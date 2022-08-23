W. OAK 3, WHITHOUSE 0: WHITEHOUSE — Emma Hill handed out 47 assists and filled the stat sheet with 18 digs, two aces and seven service points as the White Oak Ladynecks notched a 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-9 win over Whitehouse.
Addison Clinkscales and Calee Carter recorded 17 kills apiece. Clinkscales added 12 digs and 10 points, and Carter finished with four digs. Anna Iske ripped 13 kills to go along with 18 digs, seven points and five receptions. Mallory McKinney chipped in with 24 digs, 23 receptions and 11 points, Karsyn Edwards 20 digs, two aces, 15 receptions and 20 points, Addison McClanahan 10 kills and two digs and Trinity Noll nine digs, eight receptions and four points.
White Oak, 17-4, will host the Shirley Atkins Tournament this weekend.
TATUM SWEEPS: TATUM — Kaysen Foster hammered home eight kills, Abby Sorenson and Taydem Barker combined for 19 assists and the Tatum Lady Eagles swept past Timpson 25-14, 25-8, 25-13.
The Lady Eagles also earned a 25-22, 25-15, 25-13 win over Pine Tree.
Foster also had three digs for Tatum against Timpson. Sorenson added six digs, Kaylei Stroud 12 digs, three aces and two kills, Karly Stroud nine digs, Kerrigan Biggs three blocks and two kills, Myra Andrade two kills and Aundrea Bradley two kills.
Against Pine Tree, Kaylei Stroud had 11 digs, five aces and 10 kills, Karly Stroud 12 digs, Biggs two digs and four kills, Barker four digs and seven assists, Andrade two kills, Foster nine digs and five kills, Kamdyn Scott five digs, two blocks and three kills, Sorenson 12 digs, two aces and 19 assists and Bradley five digs and three kills.
BECKVILLE 3, KILGORE 1: BECKVILLE — Avery Morris and Amber Harris combined for 28 kills, Sophie Elliott handed out 42 assists and the Beckville Ladycats earned a 25-16, 25-11, 23-25, 25-23 win over Kilgore.
Elliott added three kills, Maddie McAfee seven kills, M.J. Liles five kills and seven blocks, Harris 11 kills, two assists and two aces, Morris 17 kills and two blocks and Karsyn Coleman five kills.
N. DIANA 3, HEAT 0: DIANA — The New Diana Lady Eagles swept past Tyler HEAT on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22.
Gaby Martinez finished with six kills, two aces and two digs for New Diana. Sophie Oubre added four kills, four digs and three blocks, Chloe Green three kills, five aces and four digs, Peyton Abernathy two kills, six aces and eight blocks, Taryn Reece 14 assists, three aces and four digs, Starrmia Dixon four blocks, Avery Howard four digs and Shaylee Stanley one dig.
HARMONY 3, SABINE 0: HARMONY — Rendi Seahorn and Gabby Hector combined for 29 kills to pace Harmony in a 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 sweep over Sabine.
Hector finished with 15 assists, nine digs and two kills, and Seahorn added 14 kills, six blocks and two digs. Lanie Trimble chipped in with eight assists, two kills and two digs, Lillie Jones six blocks, six digs and five kills, Addie Young 15 digs and Trista Tittle four digs and four kills.
Sabine got 11 kills from Cale Brown, eight from Peyton Childress, four from Ella Roberts and three from Kathryn Dalby. Riley Lux handed out 26 assists. Brown had three blocks and 11 digs, Roberts 11 digs, Caitlyn Stewart six digs, Tessa Peterson two digs and Stewart two aces.
H. SPRINGS 3, E. FIELDS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs rallied from a set down to earn a 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 win over Elysian Fields.
For EF in the loss, Presley Doyle had four blocks and Kerrigan Love and Kyleigh Stephens three apiece. Ava Henigan finished with eight kills and Stephens seven. Allison O’Brien dished out 22 assists, Gracey Struwe recorded 18 digs, Henigan 14 digs and Henigan and Stephens two aces apiece.
HAWKINS 3, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY — The Hawkins Lady Hawks swept past Ore City, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15.
Laney Wilson led with 10 kills and Trinity Hawkins was close behind with nine swats for Hawkins. Jordyn Warren added eight kills and 16 assists, and Hawkins finished with 13 assists. Taetum Smith picked up 10 digs for the Lady Hawks. Carmen Turner added eight digs, and Warren and Hawkins finished with six digs apiece.
For Ore City in the loss, Josie Reynolds had six digs, three blocks and two kills, Susi Lara nine assists and two digs, Stormy Redmond seven digs, A’Mani Jones a kill and a block, Brynn Richardson five kills, four blocks and three digs, Kayla Peckham two digs and Brooke Byrd four digs.
WASKOM 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: Alaina Dyson led with 14 kills and 12 digs, Jaynai Miles and LaDaija Thomas came up with a combined 21 digs and Waskom swept past Shelbyville, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14.
Anna Claire Reeves finished with 16 assists and five kills for Waskom. Miles had 10 digs and seven kills, Thomas 11 digs and three kills and Jada Spencer and Anali Pedraza four digs apiece.
BULLARD 3, VAN 1: VAN — Paige Whiteland (14) and Olivia Anderson (13) combined for 27 kills to lead Bullard past Van, 16-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-23.
Whiteland added eight digs, Anderson 20 digs and two aces, Campbell Clark 11 kills and two blocks, Taylor Clark 36 assists, nine digs and five kills, Libby Lusombe 14 digs and Callie Bailey 30 digs.
TROUP 3, RUSK 1: TROUP — Bailey Blanton hammered home 15 kills, Tara Wells finished with 23 assists and the Troup Lady Tigers earned a four-set win over Rusk.
Qhenja Jordan and Chloie Haugeberg added five kills apiece for Troup. Jordan finished with seven assists, Haugeberg five aces, Karsyn Williamson 11 digs and Jordan four digs.
ARP 3, U. GROVE 0: UNION GROVE — Maddie Byrdsong finished with 16 kills, nine digs and four aces, Kyia Horton added 25 assists, eight digs, four aces and four kills and the Arp Lady Tigers swept past Union Grove, 25-7, 25-14, 25-23.
Cyla Nelson recorded five kills and two digs for Arp. Kyleigh Pawlik had four kills, Aubrey Poole seven aces and three digs, Kayleigh Shuttlesworth six digs, Abby Nichols 12 digs and five kills and Addison Carpenter 15 digs, two assists and two aces.
B.HILL 3, KING’S 0: BULLARD — Brook Hill earned a 25-12, 25-21, 25-7 win over King’s Academy, using 25 assists from Cassidy Clark and seven kills from Blair Brister to record the sweep.
Brister added five digs, Clark two aces and three digs, Gracie Dawson five kills, 12 digs, four aces and two blocks, Julianna Mize six kills, 11 digs and three aces and Ella Hardee four kills, four aces and a dozen digs.