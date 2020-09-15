OTHER
LONGVIEW DROPS 2: The Longview Lady Lobos opened the season with a couple of losses, falling to former district rival Tyler Legacy (25-23, 16-25, 25-21, 25-13) and No. 2 ranked (2A) Beckville (25-14, 25-18, 25-14.
Against Legacy, Miah Colbert recorded 14 kills, two blocks and two aces, Breyleigh Mitchell six kills and two blocks, Peja Mathis five kills, Jakayla Morrow four kills and four blocks, Amirah Alexander 13 assists and three digs, Eliajah Hatley nine assists, four aces and three digs, Anna Skinner four assists and two digs, Angell Evans 21 digs, Jailyn Rusk 12 digs and Sarah Frederick 11 digs and two aces.
Against Beckville, Colbert had five kills, Morrow five kills, Mathis two kills and three blocks, Evans 10 digs, Rusk 10 digs, Frederick 10 digs, Hatley 10 assists, Skinner six assists and Alexander four assists and three digs.
PINE TREE 3, WINONA 1: WINONA — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates, led by a combined 33 assists from Renee Garrett and Carmen Chatman, opened the 2020 season with a 23-25, 25-9, 25-12, 25-21 win over Winona.
Garrett had 18 assists, three aces and three kills, and Chatman came through with 15 assists and three aces for the Lady Pirates. Malaeka Wilson led at the net with 14 kills, adding eight digs. Jalen Scroggins finished with seven kills, six aces and two blocks, Jamaya Davis four aces and 12 digs, Tatum Cades 13 digs and Caroline Fadal six kills.
SPRING HILL 3, TROUP 1: TROUP — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers stepped out of district play and earned a 26-24, 25-9, 23-25, 25-7 win over Troup on Tuesday.
Molly Seale, Carolann Bowles and Caylee Mayfield led a balanced attack at the net with 10 kills apiece. Carli Manasse had seven kills, Sam Schott 17 digs, four aces and three assists, Erin Gregson seven aces, Abby Caron seven kills and two blocks, Kaycee Campbell two assists, six digs and four aces, Seale four digs and two aces, Mia Traylor 38 assists, four kills, seven digs and three aces and Ke’Aysia Anderson two kills.
HALLSVILLE 3, TYLER 1: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats opened the 2020 season with a 25-10, 25-12, 20-25, 25-12 win over Tyler High on Tuesday.
Ashley Jones recorded 20 assists to go along with eight kills, five digs and two aces for Hallsville. Brooke Grissom added five kills, Olivia Simmons five kills and two blocks, Emma Rogers a team-leading 19 digs, Chloe Ferrill three aces and six digs and Macie Nelson five digs and two aces.
BECKVILLE SPLITS: The No. 2 ranked (2A) Beckville Ladycats defeated 5A Longview (25-14, 25-18, 25-14) and fell to 6A Tyler Legacy (25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13) on Tuesday in a tri-match at Longview High School.
Against Longview, Allison Baker had 15 assists and four digs, Sophie Elliott 11 assists and three digs, Kinsley Rivers 10 kills and four digs, Avery Morris four aces, six kills and seven digs, M.J. Weatherford two kills, Kaylee Fletcher three kill and three digs, Karissa McDowell four digs, Amber Harris four aces, four kills and six digs and Macy Davis one dig.
Harris had 12 digs, five kills and two aces against Legacy. McDowell added a dig, Baker 13 assists, five digs and four kills, Fletcher three kills, Weatherford two kills, Hannah Sharpless three aces and two digs, Morris four kils and six digs, Rivers five kills and four digs and Elliott nine assists and two digs.
CARTHAGE 3, TEXAS HIGH 0: CARTHAGE — Sadie Smith led with 21 assists, Faith Kruebbe and Makhai Lewis combined for 15 kills and the Carthage Lady Bulldogs swept Texas High, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21.
Kruebbe had seven digs, Lewis two blocks and three digs and Smith 12 service points and seven digs. Kaliyah Timmons finished with three kills and two blocks, Talynn Williams seven points and 10 digs, Erin Dodge 10 digs and Mara Hodges five points and six digs.
HARMONY 3, WHITEHOUSE 0: HARMONY — Lanie Trimble dished out 30 assists, Jenci Seahorn and Kinzee Settles ripped 10 kills apiece and the Harmony Lady Eagles notched a 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20 win over Whitehouse.
Seahorn added 13 digs, four blocks and three aces, Settles five digs, seven blocks and two assists and Trimble three digs and two kills. Adding to the win were Madi Rhame with 22 digs, two aces and two assists, Analese Cano with five digs and two kills, Lillie Jones with four digs and three kills and Kati Burkham with three digs and two kills.
HEAT 3, CHAAMPS 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — Meredith Corley and McKenzie File set things up with 15 assists apiece, and Longview HEAT earned a 25-22, 25-13, 25-21 sweep of CHAAMPS on Tuesday.
Corley added nine digs, 12 points and two aces, and File had two kills ,seven digs, seven points and two aces. Abbey Gallant chipped in with seven receptions, three blocks, six digs and two kills, Dani Harrison eight kills, Jenna Parker eight points, two aces, 19 receptions and 10 digs, Jordan Parker a team-leading 20 kills to go along with nine digs, Laynie Walton two receptions and Makayla Richey four aces, 10 points, four receptions, 11 digs and two kills.
