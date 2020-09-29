DISTRICT 16-5A
T. HIGH 3, P. TREE 2: Texas High rallied from a first-set loss to earn a 12-25, 25-21, 27-25, 17-25, 15-11 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Tuesday at the Pirate Center.
Renee Garrett finished with 12 assists and 12 digs in the loss for Pine Tree. Jalen Scroggins added four aces and six kills, Malaeka Wilson 14 kills, 18 digs and four blocks, Jamaya Davis 12 digs and two aces, Carmen Chatman 11 assists, nine digs and three aces and Caroline Fadal nine kills and seven digs.
DISTRICT 16-4A
S. HILL 3, C. HILL 0: NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers moved to 4-2 in district play with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-9 win over Chapel Hill.
Mia Traylor dished out 19 assists to go along with five kills and six digs for Spring Hill. Carli Manasse had two kills and two blocks, Sam Schott two assists, seven digs and three aces, Abby Caron four kills, Kaycee Campbell two digs, Molly Seale three kills, four digs and three aces, Erin Gregson two digs and two aces, Carolann Bowles seven kills and three aces, Caylee Mayfield five kills and two blocks, Janie Bradshaw one ace and Natalie Fisher one kill.
Spring Hill hosts Bullard on Friday.
LINDALE 3, BULLARD 0: LINDALE — In a battle of state-ranked volleyball squads and the only two undefeated teams in District 16-4A play, it was the No. 2 Lindale Lady Eagles that prevailed on Tuesday night over the No. 14 Bullard Lady Panthers (25-22, 25-21, 25-20).
Shelbi Steen led the Lady Eagles with 18 kills and added 11 digs, a block, an assist and an ace. Alondra Romero had four kills, seven digs and an ace. Brenley Philen had four kills. Skylar Wyllie had three kills, two digs, a block, an assist and an ace. Kalaya Pierce had 31 assists, three digs, a kill, a block and an ace.
Libby Eitel had 25 assists and five digs for Bullard (13-3, 5-1). Kelli Richmond had 17 kills and nine digs. Emily Bochow had seven kills, two blocks and two aces. Korleigh duBose had 12 digs, and Grace O’Bannon added eight digs.
Bullard will visit Spring Hill on Friday. Lindale (19-0, 6-0) will play at Chapel Hill on Friday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 3, H. SPRINGS 0: LIBERTY CITY — The No. 4 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals, led by Aubree McCann’s 12 kills and five blocks and a 28-assist night from Sierrah Richter, improved to 17-1 on the season with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-16 sweep of Hughes Springs.
McCann also had seven digs, and Richter added seven digs and three aces. Cale Brown had three kills, Maddie Furrh seven kills, six digs and two aces, Caitlin Bates nine digs, Ryanne Stuart five kills, Ally Gresham 10 digs and Ella Roberts seven digs.
Sabine will visit White Oak on Friday.
WHITE OAK 3, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER — The White Oak Ladynecks earned a 25-18, 25-5, 25-16 road sweep of Gladewater on Tuesday, paced by Emma Hill’s 20 assists and a 10-kill night from Alysa Hall.
Brazie Croft had six aces, 20 service points, three receptions and six digs for White Oak, now 12-3 overall and 5-1 in district play. Lexi Baker added 12 kills, seven receptions and three digs, Kaylee Wilkinson four aces, seven points, two kills, four receptions and three digs, Hill five digs, two kills and five points, Hall two aces and Macy Weeks 10 receptions and five digs.
For Gladewater in the loss, Hai’leigh Oliver and Alexis Boyd had two kills apiece. JaKiyah Bell added twoaces and two blocks. Livia Prince had three digs and Lexi Hart two, and Bell and Trinity Mooney had two assists apiece.
N. DIANA 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Taylor Garrett ripped 15 kills and added three blocks and two digs for New Diana in a 28-26, 25-8, 25-22 sweep of Daingerfield.
Asia Newsome chipped in with three kills, two blocks and two digs, Allie Oney two digs, LiAnn James two aces and two digs, Sophie Oubre eight kills and two blocks, Haley Manns three kills, Kylee Beggs four digs, Torri Ward 10 kills, two blocks and 12 digs and Julia Loeza 39 assists and three digs.
Daingerfield got three digs from Joi Akinsuroju in the loss. Diamond Jeter added three digs, 15 assists and two kills, Adisen Key two aces and eight digs, Jaylee Barron five digs, Ashlyn Bruce five kills and four blocks, Genesis Allen four kills and two blocks, Kylah Haley six kills and Kayleigh Phillips two aces and 20 digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, WEST RUSK 0: NEW LONDON — Abby Sorenson handed out 23 assists, Kaylei Stroud and Kayla Jones combined to hammer down 28 kills and Tatum moved to 6-0 in district play (16-4 overall) with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 win over West Rusk.
