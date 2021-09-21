District 15-5AS. SPRINGS 3, P. TREE 0: Sulphur Springs handed the Pine Tree Lady Pirates a 3-0 setback on Tuesday at the Pirate Center.
Jalen Scroggins finished with four kills and six blocks in the loss for Pine Tree. Mallory Armstrong added four kills, Aderria Williams six assists, Tatum Cates seven digs, Jamaya Davis 20 digs, Carmen Chatman 11 assists, 10 digs, three blocks and three kills, Natalie Buckner three kills and Madelyne Barkley two blocks and two kills.
MARSHALL 3, HALLSVILLE 1: HALLSVILLE — The Marshall Lady Mavericks improved to 2-1 in district play (20-10 overall) while dropping Hallsville to 2-2 (17-8) with a 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19 decision.
Mahogani Wilson, Mia Dunaway and Are’Anna Gill all had nine kills on the night. Dunaway also had two blocks.
Hallsville’s Ayden McDermott had 13 kills. Olivia Simmons came away with eight kills and five blocks. Mallory Pyle had three aces and Emma Rogers had two.
District 16-4ALINDALE 3, S. HILL 2: The Lindale Lady Eagles held on for a 25-21, 15-25, 18-25, 27-25, 15-12 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Mia Traylor had 46 assists, six kills, five aces and three digs in the loss for Spring Hill. Carolann Bowles ripped 23 kills to go along with five digs and six aces. Natalie Fisher chipped in with 11 kills and three digs, Caylee Mayfield four kills, Janie Bradshaw 25 digs and four aces, Erin Gregson three digs, Eden Gossett five digs and two aces, Abby Caron seven kills, three blocks, four digs and two aces and Carli Manasse seven kills, three blocks, 12 digs and three aces.
KILGORE 3, C. HILL 0: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Ashton Vallery set things up with 16 assists, Maleah Thurmond led with nine kills and a couple of blocks and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-15, 25-20, 25-10 win over Chapel Hill.
Bryonne Brooks had seven kills for Kilgore. Brooke Couch added eight aces, four digs and four kills, Catherine Dennis 13 digs and two kills, Summer Hayden-Epps four kills, Maddison Harris four digs, Alana Mumphrey seven digs and Jazmine Vasquez and Isabell Witt five digs apiece.
BULLARD 3, CUMBERLAND 0: TYLER — The Bullard Lady Panthers moved to 4-0 in district play (18-8 overall) with a 25-20, 25-2, 25-12 sweep of Cumberland Academy.
Olivia Anderson led the way at the net for Bullard with 13 kills, adding four digs. Emily Bochow had four kills and four aces, Taylor Clark 19 assists, Callie Bailey 13 digs and Gracie O’Bannon seven digs and two aces.
District 15-3AN. DIANA 3, GLADEWATER 0: DIANA — Taylor Garrett recorded 10 kills to go along with eight digs and two aces, leading the New Diana Lady Eagles to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 sweep over Gladewater.
Torri Ward finished with 11 assists, nine digs and four kills for New Diana. Starrmia Dixon added two digs, LiAnn James seven digs, five assists and three aces, Addision Ridge eight kills, eight aces, five assists and seven digs, Peyton Abernathy five kills and Mallory Rudd two digs.
H. SPRINGS 3, O. CITY 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs earned a 25-9, 25-16, 25-11 sweep over Ore City on Tuesday.
Jacee Burks had seven attacks, four kills, nine blocks and five digs in the loss for Ore City. Josie Reynolds finished the night with 12 attacks, five kills, six blocks and seven digs, and Tori Cummins had 11 attacks, four kills and an assist.
District 16-3ATATUM 3, E. FIELDS 0: TATUM — Abby Sorenson handed out 33 assists, Kerrigan Biggs led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 25-13, 25-3, 25-18 win over Elysian Fields.
Macy Brown had eight kills, Kaylei Stroud seven, Janiya Kindle five and Aundrea Bradley four. Summer Dancy-Vasquez finished with 14 digs, Paisley Williams six, Kaylei Stroud five and Makensi Greenwood and Brown four apiece. Sorenson and Karly Stroud both had two aces.
