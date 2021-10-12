DISTRICT 16-4A
S. HILL 3, HENDERSON 1: HENDERSON - Carolann Bowles dominated at the net with 23 kills and two blocks, adding 15 digs and four aces to a big night as the Spring Hill Lady Panthers rallied for a 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Mia Traylor added 39 assists, 16 digs and four kills for Spring Hill, which moved to 7-2 in district play. Natalie Fisher finished with five kills, Janie Bradshaw seven assists and a team-leading 22 digs, Molly Seale a kill and a dig, Eden Gossett six digs and two aces, Abby Caron four kills, four blocks and five digs and Carli Manasse eight kills, eight digs and four blocks.
Camille Freeman had 17 assists and 20 digs in the loss for Henderson. Taylor Lybrand finished with 12 kills, three blocks, four digs and two aces, Kara Washington five kills, 22 digs and two aces, Taylor Helton four kills, three blocks and four digs, Ty'Esha Mosley three kills, three blocks and two digs, Libby Rockey 17 digs and Abbey Everitt two kills and nine digs.
BULLARD 3, KILGORE 0: BULLARD - The No. 22 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers earned a 25-10, 25-21, 27-25 sweep of Kilgore on Tuesday.
Emily Bochow had 13 kills and four blocks for Bullard, now 8-1 in district play. Olivia Anderson added eight kill and eight digs, Taylor Clark 25 assists and five digs, Callie Bailey 21 digs and Grace O'Bannon five digs and three aces.
For Kilgore in the loss, Bryonne Brooks had five kill and three digs, Ashton Vallery 11 assists and seven digs, Summer Hayden-Epps five kills and five digs, Isabell Witt five digs, Brooke Couch five kills and seven digs, Jasmine Vasquez 16 digs, Alana Mumphrey eight assists and two digs, Maleah Thurmond four kills and two digs, Nawny Sifford four digs, Fyndi Henry two digs and Catherine Dennis four kills, two assists and seven digs.
DISTRICT 17-4A
CARTHAGE 3, RUSK 1: RUSK - The No. 4 ranked Carthage Lady Bulldogs got 44 assists, nine digs, four aces and three kills from Sadie Smith on the way to a 23-25, 25-10, 25-23, 25-14 win over Rusk.
Faith Kruebbe had 16 kill and 10 digs for Carthage (31-4, 5-0). Jakyra Roberts finished with 13 kills and two blocks, Makhai Lewis 10 kills and two blocks and Mara Hodges and Taylnn Williams 10 digs apiece.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, WINONA 0: WINONA - The No. 13 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles got 13 kills from Jenci Seahorn and 19 assists from Lanie Trimble on the way to a 25-7, 25-15, 25-8 sweep of Winona.
Seahorn also had 11 digs, two blocks and two aces, and Trimble finished with four aces, four digs and two kills. Rendi Seahorn chipped in with six digs, five kills and two blocks, Addie Young six digs, Danielle Ison five digs and three kills, Lillie Jones three digs, two kills and two aces, Gabby Hector four assists and Grace Kalenak five digs and three kills.
QUITMAN 3, MINEOLA 2: QUITMAN - Ava Burroughs filled the stat sheet with 23 kills, seven aces, 22 digs, three blocks and two block assists as the Quitman Lady Bulldogs rallied for a 23-25, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12, 15-10 win over Mineola.
Brooklyn Marcee had 10 kills, 12 digs and two aces, Carley Spears 37 assists, four aces, seven kills and eight digs and Alexis O'Neal two kills and 22 digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 3, H. SPRINGS 1: HUGHES SPRINGS - The No. 1 ranked White Oak Ladynecks earned a 25-13, 25-5, 21-25, 25-12 win over Hughes Springs on Tuesday.
