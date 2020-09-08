DISTRICT 16-4A
BULLARD 3, SPRING HILL 0: BULLARD — The No. 8 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers opened district play with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-14 sweep of Spring Hill on Tuesday.
For Spring Hill (7-8, 0-1) in the loss, Sam Schott had 13 digs and five aces, Abby Caron four kills and two blocks, Molly Seale 16 digs and six kills, Carolann Bowles four kills, Caylee Mayfield five kills and Mia Traylor 18 assists and four digs.
Spring Hill will visit Kilgore on Friday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
GLADEWATER 3, ORE CITY 0: GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Lady Bears opened district play with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-11 sweep of Ore City.
Ore City was led in the loss by Ryleigh Larkins with 11 assists and six points. Abby Ervin had six digs and two aces, Brooklynn Richardson seven digs and tw oaces, Jacee Burks four kills and two blocks, Jailyn Cook four kills and Tori Cummins seven service points.
DISTRICT 16-3A
ELYSIAN FIELDS 3, TROUP 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Camryn Chandler handed out 20 assists and came up with 10 digs, leading the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-14 sweep of Troup in the district opener for both teams.
Tucker Ellis had 10 digs, 10 kills and two blocks for Elysian Fields. Christen Smith recorded 10 kills and 14 digs, Mary Frances Ellis five kills and seven digs, Morgan Shaw 10 assists and seven digs, Bryanne Beavers three kills and two blocks, Heather Auvil nine digs and Savannah Wray four digs and two aces.
DISTRICT 19-2A HAWKINS 3, UNION HILL 0: HAWKINS — Logan Jaco dominated at the net with 20 kills, Lynli Dacus and Jordyn Warren combined for 35 assists and the Hawkins Lady Hawks opened district play with a 25-13, 25-7, 25-12 sweep of Union Hill.
Jordyn Warren nad four kills and 13 assists, Carmen Turner and Makena Warren four kills apiece, Dacus 22 assists, Makena Warren nine digs and Turner five digs.
The Lady Hawks visit Overton on Friday.
OVERTON 3, L. CHAPEL 0: OVERTON — In the district opener for both teams, Overton used a big night at the service stripe by Mary Fenter to earn a 25-21, 25-19, 25-15 sweep of Leverett’s Chapel.
Fenter was 23-for-25 serving with 14 aces and 20 points, adding four kills and three digs. Brylie Smith had four kills, Kaley McMillian three kills, 13 digs and seven assists, and Ta’leyah Tilley finished with three kills,eight digs, six assists and three aces.
BIG SANDY 3, CARLISLE 0: BIG SANDY — Brylie Arnold ripped 14 kills, Calle Minter handed out 18 assists and Big Sandy opened league play wit ha 25-19, 25-15, 25-9 sweep of Carlisle.
Arnold, who was 8 for 8 on her serve, also added two blocks for Big Sandy. Minter had two kills and was 11 for 11 at the line. Chyler Ponder chipped in with five kills, nine digs, three assists and two aces, Gracie Jenison five kills, seven digs and three aces, Allie McCartney six aces and five digs and Breaunna Derrick seven digs. Ponder was also perfect (6 for 6) from the service stripe.
DISTRICT 12-3A
RAINS 3, CHISUM 0: EMORY — Harley Kreck ripped 17 kills to go along with 13 assists, two aces and six digs as No. 10 Rains opened district play with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-15 sweep of No. 6 Chisum.
Leo Terry recorded four aces, 13 digs and four assists, Storey Smith seven kills, three aces and five digs, Jaysee Campbell two blocks, Kaitlyn Brock 15 assists and two digs, Katy Traylor three blocks and Chanlee Oakes 10 kills, four blocks and three digs.
OTHER
KILGORE 3, VAN 1: VAN — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs, paced by Miah Thomas’ 23 kills and 41 assists from Ashton Vallery, closed out non-district play with a 25-18, 14-25, 25-20, 25-23 win over Van.
Thomas also had three blocks for Kilgore. Alexis T. Anderson and Skye Cotton added nine kills and two blocks apiece, and Aviana McIntyre chipped in with six kills and two aces.
Kilgore hosts Spring Hill on Friday.
P. GROVE 3, CARTHAGE 0: CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs dropped a 25-17, 25-17, 25-12 decision to Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
Sadie Smith finished with 17 assists and two digs in the loss for Carthage. Mara Hodges added seven digs, Ja’kyra Roberts three kills and two blocks, Faith Kruebbe three kills and six digs, Makhai Lewis three kills, three blocks and four digs and Kaliyah Timmons six kills and three blocks.
NEW DIANA 3, TYLER HEAT 0: DIANA — Julia Loeza recorded a 10-dig, 18-assist double-double, and the New Diana Lady Eagles swept past Tyler HEAT, 25-23, 25-9, 25-14 on Tuesday.
Taylor Garrett had 12 kills for the Lady Eagles. Asia Newsome recorded two digs, Allie Oney six digs and three aces, LiAnn James three digs, Sophie Oubre three kills, Haley Manns two digs, Kylee Begs six digs and three aces and Tori Ward 11 digs and five kills.
BECKVILLE 3, GILMER 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 2 ranked (2A) Beckville Ladycats swept past 4A Gilmer on Tuesday, earning a 25-15, 28-26, 25-19 win.
Allison Baker had 18 assists, Sophie Elliott 11 assists, Kinsley Rivers 10 kills and Amber Harris 12 digs for Beckville (13-1). Elliott also had eight digs, Lindsey Baker nine kills and two digs, Rivers seven digs, Avery Morris 10 digs, three blocks, three assists and three kills, M.J. Weatherford a kill, a dig and a block, Kaylee Fletcher two digs, Allison Baker nine digs and five kills and Harris three aces and three kills.
Beckville will take on 5A Longview and 6A Tyler Legacy in a tri-match next Tuesday in Longview.
TATUM 3, RUSK 1: RUSK — Abby Sorenson dished out 32 assists, Kaylei Stroud and Kayla ones combined for 28 kills and the Tatum Lady Eagles rallied for a 13-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 win over Rusk.
Sorenson had six digs, Stroud 16 kills, three blocks, 14 digs and three aces and Jones 12 kills and two blocks as Tatum moved to 10-4 on the year. Paisley Williams recorded five digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez three assists and 13 digs, Janiya Kindle two kills, Kensi Greenwood seven digs, Kerrigan Biggs three kills and two blocks and Macy Brown 11 kills, three blocks and 10 digs.
FRUITVALE 3, U. GROVE 1: FRUITVALE — The Union Grove Lady Lions dropped a 25-20, 11-25, 25-14, 25-23 decision to Fruitvale in non-district play.
Carleigh Judd racked up 15 kills, 10 digs and five blocks in the loss for Union Grove. Avery Brooks had 10 kills and 10 digs, Sydney Chamberlain 26 digs and Makenna Littlejohn 34 assists and five aces.
The Lady Lions begin district play on Friday against Leverett’s Chapel.
QUITMAN 3, BROWNSBORO 2: QUITMAN — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs, led by Ava Burroughs’ 19 kills and 22 assists, rallied for a 13-25, 25-17, 20-25, 27-25, 15-10 win over Brownsboro.
Burroughs also had nine digs, three aces and two blocks for Quitman. Carley Spears added five kills, six digs, 18 assists and three aces, Brooklyn Marcee six kills and 11 digs and Lindsey Hornaday seven kills, 11 digs and two aces.
from staff reports