whiteland finished with 10 kills, Rylee Miller four kills, Campbell Clark three kills and two blocks, Chloe Howard three kills, Riley Roberts five digs, Libby Luscombe four digs and three aces and Callie Bailey 13 digs. Taylor Clark set it all up with 33 assists, adding seven digs on the night.