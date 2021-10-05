District 15-5AHALLSVILLE 3, LONGVIEW 0: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats improved to 19-9 overall and 5-2 in district play with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-13 sweep over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Lauren Pyle had 28 assists, 12 digs, eight kills and five aces for Hallsville. Mallory Pyle added three aces, two kills and 13 digs, Abbi Fischer 22 digs, six kills and two aces, Ayden McDermott three aces, four kills and eight digs, Brooke Grissom six kills and six digs, Macie Nelson 13 digs, Emma Rogers 26 digs, Olivia Simmons three kills and two blocks, Cate Thomas six kills and four blocks and Teagan Hill a block and a dig.
The Lady Lobos were paced by Mariah Thompson with 19 assists and three digs. GeCamri Duffie added nine kills and three blocks, Jakayla Morrow seven kills and three blocks, Brayleigh Mitchell five kills, Brianna Converse four kills, Fatima Traore 21 digs and Kyra Taylor five digs.
T. HIGH 3, P. TREE 0: League-leading Texas High moved to 7-0 in district play with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-21 sweep over Pine Tree at the Pirate Center.
Pine Tree was led by Carmen Chatman with 23 digs and eight assists in the loss. Jalen Scroggins had six kills and three digs, Mallory Armstrong three kills and four digs, Jaci Repress four kills, two digs and three blocks, Alaina Boyd three digs, Tatum Cates 17 digs, Ezmeriah Gonzalez six digs, Aderria Williams 10 assists, Jamaya Davis six digs and Madelyne Barkley three kills.
District 16-4AS. HILL 3, KILGORE 0: KILGORE — Mia Traylor handed out 23 assists, Carolann Bowles knocked down 13 kills and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers improved to 5-2 in district play with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-20 sweep over Kilgore.
Traylor also had eight digs, four aces and seven kills, and Bowles fired off a coupe of aces for Spring Hill. Carli Manasse added seven kills, three digs and three aces, Abby Caron five kills and three blocks, Eden Gossett and Erin Gregson five digs apiece, Molly Seale three kills and Caylee Mayfield two kills and four digs.
Catherine Dennis had 17 digs, four assists and two kills in the loss for Kilgore. Fyndi Henry added 10 digs, Nawny Sifford four digs, Meleah Thurmond seven kills and four blocks, Alana Mumphrey 10 assists and four digs, Jasmine Vasquez 15 digs, Brook Couch six digs and four kills, Ashton Vallery six assists and 10 digs and Bryonne Brooks six kills, three blocks and two digs.
HENDERSON 3, BULLARD 0: HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions knocked off No. 19 ranked Bullard in straight sets, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18, on Tuesday.
Camille Freeman handed out 31 assists and added eight digs for Henderson. Taylor Lybrand finished with 16 kills, eight digs, three block and two aces, Taylor Helton seven kills and two digs, Ty’Esha Mosley five kills, Libby Rockey 14 digs, Ally Brooks seven digs, Neci Medford six digs, Jaci Taylor four digs, Kiara Washington three kills and five digs, Kate Charlo four aces and three digs and Abbey Everitt six aces and four digs.
For Bullard in the loss, Emily Bochow had 16 kills and three blocks, Olivia Anderson nine kills and nine digs, Taylor Clark 31 assists and Callie Bailey 13 digs.
District 15-3AW. OAK 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: WHITE OAK — Top-ranked White Oak got 11 kills from Lexi Baker, 20 assists from Emma Hill and six aces from Brazie Croft on the way to a 25-5, 25-9, 25-8 sweep over Daingerfield.
Baker added 10 service points, five aces, three digs and four receptions for White Oak, which improved to 30-1 on the year and 7-0 in district play.
Croft had 24 service points, two digs and two receptions, Hill eight points and two aces, Addison Clinkscales five kills, Anna Iske three kills, 11 points and three aces, Calee Carter two kills, Emma Nix two kills and three receptions and Kaylee Wilkinson six digs, four receptions and three points.
SABINE 3, O. CITY 0: LIBERTY CITY — Caitlyn Stewart hammered down 20 kills in 39 attempts and came up with seven digs for the Lady Cardinals as Sabine notched a 25-6, 25-11, 25-7 win over Ore City.
Cale Brown had nine kills, three digs and two service points. Maddie Furrh recorded six kills, Ally Gresham 18 digs and two assists, Kathryn Dalby three kills, Ella Roberts three kills, three digs and no errors in 22 serves, Peyton Childress three kills and five digs, Bella Shaw six digs and Kaleigh Carney three digs.
N. DIANA 3, H. SPRINGS 1: DIANA — Torri Ward handed out 23 assists, Peyton Abernathy and Taylor Garrett combined for 25 kills and the New Diana Lady Eagles earned a 25-18, 15-25, 25-18, 25-20 win over Hughes Springs.
Ward also had five aces, four kills and 11 digs for New Diana. Abernathy had 14 kills, Garrett 11 kills, 17 digs and three blocks, Starrmia Dixon a kill and a block, LiAnn James two aces and three digs, Addison Ridge 12 assists, nine digs, seven kills and five aces, Mallory Rudd three aces, two kills and three digs, Layla Stapleton one dig and Shaylee Stanley two digs.
Cori Johnson had eight kills and three digs, and Nari Davis added four block and four kills in the loss for Hughes Springs.
District 16-3ATATUM 3, WASKOM 0: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles got 30 assists from Abby Sorenson, 20 digs from Summer Dancy-Vasquez and 10 kills from Aundrea Bradley en route to a 25-20, 25-8, 25-14 win over Waskom.
