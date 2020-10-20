DISTRICT 15-5A
S. SPRINGS 3, LONGVIEW 2: The Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats rallied for a 13-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-16, 15-10 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.
For Longview (3-3) in the loss, Miah Colbert finished with 12 kills and five blocks, Jakayla Morrow nine kills and four blocks, GeCamri Duffie eight kills and Peja Mathis seven kills and four blocks.
Angell Evans led the defense with 26 digs, and Sarah Frederick added 11. Elaijah Hatley had 19 assists and seven digs, and Amirah Alexander added 18 assists and two digs.
DISTRICT 16-4A
S. HILL 3, CUMBERLAND 0: TYLER — Mia Traylor dished out 32 assists, Carolann Bowles recorded 12 kills and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers moved to 7-4 in district play with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of Cumberland Academy.
Traylor also had five kills, three digs and two aces for Spring Hill. Carlie Manasse finished with six kills, four digs and four blocks, Sam Schott four assists, six digs and two aces, Abby Caron six kills, Molly Seale seven kills, five digs and two aces and Caylee Mayfield four kills.
The Lady Panthers will host Chapel Hill on Friday.
DISTRICT 15-4A
GILMER 3, P. GROVE 1: TEXARKANA — The No. 14 ranked Gilmer Lady Buckeyes clinched the district title on Tuesday, rallying for a 21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 win over No. 24 Pleasant Grove.
Karlye Johnston had 14 kills, Kirsten Waller and Reese Couture nine apiece, Haylee Jordan seven and Abbey Bradshaw four hammers for the Lady Buckeyes. Bradshaw added five blocks, Jordan four and Waller two. Raeven Harris led the defense with 34 digs. Jordan added 30, Couture and Aaleya Morton 11 apiece, Jaycee Harris nine, Johnston eight, Karsyn Lindsey six and Bradshaw, Lesley Jones and Waller three apiece.
Jaycee Harris led with 25 assists, and Lindsey chipped in with 16.
DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 3, N. DIANA 0: DIANA — The No. 4 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals swept to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-19 win over New Diana.
Taylor Garrett had eight kills and three blocks in the loss for New Diana. Asia Newsome added two kills and two blocks, Allie Oney two aces and three digs, LiAnn James four digs, Sophie Oubre three kills, Haley Manns two kills, Kylee Beggs two aces and three digs, Torri Ward two kills and 10 digs and Julia Loeza 15 assists and nine digs.
H. SPRINGS 3, GLADEWATER 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs swept past Gladewater on Tuesday, 25-7, 25-23, 25-16.
Kamryn Floyd had two kills, Alexis Boyd and Hai’leigh Oliver three blocks apiece, Lexi Hart four digs and Boyd two digs and Trinity Mooney three assists for Gladewater.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, ARP 0: ARP — The No. 19 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles, led by Kayla Jones’ 16 kills, earned a 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 sweep of Arp on Tuesday.
Jones added two blocks and two digs for the Lady Eagles, who improved to 21-4 overall and 11-0 in district play. Abby Sorenson had 27 assists, six digs and four aces, Macy Brown eight kills and three digs, Mia Tovar one dig, Myra Andrade seven kills, two digs and two aces, Kerrigan Biggs two kills and four digs, Kensi Greenwood two kills and four digs, Janiya Kindle two kills, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 10 digs and four aces and Paisley Williams four digs.
TROUP 3, WASKOM 1: TROUP — Sam Eastman and Bailey Blanton combined for 27 kills, leading the Troup Lady Tigers to a 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-14 win over the Waskom Lady Wilcats.
Eastman finished with 14 kills, two blocks and three digs, and Blanton had 13 kills, four aces, three blocks and three digs. Avery Thibodeau added eight digs, Chloie Haugeburg two kills, Jessie Minnix five kills, Karsyn Williamson two aces and 10 digs, Laila Kincade three kills and Tara Wells 25 assists, three digs and six kills.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, MPCH 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Harmony Lady Eagles improved to 9-0 in district play with a 25-23, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Jenci Seahorn ripped 16 kills and Delaynie Nash had 16 assists for Harmony. Seahorn added eight digs and seven blocks, Nash two digs, Kinzee Settles seven kills, eight blocks and 11 digs, Madi Rhame 10 digs, Analese Cano five digs and three kills, Lanie Trimble 10 assists and six digs, Kati Burkham six kills and six digs and Lillie Jones two digs.
