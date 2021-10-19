DISTRICT 15-5A
MARSHALL 3, LONGVIEW 2: The Marshall Lady Mavericks rallied for a 17-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 15-11 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.
Brayleigh Mitchell finished with 15 kills and eight digs in the loss for Longview. Brianna Converse had 14 kills, 12 digs and six aces, Jakayla Morrow seven kills and two blocks, Mariah Thompson 30 assists, three kills, three digs and two aces, Anna Skinner nine assists and two digs, Fatima Traore 12 digs and Kyra Taylor nine digs.
HALLSVILLE 3, P. TREE 0: HALLSVILLE - Lauren Pyle (20) and Riley Rodriguez (9) combined for 29 assists, Ayden McDermott led with eight kills and the Hallsville Ladycats earned a 25-10, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over Pine Tree on Tuesday.
Lauren Pyle had five aces and Mallory Pyle two. Abbi Fischer had seven kills, Brooke Grissom six, Emma Rogers and Teagan Hill three apiece and Cate Thomas two. Hill finished with three blocks and Olivia Simmons two. Maci Nelson came up with 22 digs, Rogers 19, Mallory Pyle 18, Olivia Anguiano 16, Lauren Pyle seven, McDermott nine, Rodriguez five, Fischer four and Grissom two.
For the Lady Pirates in the loss, Gianna Spearman finished with 11 digs, two blocks and two kills. Mallory Armstrong had three kills, Carmen Chatman 10 assists, nine digs and two kills, Tatum Cates 14 digs, Jamaya Davis nine digs and Madelyne Barkley two kills and six digs.
DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 3, LINDALE 1: LINDALE - Bryonne Brooks and Maleah Thurmond led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills apiece, Ashton Vallery (17) and Alana Mumphrey (14) combined for 31 assists and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-17, 22-25, 28-26, 25-23 win over Lindale on Tuesday.
Summer Hayden-Epps had eight kills, Brooke Couch seven, Catherine Dennis three and Mumphrey two. Brooks led with three blocks, adding two digs, and Thurmond added a couple of blocks. Jasmine Vasquez led with 18 digs, followed by Fyndi Henry and Isabell Witt with 13 each, Nawny Sifford and Couch with 10 each, Vallery with nine, Maddison Harris with eight, Hayden-Epps with six, Dennis with five and Mumphrey two.
HENDERSON 3, C. HILL 1: NEW CHAPEL HILL - Camille Freeman handed out 26 assists and added eight digs for Henderson in a 25-27, 25-7, 25-11, 25-16 win over the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs.
Tori Garcia added eight assists for Henderson. Ty'Esha Mosley had 11 kills, four blocks and two digs, Taylor Lybrand 11 kills, four blocks, seven digs and two aces, Taylor Helton four kills and three digs, Kara Washington 19 digs and four kills, Abbey Everitt 10 digs, Jaci Traylor six digs, Meg Moores five aces, Ty'Ra Mosley three kills, Libby Rockey nine digs and Ally Brooks seven digs and two aces.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, O. CITY 0: WHITE OAK - The top-ranked White Oak Ladynecks moved to 33-1 overall and 10-0 in the district with a 25-14, 25-6, 25-8 sweep over Ore City.
Lexi Baker pounded down 13 kills and added six receptions, five points and two digs for the Ladynecks. Emma Hill had 33 assists, four aces, seven points and three kills, Calee Carter six kills, Anna Iske five kills, seven points and two digs, Kaylee Wilkinson eight digs, seven receptions, seven points and two aces, Mallory McKinney 16 points, six aces, five digs and three receptions, Brazie Croft 11 points, seven aces, six digs and five receptions and Addison Clinkscales and Emma Nix three kills apiece.
GLADEWATER 3, H. SPRINGS 1: GLADEWATER - Kiyah Bell knocked down 18 kills, Zandy Tyeskie dished out 33 assists and the Gladewater Lady Bears picked up a 25-21, 25-15, 24-25, 28-26 win over Hughes Springs.
Bell added five digs, Alise Sanders five kills, Alexis Boyd nine kills and five blocks and Hadassah Balcorta six digs and three aces for the Lady bears.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, ARP 0: TATUM - Abby Sorenson dished out 29 assists, and the Tatum Lady Eagles used a balanced attack at the net to sweep past Arp, 25-9, 25-10, 25-16.
Kerrigan Biggs, Macy Brown and Aundrea Bradley all had six kills, and Kaylei Stroud and Janiya Kindle added five hammer shots apiece for Tatum. Paisley Williams had eight digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez a team-leading nine digs, Kaylei Stroud six digs, Karly Stroud four digs, Kindle four digs and four aces, Biggs three digs, Brown two digs and Sorenson five digs and four aces.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, MPCH 0: HARMONY - The No. 13 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles used 12 kills from Jenci Seahorn and 11 assists from Lanie Trimble to sweep past Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11.
