DISTRICT 16-5A
T. HIGH 3, HALLSVILLE JV 0: HALLSVILLE — With it’s varsity squad sidelined for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 protocol, the Hallsville junior varsity squad dropped a 25-19, 25-11, 25-14 decision to Texas High’s varsity on Tuesday.
Mikayla Menchue had a .400 hitting efficiency in the loss for the Ladycats. Maci Mahan had a .250 hitting efficiency. Anabelle Sutton finished with 11 digs, Mia Mahan four digs and three kills, Anna Rogers one ace and Tristin Cook 12 assists.
The Hallsville JV will visit Marshall on Friday, and the varsity team is set to return to action on Saturday at Mount Pleasant.
DISTRICT 15-4A
S. HILL 3, KILGORE 2: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers celebrated senior night with a come-frombehind, 21-25, 26-28, 25-15, 25-21, 15-10 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
Senior Sam Schott had 13 digs, five aces, four assists, and fellow senior Kaycee Campbell finished with eight digs for Spring Hill.
Mia Traylor handed out 37 assists and added nine digs, four aces and three kills for the Lady Panthers. Carlie Manasse had seven kills, two blocks, four digs and three aces, Abby Caron six kills, two blocks and three digs, Molly Seale seven kills, 15 digs and three aces, Erin Gregson seven digs and five aces, Carolann Bowles a team-leading 20 kills go go along with four digs, Caylee Mayfield four kills and four digs and Natalie Fisher one kill.
Spring Hill, now 5-3 in district play, is idle Friday and will host Henderson next Tuesday.
GILMER 3, L-EYLAU 0: TEXARKANA — The No. 24 ranked Gilmer Lady Buckeyes used a balanced attack at the net to earn a 25-23, 25-17, 25-14 sweep of Liberty-Eylau.
Haylee Jordan had nine kills, Kirsten Waller six, Karlye Johnston and Reese Couture five apiece, Lesley Jones four and Abbey Bradshaw three. Jordan added two aces and three blocks, and Bradshaw had a couple of blocks. Raeven Harris led with 16 digs. Aaleya Morton added 11, Jordan eight, Alexandria Chamberlain four, Johnston, Waller and Jaycee Harris three apiece and Couture two. Jaycee Harris and Karsyn Lindsey dished out 16 assists each.
DISTRICT 17-4A
CARTHAGE 3, PALESTINE 0: CARTHAGE — Sadie Smith finished with 18 assists, three kills and three aces, Faith Kruebbe and Makhai Lewis combined for 13 kills and the Carthage Lady Dawgs notched a 25-15, 25-7, 25-20 sweep of Palestine.
Kruebbe had seven kills, six digs and two aces, Lewis six kills, Kaliyah Timmons three kills and three blocks, Mara Hodges six digs and three aces, Talynn Williams five digs and Kennedy Stanley and Erin Dodge four digs each.
DISTRICT 15-3A WHITE OAK 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Emma Hill handed out 22 assists, Alysa Hall led with seven kills and the White Oak Ladynecks earned a 25-11, 25-12, 25-12 sweep of Daingerfield.
Kayleigh Campbell had four kills and two digs for White Oak, now 13-4 overall and 6-2 in district play. Macy Weeks added two aces, six points, two kills, seven receptions and three digs, Hall four aces, 12 points and two blocks, Mallory McKinney five points, two receptions and two digs, Hall two aces and 10 points, Kaylee Wilkinson two aces, two kills and seven points and Lexi Baker 10 receptions, three digs, five kills, seven points and two aces.
Terry Gholston had four assists and two aces in the loss for Daingerfield. Kayleigh Phillips finished with eight digs, Sanaa Fields an ace, a dig and a kill, DeAsia Williams three digs, Ashlyn Bruce five kills, three blocks and two digs and Anyha Ellison four digs and two kills.
White Oak visits New Diana on Friday. Daingerfield will host Ore City.
