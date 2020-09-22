OTHER
HAWKINS 3, PINE TREE 2: The Hawkins Lady Hawks held on for a 25-20, 18-25, 25-15, 21-25, 17-15 win over Pine Tree on Tuesday in non-district action at the Pirate Center.
Maleaka Wilson had 23 kills and 14 digs in the loss for Pine Tree. Renee Garrett finished with 20 assists and 14 digs, Jalen Scroggins six kills and two blocks, Carmen Chatman 24 assists and 12 digs, Caroline Fadal seven kills and Tatum Cates 15 digs.
LEGACY 3, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE - Tyler Legacy handed the Hallsville Ladycats their first loss of the young season with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-23 decision on Tuesday.
Catherine Wise and Avery Armstrong led the way in assists for Tyler Legacy. Hope Casel had 10 kills for the Lady Raiders. Taliyah Mumphrey and Je’Myiia Johnson had four kills each, and Semira Udosen added three kills.
Hallsville will host Whitehouse on Friday.
WHITE OAK 3, MARSHALL 1: WHITE OAK - Led by Lexi Baker's 16 kills, Emma Hill's 26 assists and Brazie Croft's 10 digs, the White Oak Ladynecks earned a 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 25-3 win over Marshall.
Croft added two aces, 22 service points and four receptions for the Ladynecks. Baker had 10 receptions, three blocks, eight digs and five points, Hill two points, two kills and two digs, Kaylee Wilkinson two aces, 10 points, four kills, two receptions and six digs, Alysa Hall 12 points, six kills, two blocks, two digs and two aces, Macy Weeks 14 receptions, eight digs, two kills and eight points and Anna Iske five kills and two blocks.
White Oak returns to district play on Friday, hosting Ore City.
DISTRICT 16-4A
LINDALE 3, SPRING HILL 0: LINDALE — The No. 2 Lindale Lady Eagles continued to roll with a 3-0 win over Spring Hill on Tuesday in a 16-4A volleyball match at Eagle Gym.
Lindale (17-0, 4-0) was consistent with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-13 victory.
Standouts for the Lady Eagles were Shelbi Steen (12 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs, 1 block); Skylar Wyllie (9 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks); Alondra Romero (9 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs); and Kalaya Pierce (27 assists).
Spring Hill drops to 2-2 in district play and will host Cumberland Academy on Friday.
DISTRICT 17-4A
CARTHAGE 3, CENTER 0: CENTER - The Carthage Lady Dawgs opened district play with a 25-10, 25-17, 25-17 sweep of Center on Tuesday.
Sadie Smith had a triple-double with 16 assists, 10 digs and 10 aces for Carthage. Faith Kruebbe added eight kills, eight digs and three aces, Makhai Lewis six kills and three digs, Mara Hodges three digs and two kills and Heaven Ingram and Kaliyah Timmons two kills apiece.
DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: LIBERTY CITY - Sierrah Richter set everything up with 34 assists, Aubree McCann and Ryanne Stuart combined for 20 kills and the No. 5 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals remained unbeaten in district play with a 25-3, 25-20, 25-6 sweep of Daingerfield.
Richter added four digs and two aces, McCann 11 kills, six digs, two blocks and four aces and Stuart nine kills for Sabine (15-1, 4-0). Cale Brown chipped in with five blocks and three kills, Maddie Furrh five kills and two digs, Caitlin Bates five digs, Callie Sparks three digs, Ally Gresham five digs and Ella Roberts three aces.
Diamond Jeter had five assists and five digs in the loss for Daingerfield. Adisen Key chipped in with two digs, Jaylee Barron four digs, Karley Nix two blocks, Ashlyn Bruce two aces and three kills, Genesis Allen four blocks, Kylah Haley three kills and Kayleigh Phillips three assists and 12 digs.
NEW DIANA 3, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER - The New Diana Lady Eagles got nine kills apiece from Taylor Garrett and Torri Ward and a 23-assist night from Julia Loeza en route to a 25-22, 25-12, 25-20 sweep of Gladewater.
