PRAIRILAND 3, SPRING HILL 0: PATTONVILLE — The Prairiland Lady Patriots earned a 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Spring Hill on Tuesday.
Mia Traylor finished with 15 assists, 10 digs, two aces and two kills in the loss for the Lady Panthers. Sam Schott recorded 12 digs, Carli Manasse four digs, three aces and two kills, Abby Caron three blocks, Molly Seale nine kills and seven digs and Carolann Bowles six kills.
BECKVILLE 3, TROUP 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats used a balanced attack all over the court to earned a 25-8, 25-14, 25-7 sweep of Troup.
Sophie Elliott had 19 assists, three aces and two digs, and Allison Baker added 14 assists and three digs for Beckville (11-1). Lindsey Baker chipped in with seven kills, Kinsley Rivers six kills, eight digs and two blocks, Avery Morris 11 digs, eight kills and four aces, M.J. Weatherford two aces, four kills and three blocks, Kaylee Fletcher a kill and a dig, Karissa McDowell two digs and Amber Harris eight kills, six digs and three aces.
Beckville visits No. 3 ranked (3A) Sabine on Friday.
HENDERSON SWEEPS: DIANA — The Henderson Lady Lions earned wins over New Diana (25-20, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20) and Jefferson (25-12, 25-21, 25-14) in a tri-match on Tuesday.
Taylor Helton had nine kills, seven digs, eight blocks and two aces, Jaci Taylor 14 digs and Ty’Esha Mosley six kills and three blocks in the win over New Diana.
Helton ripped 11 kills and added two aces and two blocks against Jefferson. Meg Moores had four kills and four aces.
TATUM 3, CHAPEL HILL 0: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Abby Sorenson dished out 21 assists, Kaylei Stroud and Kensi Greenwood served up five aces apiece and the Tatum Lady Eagles swept past Chapel Hill, 25-18, 25-18, 25-9.
Sorenson added six digs for Tatum. Macy Brown had seven kills, three digs and two aces, Mia Tovar two digs, Lexi Luna three assists, Kerrigan Biggs five kills, Greenwood six digs, Janiya Kindle three kills, Kayla Jones five kills, four blocks and two digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 10 digs nd Paisley Williams one dig.
HARMONY 3, U. GROVE 0: UNION GROVE — Lanie Trimble handed out 27 assists, Jenci Seahorn led at the net with 12 kills and the Harmony Lady Eagles swept to a 25-12, 25-15, 25-14 win over Union Grove.
Kinzee Settles finished with eight kills, two blocks and two aces for Harmony. Seahorn added three digs, Madi Rhame six digs and three aces and Analese Cano four kills.
For Union Grove in the loss, Carleigh Judd and Avery Brooks had five kills apiece and Gracie Winn chipped in with seven digs.
WASKOM 3, ORE CITY 1: ORE CITY — The Waskom Lady Wildcats held on for a 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 28-25 win over Ore City on Tuesday.
Ryleigh Larkins and Abby Ervin had double-doubles for Ore City in the loss. Larkins finished with 11 service points, 20 assists and five digs, and Ervin recorded 14 points, 10 kills, nine digs and three aces. Brooklynn Richardson chipped in with six kills, Jacee Burks seven points and eight kills, Kaylei Watkins seven points and three aces and Jailyn Cook seven kills and four blocks.
Ore City hosts Carlisle on Friday.
ATLANTA 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Atlanta swept past Daingerfied on Tuesday, earning a 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 win.
Joi Akinsuroju had four digs in the loss for Daingerfield. Diamond Jeter added five assists, Adisen Key two digs, Jaylee Barron one dig, Karley Nix two kills, Ashlyn Bruce four kills, two blocks and two digs, Kylah Haley one kill, Genesis Allen one kill and one block and Kayleigh Phillips 12 digs.
BIG SANDY 3, ARP 2: BIG SANDY — Chyler Ponder and Brylie Arnold combined for 30 kills, Calle Minter dished out 34 assists and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats held on for a 25-16, 19-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-8 win over Arp.
Ponder had 17 kills and five digs, Arnold 13 kills, 10 digs and three blocks and Minter 16 digs and three aces. Gracie Jenison chipped in with 15 digs, two aces and two kills, Allie McCartney seven digs and Breuanna Derrick six kills, 13 digs and six aces.
Ponder (8-for-8), Jenison (18-for-18) and Arnold (16-for-16) were all perfect form the service line.
H. SPRINGS 3, Q. CITY 1: QUEEN CITY — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs, led by Cori Johnson’s 13 kills and five aces and a 17-assist night from Emma McKinney, moved to 6-1 on the year with a 25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22 win over Queen City.
McKinney added nine digs, Graci Page six digs and Maggie Pate four kills and two blocks for Hughes Springs.
GARY 3, HAWKINS 1: GARY — Carlee Linebarger went double-double with 19 assists and 11 digs, leading the Gary Lady Bobcats to a 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over Hawkins.
Addisyn Bonner added two aces and nine assists for Gary, which also got two aces, 11 kills, six blocks and eight digs from Emma Adams, four kills, four blocks and eight digs from Trinity baker, four aces, six kills and 20 digs from Gracie Johnson and eight kills and three digs from Summer Stuart.
L-KILDARE 3, HEAT 2: Longview HEAT rallied form two sets down to force a fifth-and-deciding set before falling 25-18, 25-21, 17-25, 22-25, 15-13 to the Linden-Kildare Lady Tigers.
Jordan Parker had 21 kills, 17 digs, 13 receptions, three blocks, seven points and four aces in the loss for HEAT. Jenna Parker added 26 receptions, 12 digs and 13 points, Abbey Gallant four aces, 10 points, 12 receptions and five digs, Dani Harrison 10 kills, Laynie Walton seven points, seven receptions and seven digs, Makayla Richey two aces, six points, nine receptions, 10 digs and 10 kills and McKenzie File nine points, four digs and 41 assists.
QUITMAN 3, GRAND SALINE 0: QUITMAN — Carley Spears led the way with 21 assists, adding three kills, four digs and three aces for Quitman in a 25-20, 26-24, 25-13 sweep of Grand Saline.
Ava Burroughs added 14 kills, seven assists, four digs and five blocks for Quitman. Maddy Pence chipped in with 11 digs and two aces, Halie Davis five kills and Lindsey Hornaday three kills and seven digs.
HUNTINGTON 3, CROCKETT 0: HUNTINGTON — Layla Hlavaty fired off seven aces, and Halle Flynt added 24 assists and four digs and Huntington swept to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-14 win over Crockett.
Kaylee Rivenbark finished with five digs, Anna Johnson four aces, Kara Teer seven kills and three aces and Faith Ellis 12 kills.
Huntington (6-3) will host Shelbyville on Friday.