Stroud had 16 kills, six digs and two aces, and Jones added 12 kills and three digs for the Lady Eagles. Paisley Williams recorded four digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 15 digs and three aces, Janiya Kindle one kill, Kensi Greenwood two digs and two aces, Kerrigan Biggs two kills and two digs, Myra Andrade three digs, Mia Tovar one dig and Macy Brown nine kills and two digs.
E. FIELDS 3, WASKOM 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Christen Smith and Tucker Ellis combined for 35 kills behind Camryn Chandler’s 45 assists, leading the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets to a 25-20, 25-11, 24-26, 25-15 win over Waskom.
Smith had 20 kills, 20 digs and two aces, Ellis 15 digs, seven digs, five blocks and two aces and Chandler 13 digs, three kills and three aces. Also chipping in for EF were Mary Frances Ellis with 13 kills and 22 digs, Morgan Shaw with seven digs and four aces, Heather Auvil with 10 digs and five aces, Bryanne Beavers with three kills, Kelsey O’Brien with three digs, Savannah Wray with two aces and Asia Neff with a dig and a block.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, MINEOLA 0: MINEOLA — Kinzee Settles and Jenci Seahorn combined for 14 kills, 14 digs and seven blocks, and the Harmony Lady Eagles earned a 25-11, 25-16, 25-11 sweep of Mineola on Tuesday.
Settles and Seahorn both recorded seven kills, with Settles adding eight digs and three blocks and Seahorn finishing with six digs and four blocks. Analese Cano had eight digs and three kills, Madi Rhame 12 digs, Kati Burkham two kills and four digs, Lanie Trimble 10 assists, five digs and two kills, Delaynie Nash seven assists and two digs and Lillie Jones three kills.
QUITMAN 3, MPCH 0: QUITMAN — Ava Burroughs led with 12 kills as the Quitman Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 sweep of Quitman.
Burroughs also had four aces and six digs for Quitman, now 1-2 in district play. Lucy Brannon chipped in with three kills, six assists and five digs, Lindsey Hornaday two kills, two aces and four digs, Carley Spears nine assists and Alexis O’Neal eight digs.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, TIMPSON 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats remained unbeaten in district play (3-0) and moved to 19-2 overall with a 25-7, 25-19, 25-9 sweep of Timpson.
Sophie Elliott set things up with 26 assists, adding three digs, and Allison Baker filled the stat sheet with 15 assists, eight digs, six kills and five aces. Lindsey Baker had six kills and twodigs, Kinsley Rivers eight kills and 10 digs, Avery Morris 13 kills, six digs and two aces, Hannah Sharpless two digs, M.J. Weatherford two kills, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, Karissa McDowell one dig, Amber Harris 11 digs, five kill and two aces and Macy Davis two kills.
DISTRICT 19-2A
U. GROVE 3, OVERTON 1: OVERTON — The Union Grove Lady Lions rallied for a 22-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-23 win against the Overton Lady Mustangs.
Mary Fenter and Kaley McMillian had eight kills apiece for Overton. Fenter added 15 digs and three aces, and McMillian had 24 digs, 11 assists and two aces. Ta’lejah Tilley and Kayla Nobles both recorded seven kills. Tilley also had 15 digs and 16 assists, Nobles five digs and four aces and Alex Brown 20 digs.
DISTRICT 21-3A
C. HEIGHTS 3, HUNTINGTON 0: HUNTINGTON — Central Heights moved to 3-0 in district play with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-9 sweep of Huntington.
Halle Flynt had nine assists and six digs for Huntington, which dropped to 0-3 in district play.Klare Willis had two blocks, Anna Claire Johnson two kills and an ace and Emma McGuire five digs.
OTHER
GILMER 3, TYLER 0: TYLER — Haylee Jordan led a balanced attack at the net with eight kills, and Gilmer earned a 23-14, 25-16, 25-20 non-district sweep of Tyler High on Tuesday.
Reese Couture had seven kills, Karlye Johnston six, Kirsten Waller four, Abbey Bradshaw three and Lesley Jones two.
Jaycee Harris recorded two aces, Waller three blocks and Bradshaw two. Raeven Harris led the defense with 27 digs. Jordan added eight, Aaleya Morton seven, Waller six, Johnston four, Alexandria Chamberlain, Couture and Karsyn Lindsey three apiece and Jaycee Harris and Bradshaw two each. Jaycee Harris finished with 16 assists, and Lindsey added 11.
ORE CITY 3, CHCS 0: Victoria Jones, Abby Ervin and Brooklynn Richardson all recorded five kills, Ryleigh Larkins dished out 20 assists and scored 10 points from the service stripe and Ore City notched a 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 win over Christian Heritage Classical School.
Jones added 13 points, Ervin 13 digs and two aces, Jacee Burks three blocks, seven digs and two aces and Tori Cummings seven digs.
Ore City returns to district play at home against Gladewater on Friday.