Emma Hill handed out 45 assists and added six kills, 19 points and two digs for White Oak. Lexi Baker finished with 12 kills, 14 receptions, four digs and six points, Calee Carter contributed seven kills, Addison Clinkscales nine kills, Emma Nix six kills, seven receptions and two digs, Anna Iske four kills, four blocks, seven points and two aces, Kaylee Wilkinson nine digs, 11 receptions, eight points and four assists and Brazie Croft 14 points, two aces, four receptions and four digs.
White Oak moves to 32-1 overall and 9-0 in district play and will play at home next Tuesday against Ore City.
Maggie Pate had seven kills and two blocks and Bella McKinney 13 assists, six kills and nine digs in the loss for Hughes Springs.
N. DIANA 3, O. CITY 0: DIANA - Taylor Garrett hammered home 13 kills, Torri Ward handed out 16 assists and the New Diana Lady Eagles celebrated senior night with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-8 sweep of Ore City.
Garrett added two blocks and two digs, and Ward had seven aces, five kills and seven digs. LiAnn James finished with four aces, three assists and five digs, Addison Ridge three aces, seven kills, 11 assists and four digs, Peyton Abernathy two aces and two kills, Mallory Rudd nine aces, Layla Stapleton two kills and Shaylee Stanley on dig.
DAINGERFIELD 3, GLADEWATER 0: DAINGERFIELD - Diamond Jeter handed out 18 assists to go along with five kills and four digs, and the Daingerfield Lady Tigers celebrated senior night with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Gladewater.
Aaryanna Wallace added three digs for Daingerfield. Sydney Key had 17 service points and four digs, Kylah Haley three points and three digs, Karley Nix eight points, two aces, five kill and five digs, Ashlyn Bruce six blocks, 10 kills, seven points and three aces, Chrishlyn Boyd 12 digs, Anyha Ellison two kills and two digs, La'Nycia Lewis nine points and two aces, Sanaa Fields three digs, Terry Gholston two digs and Genesis Allen three blocks and five kills.
For Gladewater in the loss, Kiyah Bell had seven kill and five assists, Zandy Tyeskie two kills and seven assists and Kiyona Parker four digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, TROUP 0: TROUP - Abby Sorenson handed out 33 assists, Kerrigan Biggs and Macy Brown had eight kills apiece and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 sweep over Troup.
Sorenson also had two kills and two digs, and Brown added six digs and two aces. Paisley Williams finished with six digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 19 digs, Kaylei Stroud seven kills and eight digs, Karly Stroud six digs, Janiya Kindle five kills, Makensi Greenwood seven digs and two aces and Myra Andrade one dig.
For Troup in the loss, Sarah Neel had three digs, Tara Wells 10 assists and four digs, Chloie Haugeberg five kills and two digs, Bailey Blanton seven kills, eight assists and two digs, Karsyn Williamson 12 digs, Jaycee Eastman three kills and Jessie Minnix six kills and two digs.
E. FIELDS 3, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON - Morgan Shaw dished out nine assists, and Kerrigan Love, Bryanne Beavers and Shaw all knocked down five kills for Elysian Fields in a 25-19, 25-11, 25-11 sweep of Jefferson.
Beavers added six aces and wo blocks, Allison O'Brien six assists, three aces and five digs, Ava Hennigan two aces, two kills and two digs, Gracie Struwe four aces and three kills and Presley Doyle three kills.
W. RUSK 3, ARP 0: NEW LONDON - The West Rusk Lady Raiders swept past the Arp Lady Tigers, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22.
Abby Carpenter had 11 digs in the loss for Arp. Abby Nichols added three aces and seven digs, Ariana Padron two aces and 11 digs, Ashlee Lopez five digs, Rhialee Penzinski one dig, Kyia Horton 17 assists and three digs, Kayleigh Odom three kills and three blocks, Madi Birdsong six kill and three blocks, Madison Evans four kills, Trinidy Dixon three kills and four digs and Lexi Ferguson two kills.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, GARRISON 0: GARRISON - Led by Sophie Elliott's 27 assists and a combined 16 kills from Kinsley Rivers and Avery Morris, the No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats moved to 36-3 overall and 6-0 in district play with a 25-16, 25-6, 25-11 sweep of Garrison.