SABINE 3, ORE CITY 0: ORE CITY — The No. 4 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals remained unbeaten in district play with a 25-9, 25-6, 25-11 sweep of Ore City.
Abby Ervin had three kills, three points, three assists, eight digs and ace and a block in the loss for Ore City. Jacee Burks chipped in with three kills and an ace.
Ore City visits Daingerfield and Sabine hosts Gladewater on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — A day after jumping into the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A rankings at No. 25, the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Waskom.
Abby Sorenson had 32 assists, two kills, nine digs and two aces for Tatum, which improved to 17-4 overall and 7-0 in district play. Macy Brown added seven kills, Mia Tovar three digs, Myra Andrade three digs, Kerrigan Biggs three digs, Kensi Greenwood two kills, four digs and four aces, Janiya Kindle one kill, one dig and one block, Kayla Jones 15 kills, three blocks and two digs and Summer Dancy-Vasquez 18 digs.
E. FIELDS 3, ARP 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Camryn Chandler dished out 32 assists, Christen Smith pounded down 12 kills and added 11 digs and Elysian Fields swept past Arp, 25-6, 25-16, 25-16.
Tucker Ellis finished with nine kills and 10 digs for EF, which also got eight kills and 11 digs from Mary Frances Ellis, three kills from Bryanne Beavers, four aces and four digs from Heather Auvil, four digs and four aces from Morgan Shaw, three aces from savannah Wray and four digs from Kelsey O’Brien.
WEST RUSK 3, TROUP 1: TROUP — The West Rusk Lady Raiders earned a 26-24, 25-27, 27-25, 25-19 win over the Troup Lady Tigers on Tuesday.
Tara Wells had 25 assists, three aces and three digs in the loss for Troup. Sam Eastman finished with f our aces, six kills and seve ndigs, Morgan Parrish four digs, Laila Kincade one kill, Karsyn Williamson10 digs, Jessie Minnix three aces, three kills and two digs and Bailey Blanton 20 kills and eight digs.
DISTRICT 13-3A
QUITMAN 3, WINONA 0: Ava Burroughs led the way with 13 kills and eight aces, and the Quitman Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-6, 25-9, 25-15 sweep of Winona.
Halie Davis had four kills, Carley Spears nine assists and two digs and Brooklyn Marcee four aces and three digs.
Quitman, now 2-3 in district play, will host Harmony on Friday.
DISTRICT 12-3A
RAINS 3, COMMERCE 0: EMORY — Harley Kreck knocked down 11 kills to go along with five digs, 13 assists and five aces, and No. 12 ranked Rains moved to 17-1 overall with a sweep of Commerce.
Leo Terry had 15 digs and three assists for Rains. Storey Smith chipped in with three digs, Jasey Campbell four kills and two digs, Krislynn McGinty three digs, Kaitlyn Brock two digs, eight assists and five aces, Katy Traylor three kills, Cambree Oakes three blocks and Chanlee Oakes seven kills.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: SHELBYVILLE — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats, led by a combined 20 assists from Sophie Elliott and Allison Baker and a nine-kill night from Kinsley Rivers, earned a 25-4, 25-5, 25-6 sweep of Shelbyville.
Elliott had 19 assists and two aces, Baker 11 assists and three kills and Rivers six digs and two aces for Beckville, now 21-2 overall and 5-0 in district play.
Lindsey Baker chipped in with two kills, Avery Morris eight aces, four kills and six digs, Hannah Sharpless one dig, M.J. Weatherford five kills and three blocks, Kaylee Fletcher three kills, Karissa McDowell two digs, Amber Harris four aces, eight digs and two kills and Macy Davis two kills and two blocks.
DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 3, OVERTON 0: HAWKINS — The No. 21 ranked Hawkins Lady Hawks swept past Overton, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19, behind the net play of Logan Jaco and 17 assists apiece from Lynli Dacus and Jordyn Warren.
Jaco had 11 kills, Carmen Turner and Makena Warren six each and Tenley Conde five. Makena Warren led with 11 digs, while Victoria Miller picked up nine digs and Dacus added eight.
