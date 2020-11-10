HALLSVILLE 3, S. SPRINGS 1: HALLSVILLE — Senior Ashley Jones filled the stat sheet with 30 assists, nine blocks, six digs, eight kills and three aces, leading the Hallsville Ladycats to a 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 win over Sulphur Springs.
Ayden McDermott added 13 kills and seven digs for Hallsville. Brooke Grissom chipped in with six kills, Olivia Simmons six blocks and three kills, Cate Thomas and Abbi Fischer three kills apiece, Emma Rogers 14 digs and two aces, Chloe Ferrill 12 digs and two aces and Macie Nelson seven digs.
CHCS 3, NOTRE DAME 1: Natalie Pitts dished out 18 assists, Haley Beasley led the defensive effort with 15 digs and Christian Heritage Classical School earned a 3-1 win over Wichita Falls Notre Dame in the TAPPS area playoffs.
Madyn Brown, Campbell Laney and Allie White all had four kills for the Lady Sentinels, and Laney added two blocks.
FROM STAFF REPORTS