CHCS 3, LCS 2: Christian Heritage Classical School earned a 3-2 match win over Longview Christian School on Tuesday.
Haley Beasley led CHCS with five kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Allie White added three kills and seven digs, and Natalie Pitts handed out 11 assists.
PORTER 3, HUNTINGTON 0: HUNTINGTON — Porter swept past Huntington in non-district play on Tuesday, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18.
Halle Flynt had 11 assists, Faith Ellis eight kills, Anna Johnson one ace and Kaylee Rivenbark four digs in the loss for Huntington.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — The Tatum Lady Eagles remained unbeaten in district play with a 25-3, 25-5, 25-7 sweep of Jefferson.
Abby Sorenson led with 22 assists and four digs for the 12-4 Lady Eagles. Macy Brown had six kills, Mia Tovar three digs, Myra Andrade two kills, Kerrigan Biggs two kills, Kensi Greenwood a kill and a dig, Janiya Kindle one dig, Kayla Jones nine kills, Kaylei Stroud seven kills and five digs and Summer Dancy-Vasquez 12 digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
WHITE OAK 3, NEW DIANA 0: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks moved to 2-1 in district play (8-3 overall) with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-9 sweep of New Diana.
Lexi Baker had 13 kills, three aces, five receptions and six digs for White Oak. Brazie Croft added three receptions and four digs, Emma Hill 20 assists and two digs, Alysa Hall two aces, six kills and two receptions, Payton Palmer three kills, Anna Iske two kills, Daphne Bogenschutz three kills, Kayleigh Campbell two kills and Ashlyn Eynon three kills.
Taylor Garrett recorded seven kills for New Diana. Asia Newsome had one block, Allie Oney and LiAnn James seve ndigs apiece, Sophie Oubre five kills, Haley Manns a kill and a dig, Kylee Beggs one ace, Torri Ward six kills and seven digs, Julia Loeza 19 assists and eight digs and Maleigha Phillips one dig.
SABINE 3, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER — Sierrah Richter dished out 14 assists, and the No. 6 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals rolled to a 25-1, 25-9, 25-4 sweep of Gladewater.
Richter also had four aces, two kills and seven digs for Sabine. Aubree McCann added six kills and six digs, Cale Brown four blocks and two kills, Maddie Furrh four aces, two kills and six digs, Caitlin Bates three ace,s Ally Gresham fouraces and three digs, Callie Sparks two digs, Ella Roberts a kill and a dig, Ryanne Stuart seven kills and Kamryn Mann one kill.
For Gladewater in the loss, Hai’leigh Oliver and Jakiyah Bell had three kills apiece, Oliver two aces, Alexis Boyd five blocks, Bell two blocks, Livia Prince two digs and Deja Martin and Trinity Mooney two assists apiece.
ORE CITY 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: ORE CITY — Abby Ervin and Jailyn Cook swatted down nine kills apiece, Ryleigh Larkins and Brynn Richardson both handed out 11 assists and Ore City swept to a 25-22, 25-13, 25-16 win over Daingerfield.
Ervin also had 11 service points, six digs and three aces for Ore City. Jacee Burks had 15 points, four blocks and four aces, Jailyn Cook nine kills and two blocks and Tori Cummings nine points.
Daingerfield go five digs from Joi Akinsuroju and 17 assists and four digs from Diamond Jeter in the loss. Adisen Key had five digs, Jaylee Barron two kills and three digs, Karley Nix five kills, Ashlyn Bruce four kills and two blocks, Genesis Allen seven kills and eight blocks, Kylah Haley two kills, Kayleigh Phillips 21 digs and Natalie Beasley one block.
DISTRICT 12-3A
RAINS 3, GRAND SALINE 0: EMORY — The No. 2 ranked Rains Lady Wildcats improved to 13-0 on the season with a 25-8, 25-8, 25-11 sweep of Grand Saline.
Harley Kreck led the way at the net with 15 kills, adding 16 assists, eight aces and six digs to her big night. Leo Terry had seven digs and four assists, Storey Smith four kills and five aces, Jasey Campbell one kill, Krislynn McGinty five digs and three aces, Kaitlyn Brock 11 assists, Katy Traylor nine kills and two aces and Chanlee Oakes eight kills and two digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 3, UNION GROVE 0: HAWKINS — Logan Jaco ripped nine kills, Makena Warren added eight kills, two blocks and five digs and the Hawkins Lady Hawks moved to 3-0 in league play with a 25-14, 25-15, 26-24 sweep of Union Grove.
Carmen Turner had five kills and eight digs, Jordyn Warren 15 assists, Lynli Dacus 14 assists and Victoria Miller seven digs for Hawkins.
Avery Brooks had seven kills and five aces, Carleigh Judd nine kills and two blocks, Gracie Winn nine digs and Makena Littlejohn 22 assists in the loss for Union Grove.
OVERTON 3, CARLISLE 0: PRICE — The Overton Lady Mustangs improved to 2-1 in district play with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 road sweep of Carlisle.
Mary Fenter finished with eight kills, nine digs and three aces for Overton. Ta’leyah Tilley added five kills, six digs and six assists, Kayla Nobles five kills, two digs and four aces and Kaley McMillian seven digs, nine assists and two aces.