Garrett added two blocks, Ward nine digs and Loeza four aces and four digs. Asia Newsome finished wit ha kill, a block and a dig. Allie Oney had an ace, a kill and a dig, LiAnn James eight digs, Sophie Oubre an ace and a kill, Haley Manns four kills and Kylee Beggs three digs.
Alexis Boyd had four kills and JaKiyah Bell three in the loss for Gladewater. Kamryn Floyd and Boyd had two blocks apiece, A'alatiah Turner two digs and Bell three digs, with Trinity Mooney adding four assists and Deja Martin recording three assists.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, ELYSIAN FIELDS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS - The Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-19, 25-21, 14-25, 25-17 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Tatum (14-4, 4-0) was paced by Abby Sorenson with 46 assists, two kills, eight digs and three aces. Kaylei Stroud had 18 kills, 20 digs and two aces, Kayla Jones 12 kills and three digs, Janiya Kindle three kills, Kensi Greenwood five kills, two blocks and seven digs, Kerrigan Biggs six kills, Myra Andrade one dig, Macy Brown 10 kills and four digs, Paisley Williams nine digs and Summer Dancy-Vasquez 23 digs and two assists.
Tucker Ellis had 20 kills, 10 blocks and 12 digs in the loss for Elysian Fields. Camryn Chandler dished out 30 assists to go along with five digs, Christen Smith had 10 kills, five blocks and six digs and Mary Frances Ellis recorded 16 digs and six kills.
TROUP 3, ARP 1: TROUP - Bailey Blanton hammered home 23 kills, Sam Eastman added 19 kills and the Troup Lady Tigers earned a 25-20, 23-25, 25-12, 25-16 win over Arp.
Blanton also had three aces, four assists and five digs for Troup. Eastman recorded nine digs, Avery Thibodeau 21 digs, Chloie Haugeburg a kill and a dig, Jaycee Eastman a kill and two digs, Jessie Minnix four kills and three digs, Karsyn Williamson two digs and Morgan Parrish three digs.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, QUITMAN 0: HARMONY - The Harmony Lady Eagles broke into the win column in district play with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 sweep of Quitman on Tuesday.
Lanie Trimble led with 23 assists and seven digs, and Jenci Seahorn added 12 kills, six digs, six blocks and two aces for Harmony. Kinzee Settles recorded six kills, six digs and three blocks, Madi Rhame eight kills, Kati Burkham three kills, Ali Rhame twoaces, Lillie Jones three kills and two digs and Analese Cano four kills and five digs.
Ava Burroughs had five kills, three aces, four assists, two digs and three blocks in the loss for Quitman. Carley Spears added two kills, five aces, five assists and two digs,Halie Davis six kills and Lindsey Hornaday three kills and four aces.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, GARRISON 0: GARRISON -The No. 3 ranked Beckville Ladycats moved to 16-2 overall, opening district play with a 25-5, 25-10, 25-13 sweep of Garrison.
Sophie Elliott had 20 assists, Allision Baker 16 assists and Avery Morris 10 kills for Beckville. Elliott added three aces and six digs, Lindsey Baker six kills and two digs, Kinsley Rivers four aces, eight kills and four digs, Morris six digs, M.J. Weatherford a kill, a block and an assist, Kaylee Fletcher two kills, Allison Baker two aces, six kills and five digs, Amber Harris seven aces, six kills and five digs and Macy Davis one assist.
Beckville will visit San Augustine on Friday.
DISTRICT 19-2A
OVERTON 3, U. HILL 0: OVERTON - The Overton Lady Mustangs celebrated senior night with a 25-10, 25-11, 26-24 sweep of Union Hill.
Mary Fenter had 10 kills and four digs for Overton, which improved to 4-7 overall and 3-2 in district play. Kaley McMillian added eight kills, eight digs, four assists and two aces, Ta'leyah Tilley six kills, five digs and 17 assists, Jewely English 17 digs, five aces and 18 service points and Makayla Moser 15 digs and seven points.
Overton is idle on Friday and will host Union Grove next Tuesday.