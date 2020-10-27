DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 3, MOUNT PLEASANT 0: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats got 10 kills, three blocks and two aces from Ayden McDermott and 27 assists from Ashley Jones on Tuesday en route to a 25-23, 25-15, 25-17 sweep of Mount Pleasant.
Jones filled the stat sheet with five digs, three kills and four aces. Macie Nelson added eight digs and three aces, Brooke Grissom five kills and Cate Thomas six kills and five blocks
TUNEUP
W. OAK 3, S. HILL 0: Emma Hill dished out 15 assists, Lexi Baker led with eight kills and the White Oak Ladynecks tuned up for the playoffs with a 25-18, 25-8, 26-24 sweep of Spring Hill on Tuesday.
Hill added four service points, and Baker had seven digs and three points for White Oak. Brazie Croft finished with 18 service points, five digs and three aces, Kaylee Wilkinson four points, two kills and two digs, Anna Iske nine points, five kills and four blocks, Daphne Bogenschutz three kills and Ashlyn Eynon seven kills and two digs.
Mia Traylor recorded 20 assists, four digs, two aces and three kills in the loss for Spring Hill. Carlie Manasse had five kills, Sam Schott five digs, Abby Caron three kills and two blocks, Molly Seale seven kills, two assists and 11 digs, Carolann Bowles five kills and Caylee Mayfield two blocks and two digs.
Spring Hill (16-12) will open the Class 4A playoffs on Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. contest against No. 23 Pleasant Grove in Pittsburg. White Oak (19-4) will open the 3A playoffs at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Hallsville against Waskom.
GILMER 3, RUSK 0: RUSK — The No. 13 Gilmer Lady Buckeyes earned a 25-12, 25-16, 25-8 sweep of Rusk on Tuesday in tuneup match.
Reese Couture led at the net with 11 kills. Haylee Jordan added seven, Kirsten Waller five, Abbey Bradshaw four and Lesley Jones and Madyson Tate three apiece. Bradshaw recorded five blocks, with Waller and Jordan adding two apiece. Raeven Harris led the defense with20 digs. Aaleya Morton added 10, Jordan nine, Jaycee Harris seven, Karsyn Lindsey and Waller four apiece and Tate and Couture three each.
Jaycee Harris had 16 assists and Lindsey 12 for Gilmer, which will open the Class 4A playoffs against Kilgore with a 2 p.m. match on Saturday at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
BECKVILLE 3, RAINS 2: BECKVILLE — The No. 1 ranked Beckville Ladycats (2A) moved to 27-2 on the season with a 25-23, 22-25, 21-25, 27-25, 15-10 win over No. 11 ranked Rains (3A) in a tuneup match on Tuesday.
Kinsley Rivers had 14 kills, Lindsey Baker 11, Allison Baker seven, Amber Harris five and M.J. Weatherford two for Beckville. Harris had four aces and Hannah Sharpless two. Rivers and Sharpless had 16 digs apiece, Morris 15, Harris 13, Allison Baker 11, Sophie Elliott eight and Lindsey Baker five. Morris finished with two blocks. Elliott finished with 24 assists, Allison Baker 20 and Harris two.
Beckville will open the playoffs with a 2 p.m. match on Saturday against Overton at Spring Hill High School.
HAWKINS 3, M. GROVE 0: HAWKINS — Logan Jaco and Makena Warren combined for 30 kills, Jordyn Warren and Lynli Dacus had 37 combined assists and Hawkins turned up for the playoffs with a 26-24, 25-17, 25-22 sweep of Miller Grove.
Jaco had 18 kills, Warren 12 kills and six blocks, Lynli Dacus seven kills and Tenley Conde five kills. Jordyn Warren finished with 19 assists, Dacus 18 assists, Makena Warren nine digs, Dacus eight digs, Conde eight digs and Carmen Turner seven digs.
Hawkins will open the playoffs at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Tatum against San Augustine.
U. GROVE 3, TROUP 2: UNION GROVE — Makena Littlejohn finished with 33 assists, Carleigh Judd and Avery Brooks combined to slap down 40 kills and the Union Grove Lady Lions rallied for an 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 18-25, 15-11 win over Troup.
Littlejohn added eight digs and three aces for the Lady Lions. Judd led with 23 kills and eight blocks. Brooks had 17 kills, Samantha Coleman three kills and five digs, Maci Williams three kills and five blocks, Macey Roberts three kills and four blocks and Gracie Winn and Sydney Chamberlain combined for 38 digs.
Union Grove will open the Class 2A playoffs at Gary in a 6:30 p.m. match on Thursday.
LATE MONDAY
B. SANDY 3, L. CHAPEL 2: BIG SANDY — The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats used a combined 37 kills and 37 digs from Chyler Ponder and Gracie Jenision to close out the regular season with a 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 26-28, 15-9 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Ponder had 22 kills and 19 digs, Jenison 15 kills, 18 digs and two aces, Brylie Arnold five kills, seven digs, two block and two aces, Allie McCartney 10 digs and three aces, Breaunna Derrick two kills, four assists, 10 digs and three aces, Maryiah Francis nine kills and Celle Minter 46 assists, 20 digs and three kills.
Ponder (11-11), Jenison (19-19), Arnold (21-21) and Minter (18-18) were all perfect on their serves.
Big Sandy will face Timpson at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Arp to open the playoffs.