For Elysian Fields in the loss, Allison O’Brien had five digs and three assists. Morgan Shaw added six digs and two assists, Kelsey O’Brien nine digs, Bryanne Beavers three digs and two kills, Kyleigh Griffin five digs, Gracie Struwe 10 digs and Kyleigh Stephens two digs and two kills.
WASKOM 3, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — LaDaija Thomas served up five aces and had a streak of 12 straight points in the third set, leading the Waskom Lady Wildcats past Jefferson 25-16, 25-21, 25-8.
Thomas also had eight digs for Waskom. Alaina Dyson added nine kills and six assists, Anna Claire Reeves seven assists and two kills and Catherine Bailey four kills.
Waskom is now 2-1 in district play.
TROUP 3, ARP 0: TROUP — Bailey Blanton and Chloie Haugeberg finished with seven kills apiece, Tara Wells and Jessie Minnix both added five hammer shots and the Troup Lady Tigers notched a 25-18, 25-13, 25-13 sweep over Arp.
Blanton and Wells both finished with 10 assists. Karsyn Williamson led with 13 digs. Blanton added five digs and Wells four and Sarah Neel and Jaycee Eastman two apiece.
District 14-3AATLANTA 3, N. BOSTON 0: ATLANTA — Kym Sheppard knocked down 15 kills and added two blocks for Atlanta, and the Lady Rabbits notched a 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 win over New Boston.
Amaya Williams had two kills and five blocks, Alley Jefferson six points, rylie Pattillo five points and 17 assists, Cara Taylor 15 points, AnnMarie Hanner 10 points and six assists, Destinee Wells five points, Kaylon Partain four points and KeyMya Smith four kills and four blocks.
District 19-2AOVERTON 3, U. HILL 1: OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs improved to 3-1 in district play (19-10 overall) with a 3-1 win over Union Hill.
Kaley McMillian paced the Lady Mustangs with 23 assists, 10 digs, eight aces and four kills. Mary Fenter had seven kills, nine digs and four aces, Kayla Nobles seven kills and two digs and Avery Smith 15 digs, six aces and three kills.
U. GROVE 3, B. SANDY 2: UNION GROVE — Avery Brooks hammered home 22 kills, Brady Colby dished out 30 assists and the Union Grove Lady Lions held on for a 25-21, 18-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12 win over Big Sandy.
Brooks also had nine digs and seven aces for the Lady Lions. Ana Jones finished with 11 kills, three aces and three bocks, Sydney Chamberlain 23 digs and Sam Coleman eight kills and 10 digs.
For Big Sandy in the loss, Calle Minter had 37 assists to go along with 17 digs, four kills and three aces. Allie McCartney came up with 25 digs. Breaunna Derrick finished with 14 digs, 18 kills and two blocks, Brylie Arnold five digs, eight kills and three blocks, Mackenzie Davis three digs and three kills, Shemaiah Johnson two digs, five kills and two blocks, MaRyiah Francis nine kills and three blocks, Daphnie Blavier six digs and Ava Jenision five digs.
Blavier was 18-for-18 on her serve, Minter 20-for-21 and Arnold 13-for-14.
Non-DistrictCARTHAGE 3, P. GROVE 0: CARTHAGE — The No. 6 ranked Carthage Lady Bulldogs moved to 26-4 on the year with a 25-21, 25-16, 25-11 sweep of Pleasant Grove.
Faith Kruebbe had 14 kills, six digs and four blocks for the Lady Dawgs. Sadie Smith handed out 28 assists to go along with 10 points, six digs and three kills. Taylnn Williams finished with 15 points, 11 digs and four aces, and Makhai Lewis had eight kills and eight blocks.
W. OAK 3, C. HEIGHTS 0: WHITE OAK — The No. 1 ranked White Oak Ladynecks improved to 26-1 on the year with a 25-7, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Central Heights.
