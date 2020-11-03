CLASS 3A
WHITE OAK 3, N. BOSTON 0: PITTSBURG — The White Oak Ladynecks rolled into the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs on the heels of a 25-18, 25-11, 25-21 area sweep of New Boston on Tuesday.
Emma Hill handed out 20 assists and Lexi Baker ripped 13 kills for White Oak (21-4), which will take on Harmony in the regional quarterfinals. Details of that match will be announced later.
Baker added eight receptions, seven digs and four points, and Hill had three digs and three points for White Oak. Brazie Croft recorded five aces, 16 points, six receptions and eight digs, Kaylee Wilkinson eight points, five kills, eight receptions and four digs, Macy Weeks eight points and 12 digs, Payton Palmer five kills and Anna Iske two aces, five points, five kills and two blocks.
DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 3, T. HIGH 0: Miah Colbert led a balanced attack at the net with seven kills, Elaijah Hatley set it all up with 28 assists and the Longview Lady Lobos swept to a 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 win over Texas High.
Jakayla Morrow, Peja Mathis and Mallory Reeves all added six kills, and Brayleigh Mitchell finished with five. Morrow added two blocks, Reeves six digs, Hatley nine digs, Angell Evans 24 digs, Jailyn Rusk 10 digs and Sarah Frederick six digs.
HALLSVILLE 3, MARSHALL 1: HALLSVILLE — Ayden McDermott fired off four aces and was perfect on all 23 of her serve attempts, Ashley Jones dished out 31 assists and the Hallsville Ladycats earned a 28-26, 23-25, 25-12, 25-10 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks.
McDermott also had seven kills and four blocks, and Jones recorded three blocks, seven digs, seven kills and three aces. Mallory Pyle finished with nine kills, four digs and three aces, Cate Thomas six kills and five blocks, Emma Rogers 17 digs and five aces and Macie Nelson a team-leading 21 digs.
FROM STAFF REPORTS