Sorenson also had three kills and two digs for Tatum. Dancy-Vasquez added three aces, Bradney two digs, Paisley Williams four digs, Kaylei Stroud seven kills, two digs and two aces, Karly Stroud 10 digs, Janiya Kindle three kills, Makensi Greenwood three digs, Kerrigan Biggs six kills and three digs, Gracie Pace three digs, Myra Andrade two kills, Amor Jones three digs, Macy Brown two kills and eight digs and Kaitlyn Jacobs one kill.
District 13-3AMT. VERNON 3, HARMONY 2: MOUNT VERNON — The No. 3 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles dropped a 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-10 decision to Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
Jenci Seahorn finished with 25 kills, 10 digs and four blocks in the loss for Harmony. Lanie Trimble handed out 26 assists and added nine digs and three kills. Lillie Jones finished with 13 digs, seven kills and three aces, Rendi Seahorn seven digs, six kills, five blocks and five aces, Gabby Hector 11 assists and eight digs, Grace Kalenak 10 digs, Danielle Ison seven digs and Addie Young four digs.
District 20-2ABECKVILLE 3, GARY 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats improved to 34-3 overall and 4-0 in district play with a 25-5, 25-14, 25-10 sweep over Gary.
Sophie Elliott finished with 33 assists, 11 aces and two digs for the Ladycats. Laney Jones had four digs, Kinsley Rivers eight digs, seven kills, two blocks and three aces, Avery Morris nine kills, M.J. Liles five kills and two blocks, Aubrey Klingler three kills and four digs, Karissa McDowell two digs and two aces and Amber Harris a team-leading 10 kills to go along with five digs and two aces.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 3, L. CHAPEL 0: UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions, led by Avery Brooks at the net with 15 kills and Sydney Chamberlain on defense with 10 digs, notched a 25-9, 25-10, 25-17 sweep over Leverett’s Chapel.
Brooks added four aces, Chamberlain three assists, Brady Colby 25 assists and Allison Yohn three kills and seven aces.
HAWKINS 3, OVERTON 2: OVERTON — The No. 21 ranked Hawkins Lady Hawks held on for a 25-13, 21-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-5 win against the Overton Lady Mustangs.
Hawkins, which remained unbeaten in district play, was ledby Makena Warren with 13 kills, six digs, five blocks, four aces and three assists. Tenley Conde added 12 kills, four digs and two aces, Jordyn Warren 21 assists, nine kills, five aces and four digs, Trinity Hawkins 10 assists, seven kills and 10 digs, Laney Wilson two aces on a 22-for-22 night from the service stripe, Carmen Turner two digs, Taetum Smith four digs and Wilson five digs.
Overton, now 21-10 and 5-2, was paced by Mary Fenter with 19 kills and 25 digs. Kaley McMillian added 22 assists and 15 digs, Chloe Laws three kills, two blocks and 33 digs, Kayla Nobles seven kills and three digs and Avery Smith 26 digs, three aces and two kills.
District 14-4ABROWNSBORO 3, CANTON 2: CANTON — No. 16 ranked Brownsboro rallied from two sets down to earn a 20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 27-25, 15-12 win over Canton.
Brownsboro (19-6, 3-1) was paced by Rilee Rinehart with 48 assists and seven points. Khyra Garrett had 11 points and five kills, Lindsey Bersano 21 digs and five points, Riley Cawthon two kills and six digs, Allie Cooper 36 kills, 10 points, 19 digs and six blocks, Madison Hernandez 27 digs, Khayla Garrett 12 points, 12 kills and 15 digs and Tori Hooker five points and seven kills.
District 14-3AATLANTA 3, P. PEWITT 0: ATLANTA — The No. 24 ranked Atlanta Lady Rabbits notched a 25-15, 25-9, 25-12 win over Paul Pewitt on Tuesday.
Destinee Wells had two points, two kills and eight digs for Atlanta. Kaylon partain added 13 digs, two kills and four points, Alley Jefferson 16 points, two aces and five digs, AnnMarie Hanner four points and four assists, Rylie Pattillo 12 points, 18 assists and five digs, Cara Taylor eight points, Kym Sheppard 10 kills and five blocks, Kinlee Hamilton four kills and three digs, Keymya Smith two kills, two blocks and two digs, JaNeshia Fields two kills, Amaya Williams and kill and a block and Sabriiyah Young a kill and two blocks.
District 21-3AHUNTINGTON 3, HEMPHILL 0: HUNTINGTON — Jenna Jones fired off seven aces to go along with 10 assists, leading Huntington (20-10, 2-2) past Hemphill in straight sets, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12.
Anna Claire Johnson added four aces, Klare Willis six kills, Jessie Ellis seven kills, Brooke Johnson five kills, Callie Neal eight assists, six digs and two aces and Tiny Rivenbark and Lilly Bishop four digs apiece.
Non-DistrictET HOMESCHOOL 3, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER — The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers tuned up for this weekend’s NTAA (Northeast Texas Academic and Athletic) district tournament with a 25-14, 25-10, 20-25, 25-14 win over Gladewater on Tuesday.
Abby Campbell had five points two digs and three kills for ET Homeschool. Abbey Gallant added four digs, Hannah Simpson five aces, 13 points, three digs and 16 assists, Jaelyn Cleveland five points, four digs and 18 kills, Jenna Parker 11 points and 10 digs, Jordan Parker 16 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and six points, Meredith Corley 12 points, three digs, four aces and 17 assists, Rebekah Dragoo five points, five digs and two kills and Sydney Cunningham two kills.
For Gladewater in the loss, Zandy Tyeskie had two kills and 13 assists, Kiyah Bell 13 kills and four assists, Hadassah Balcorta seven digs, Kiyona Parker six digs and Gracie George five digs.