Seahorn added eight digs and four aces, Trimble five aces, three kills and two digs, Lillie Jones five kills and five digs, Addie Young eight digs and three aces, Rendi Seahorn four aces, two digs and two kills and Grace Kalenak three digs.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, TIMPSON 0: BECKVILLE - The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats improved to 38-3 overall and 8-0 in district play with a 25-9, 25-5, 25-14 sweep over Timpson.
It was the 102nd district win in a row for Beckville, which has not lost a league game since Oct. 12, 2013 (Overton).
Kinsley Rivers (13) and Avery Morris (12) combined for 25 kills, with Rivers adding two aces and 10 digs and Morris recording four aces and two digs. Sophie Elliott dished out 36 assists to go along with four digs. Laney Jones had nine digs and three aces, Maddie McAfee one dig, M.J. Liles four kills, Aubrey Klingler a kill and a dig, Karissa McDowell one dig and Amber Harris nine digs, eight kills, two blocks and two aces.
DISTRICT 19-2A
B. SANDY 3, L. CHAPEL 0: BIG SANDY - Calle Minter led with 22 assists, Allie McCartney had 14 digs and Brylie Arnold hammered down 10 kills for Big Sandy as the Ladycats earned a 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 sweep over Leverett's Chapel.
Minter also had two kills, 13 digs and four aces, and Arnold finished with five digs. Breaunna Derrick added 10 digs and eight kills, Mackenzie Davis two kills, Shemaiah Johnson eight digs, two kills and two assists, MaRyiah Francis five kills, Zoey Messick two digs and Daphnie Blavier seven digs and two assists. McCartney was 6-for-6 from the service stripe.
U. GROVE 3, U. HILL 0: UNION GROVE - Avery Brooks led the way at the net with 14 kills, Brady Colby handed out 20 assists and the Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 25-11, 25-11, 25-18 sweep over Union Hill.
Brooks added three aces, Sydney Chamberlain eight digs and five aces and Samantha Coleman five kills and six aces.
HAWKINS 3, CARLISLE 0: HAWKINS - The No. 12 ranked Hawkins Lady Hawks improved to 10-0 in district play with a 25-20, 25-11, 25-14 sweep over Carlisle.
Jordyn Warren (17) and Trinity Hawkins (14) combined for 31 assists. Makena Warren put down nine kills to go along with seven aces and three digs. Lynli Dacus had seven kills, five digs and four assists, Tenley Conde six kills and Taetum Smith and Hawkins four digs apiece.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 3, VAN 0: BROWNSBORO - The No. 25 ranked Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 7-1 in district play with a 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 sweep over Van.
Rilee Rinehart finished with 26 assists, eight points and two kills for Brownsboro. Allie Cooper had 12 kills, 14 digs, three points and two blocks, Tori Hooker six points and three kills, Khayla Garrett six points, five kills, nine digs and two blocks, Khyra Garrett 10 points and three kills, Riley Cawthon and Emily Eaton six digs apiece, Madison Hernandez 11 digs nad Lindsey Bersano five points and 10 digs.
NON-DISTRICT
OVERTON 3, KING'S 0: OVERTON - The Overton Lady Mustangs moved to 25-11 on the season with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-13 sweep over King's Academy.
Mary Fenter finished with 11 kills and nine digs for Overton, which also got three kills, seven digs, 17 assists and three aces from Kaley McMillian, 22 digs and three kills from Chloe Laws and 15 digs and three aces from Makayla Gurley.
PRIVATE
ET HOMESCHOOL 3, HEAT 0: TYLER - The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers closed out the regular season with a 25-7, 25-4, 25-6 sweep over Tyler HEAT on Tuesday.
Jaelyn Cleveland had 13 kills, three aces, five points, three blocks and two digs for the Lady Chargers. Jenna Parker finished with three aces, eight points and five digs, Jordan Parker five aces, 15 points, nine digs and eight kills, Abby Cunningham two aces, eight points, three digs and two kills, Hannah Simpson six points and 13 assists, Meredith Corley 11 points, nine assists, six digs and four aces, Rebekah Dragoo four points, two digs and three kills, Skye Cotton three kills and Sydney Cunningham two kills.
The Lady Chargers will complete in the National Homeschool Volleyball Tournament (NHSVBT) in Council Bluffs, Iowa Oct. 27-29.
D. CHRISTIAN 3, B. HILL 0: BULLARD - Dallas Christian earned a 3-0 sweep over Brook Hill on Monday.
Belle Reed finished with 11 kills, 14 digs and two blocks in the loss for BrookHill. Ella Hardee had two kills and 12 digs, Molle McCurley 10 assists, 13 digs and two aces, Caley Fitzgerald 13 digs and Bethany Durrett 12 digs.