Mary Fenter had three kills, two blocks, five digs and three aces for Overton. Kaley McMillian finished with 12 digs, five assists and three kills, Ta’leyah Tilley three kills, 10 digs and five assists and Jewely English 15 digs and three aces.
Hawkins visits Union Grove on Friday. Overton will host Carlisle.
U. GROVE 3, L. CHAPEL 1: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Carleigh Judd ripped 26 kills and added two blocks, Avery Brooks finished with 11 kills and two aces and the Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 25-15, 13-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Sammie Coleman recorded nine digs and two kills, and Makena Littlejohn set things up with 38 assists to go along with seven digs.
OTHER
LONGVIEW 3, WHITEHOUSE 0: WHITEHOUSE — The Longview Lady Lobos scrambled to find a match after seeing a district home match against Mount Pleasant called off due to COVID-19 protocols, visiting Whitehouse and notching a 25-17, 25-20, 25-13 win.
Mount Pleasant forfeits the match, and Longview is now 3-4 overall and 1-0 in district play. The Lady Lobos will play another non-district match at home on Friday against Jacksonville, and then visit Texas High in league play on Saturday.
Miah Colbert had 12 kills and two digs for the Lady Lobos Tuesday. Jakayla Morrow finished with nine kills and four blocks, Brayleigh Mitchell eight kills, Mallory Reeves four kills, four digs and two aces, Peja Mathis three kills, Angell Evans 20 digs, Jailyn Rusk nine digs and two aces, Eliajah Hatley 22 assists, Amirah Alexander seven assists and Anna Skinner six.
C. HILL 3, BIG SANDY 1: BIG SANDY — Chapel Hill held on for a 25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 25-17 win over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Chyler Ponder had 10 kills, eight digs and two blocks in the loss for Big Sandy. Gracie Jenison finished with seven kills and 11 digs, Calle Minter 21 assists and six kills, Brylie Arnold two kills and two blocks, Breaunna Derrick four kills, two assists and five digs and Maryiah Francis two kills and two blocks.
Big Sandy returns to district play at Union Hill on Friday.
HEAT 3, JACKSONVILLE 0: JACKSONVILLE — Meredith Corley handed out 27 assists to go along with 11 digs and 11 service points as Longview HEAT notched a 31-29, 25-15, 25-13 sweep of Class 5A Jacksonville.
Abbey Gallant had seven service points, two aces, four receptions and six digs for HEAT. Dani Harrison added six kills, Jaelyn Cleveland four blocks, two digs and 12 kills, Jenna Parker three ace,s 13 points, 14 receptions and 18 digs, Jordan Parker three points, 16 receptions, three blocks, nine digs, two assists and 14 kills, Laynie Walton three digs, Makayla Richey five points, 12 receptions, 14 digs and four kills and McKenzie File five points, five digs and two kills.
CHCS 3, JEFFERSON 1: JEFFERSON — In non-conference action, Christian Heritage Classical School of Longview notched a 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20 win over Jefferson.
Haley Beasley led with 11 kills, 12 digs and two aces for CHCS. Ainsley Brumit and Allie White had five kills apiece, and Natalie Pitts finished with 21 assists.
Tawny Foster had 21 digs and two aces in the loss for Jefferson. Harmoni Williams added seven aces, Brooklyn Shelton 15 assists and four kills, JaKayla Rusk four aces and 13 digs, Tierrani Johnson five kills, five aces and six digs, Jaida Bray nine digs, Kei’ana Mayberry nine digs and Kristen Thomas eight kills and two blocks.
CHCS will face Greenville Christian on Thursday.
LUFKIN 3, HUNTINGTON 0: HUNTINGTON — Lufkin notched a 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 sweep of Huntington on Tuesday.
Halle Flynt paced Huntington with three kills, eight assists and seven digs. Faith Ellis had three kills, Layla Hlavaty six digs and Kaylee Rivenbark seven assists and two aces.