Lexi Baker hammered down 16 kills and added 13 digs, 13 receptions and nine points for White Oak. Addison Clinkscales added 11 kills, Anna Iske four kills, three blocks, 10 points and two digs, Calee Carter five kills, Kaylee Wilkinson 20 digs, 13 receptions and eight points, Mallory McKinney 15 points, five aces, nine digs and three receptions and Brazie Croft six points, three aces, seven digs and five receptions.
Emma Hill set it all up for the Ladynecks with 37 assists, adding 10 points, two aces, four kills and three digs.
HARMONY 3, TST 0: HARMONY — The Harmony Lady Eagles got 16 kills from Jenci Seahorn and 14 assists from Lanie Trimble in a 25-10, 25-14, 25-10 sweep of Trinity School of Texas.
Seahorn added three digs and two blocks and Trimble finished with four digs and three aces for the Lady Eagles. Rendi Seahorn chipped in with seven aces, three digs and two kills, Grace Kalenak and Lillie Jones two kills apiece and Gabby Hector six assists and two aces.
BECKVILLE 3, HENDERSON 1: HENDERSON — Avery Morris, Amber Harris and Kinsley Rivers combined for 41 kills, Sophie Elliott set it all up with 39 assists and the No. 3 ranked (2A) Beckville Ladycats earned a 25-13, 25-14, 18-25, 25-22) win over Class 4A Henderson on Tuesday.
Morris had 15 kills, 17 digs and three blocks, Harris 14 kills and nine digs and Rivers 12 kills, 14 digs and five blocks for Beckville, which improved to 30-3 with the win.
Elliott finished with eight digs and two kills, Laney Jones 13 digs, Maddie McAfee four digs, M.J. Liles two kills, Aubrey Klingler eight digs and Karissa McDowell six digs.
HAWKINS 3, GARRISON 0: GARRISON — The Hawkins Lady Hawks stepped out of district play and earned a 25-13, 25-20, 25-10 sweep over Garrison on Tuesday.
Makena Warren put down 12 kills for the Lady Hawks, with Tenley Conde and Laney Wilson adding five kills apiece. Jordyn Warren had 17 assists, Trinity Hawkins nine assists and Carmen Turner six digs.
BROWNSBORO 3, RUSK 0: BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro closed out non-district play with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of Rusk, moving to 16-5 on the year.
Allie Cooper had 19 kills, nine service points and two blocks for Brownsboro. Khayla Garrett added 21 points, 12 digs and four kills, Rilee Rinehart 31 assists and five points, Madison Hernandez 14 digs, Lindsey Bersano 11 digs and four points, Khyra Garrett four kills and two points, Tori Hooker two points and two digs and Riley Cawthon four digs.
Private SchoolLCS 3, CHCS 1: The Longview Christian School Lady Eagles notched a 3-1 win over Christian Heritage Classical School on Tuesday.
Natalie Pitts had 18 assists in the loss for CHCS. Mary White and Kayleigh Khan both finished with eight kills, and Emerson Dudley had six digs.
MCKINNEY 3, B. HILL 0: BULLARD — McKinney Christian notched a 25-17, 25-14, 25-15 sweep over Brook Hill on Tuesday.
Belle Reed finished with nine kills and 10 digs in the loss for Brook Hill. Ella Hardee 12 digs and two kills, Gracie Dawson three kills and five digs, Grace Carpenter two blocks, Molle McCurley two kills and eight digs, Bethany Durrett eight digs and Caley Fitzgerald six digs.
CollegeBLINN 3, PANOLA 0: BRENHAM — The Blinn College Lady Bucs earned a 25-21, 25-12, 25-15 sweep over the Panola College Fillies on Tuesday in Region XIV Conference action.
For Panola in the loss, Vitoria Mattos had 23 assists and fouir digs, Erin Perez 10 digs, Tamara Chavez seven digs and 10 kills, Izabely Benjamin and Cassidy Cole six kills apiece and Cole and Benjamin three blocks apiece.
Panola (16-2, 6-1) will visit Navarro on Thursday.