Elliot added two aces for the Ladycats. Morris had nine ills and three digs, Rivers seven kills, three digs and three aces, Maddie McAfee a kil land a dig, M.J. Liles four kills, Aubrey Klingler one dig, Karissa McDowell four digs and Amber Harris six kills, two digs and two blocks.
DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 3, L. CHAPEL 0: LEVERETT'S CHAPEL - The No. 21 ranked Hawkins Lady Hawks moved to 9-0 in district play with a 25-15, 25-9, 25-15 sweep of Leverett's Chapel.
Jordyn Warren had 21 assists, four digs and two aces for Hawkins. Tenley Conde and Makena Warren ripped 11 kills apiece, with Conde adding six digs and three aces and Warren finishing with five digs, four aces, three block and two assists. Trinity Hawkins dished out eigth assists, and Lynli Dacus had six digs for the Lady Hawks.
U. GROVE 3, CARLISLE 0: UNION GROVE - Brady Colby finished with 21 assists and four aces to lead the way for Union Grove in a 25-17, 25-11, 25-21 sweep of Carlisle.
Avery Brooks finished with nine kills, six aces and five digs for the Lady Lions, who also got 15 digs and four aces from Sydney Chamberlain, four kill and two blocks from Sarah Prince, two kill and nine digs from Samantha Coleman and six kill from Ali Yohn.
OVERTON 3, B. SANDY 1: BIG SANDY - The Overton Lady Mustangs notched a 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23 win over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Mary Fenter hammered down 16 kills to go along with 27 dig and two assists for Overton, now 23-11 overall and 7-2 in the district. Kaley McMillian had five kills, two blocks, five digs, 34 assists and eight aces, Kayla Nobles eight kills and two blocks, Alex Brown seven kills and 18 digs and Avery Smith three kill and 21 digs.
Calle Minter was perfect on her serve (20/20) with three aces, 17 digs, 15 assists and three kills in the loss for Big Sandy. Allie McCartney had 14 digs, Breaunna Derrick 13 digs and three kills, Brylie Arnold four digs, six kills and two blocks, Shemaiah Johnson seven digs and four kills, Mackenzie Davis three digs, Maryiah Francis five kills and four blocks, Zoey Messick three aces, Daphnie Blavier seven digs and Ava Jenison three digs.
Derrick (15/15), Arnold (11/11), Johnson (1/1) and Messick (19/19) were all perfect from the service stripe.
NON-DISTRICT
ET HOMESCHOOL 3, SABINE 1: LIBERTY CITY - Meredith Corley and Hannah Simpson combined for 45 assists, Jordan Parker and Jenna Cleveland had a combined 38 kills and the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers rallied for a 22-25, 27-25, 28-26, 25-19 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Corley had 29 assists, 11 points and four aces, Simpson 16 assists, 11 points, eight digs and two aces, Jordan Parker 20 kills, 18 digs and three blocks and Cleveland 18 kills, four digs, four blocks and three points. Abby Campbell chipped in with 12 digs, six kills, six points and two aces for ET Homeschool. Jenna Parker had a team-leading 32 digs to go along with four points. Rebekah Dragoo added 10 points and 16 digs, Skye Cotton five points, six digs and two kills, Sydney Cunningham three digs and three kills and Jourdan Sikorski five digs.
For Sabine in the loss, Maddie Furrh had 17 kills, three block and seven digs. Cale Brown added 16 kills, 10 blocks and eight digs, Ally Gresham 40 digs and two kills, Kathryn Dalby five kill and five blocks, Ella Roberts three kills, six blocks and nine digs, Peyton Childress 10 kills, two blocks and five digs, Bella Shaw three digs and Caitlyn Stewart 48 assists, five block and seven digs.