MT. VERNON 3, QUITMAN 0: QUITMAN — The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers notched a 27-25, 25-14, 25-22 sweep of Quitman on Tuesday.
Lindsey Hornaday had five kills, three aces and 19 digs in the loss for Quitman. Carley Spears finished with five kills, three aces, nine assists and six digs, Lucy Brannon four kills, eight assists and five digs and Brooklyn Marcee five kills and nine digs.
Quitman visits Winona on Friday.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, GARY 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 1 ranked Beckville Ladycats locked up the district title in dominant fashion, sweeping to a 25-5, 25-12, 25-10 win over Gary.
Allison Baker (15) and Sophie Elliott (12) set things up with a combined 27 assists. Baker added three digs and three kills, and Elliott chipped in with two digs. Lindsey Baker recorded four kills and five digs, Kinsley Rivers seven kills, three digs and three blocks, Avery Morris three aces, five kills and two digs, Hannah Sharpless an ace, a kill and a dig, M.J. Weatherford four kills and two blocks, Kaylee Fletcher two kills, Amber Harris five aces, five digs nd three kills and Macy Davis one kill.
Beckville improved to 25-2 overall and 9-0 in district play.
DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 3, CARLISLE 0: PRICE — Logan Jaco led the way for No. 21 ranked Hawkins with 22 kills as the Lady Hawks swept past Carlisle.
Makena Warren added 11 kills, 11 digs and three blocks. Morgan Jaco finished with 10 kills and two blocks, Lynli Dacus nine kills, 13 aces and 13 digs, Tenley Conde eight kills and seven aces and Carmen Turner six aces.
Dacus (34) and Jordyn Warren (29) combined for 63 assists, and Warren added seven digs.
Hawkins, now 10-0 in district play, will host Big Sandy on Friday.
B. SANDY 3, L. CHAPEL 0: BIG SANDY — Chyler Ponder knocked down 15 kills to go along with 11 digs, Calle Minter handed out 28 assists and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats earned a 25-14, 26-24, 25-17 sweep of Leverett’s Chapel on Tuesday.
Minter also had five kills and six digs and went 12-for-12 on her serve. Gracie Jenision added six kill and three digs, Brylie Arnold eight kills, two blocks and two aces, Allie McCartney two digs and three aces, Breaunna Derrick four digs and four aces and MaRyiah Francis four kills.
Jenison (6-6) and Arnold (8-8) were perfect from the service stripe for Big Sandy, which will will visit Hawkins on Friday.
U. GROVE 3, U. HILL 2: BETTIE — Avery Brooks and Carleigh Judd combined for 47 kills and 23 digs, Makena Littlejohn handed out 41 assists and the Union Grove Lady Lions rallied for a 24-26, 25-12, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12 win over Union Hill.
Brooks had 25 kills, 12 digs and six aces and Judd 22 kills, 11 digs and four blocks. Maci Williams recorded six kills, Kyler Littlejohn seven aces, Gracie winn a team-leading 24 digs and Sydney Chamberlain 17 digs and two aces.
NON-DISTRICT
CARTHAGE 3, E. FIELDS 0: CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs swept past Elysian Fields in non-district play, 25-11, 25-22, 25-12.
Faith Kruebbe had 11 kills and 16 digs, and Sadie Smith set it all up with 36 assists — adding 12 digs and a couple of blocks for Carthage. Mara Hodges, Makhai Lewis and Kaliyah Timmons all ripped six kills, and Caroline Baldree added five. Erin Dodge finished with 16 digs.
Carthage (13-9, 7-0) will close out district play at Palestine on Friday.
OVERTON 3, KING’S 0: OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs stepped away from league play to earn a 25-11, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of King’s Academy.
Kaley McMillian recorded nine kills, nine assists, six aces and 10 digs for Overton. Mary Fenter added seven kills, five digs and five aces, Ta’leyah Tilley four kills, 11 assists and four aces and Jewely English 13 digs and six aces.
Overton will visit Union Grove on Friday.
