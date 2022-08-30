LONGVIEW WINS 2: TROUP — The Longview Lady Lobos knocked of Troup (25-12, 16-25, 25-16) and Kilgore (22-25, 25-14, 25-21) in a tri-match on Tuesday.
Against Troup, Jakayla Morrow finished with eight kills, Brayleigh Mitchell eight kills and four digs, Brianna Converse six kills, four aces and six digs, Kennedy Jeffery 17 assists and five digs, Triniti Jackson nine assists and five digs, Fatima Traore 10 digs and two aces, Amirah Alexander six digs and two aces and Kyra Taylor six digs.
Mitchell ripped 12 kills and added five digs against Kilgore. Morrow and Converse added nine kills apiece, Morrow three blocks, Converse three digs, Aniyah Runnels three kills and three blocks, Traore 15 digs, Taylor 10 digs, Alexander nine digs, Anna Skinner four aces, Jackson 13 assists and five digs and Jeffery 15 assists and two digs.
P. TREE 3, E. FIELDS 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Carmen Chatman served up 25 points, including five aces, and added 25 assists for the Lady Pirates as Pine Tree notched a 25-22, 25-7, 13-25, 25-10 win over Elysian Fields.
Chatman also had 12 digs and two kills for the Lady Pirates. Charlie Wedding added 25 digs, three assists and three aces, Fyndi Henry 23 digs, Hudson Smith six assists, Ewoma Ugbini four blocks and two kills, Ezmeriah Gonzalez 13 digs, Natalie Buckner four digs, four assists and six kills, Ja’Naysha Gipson five digs and eight kills, Jalen Scroggins five aces, six digs, three blocks and 16 kills and Laney Schroeder two digs and five kills.
Kyleigh Stephens had four kills, four blocks and two aces in the loss for Elysian Fields. Ava Henigan added three kills and nine digs, Madison Owens three blocks and two assists, Allison O’Brien 10 assists and Gracey Struwe nine digs.
S. HILL 3, TYLER 0: TYLER — Lesley Sanchez led a balanced attack at the net with 10 kills, Tyhia Mack and Halee Bray combined for 34 assists and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers improved to 12-5 on the year with a 25-17, 25-13, 27-25 sweep of Tyler High.
Mack had 19 assists and eight digs, and Bray finished with 15 assists, four digs and three aces for the Lady Panthers. Carli Manasse had five kills and six digs, Faith Copeland two aces, Caylee Lewis two kills, Abby Caron nine kill and two blocks, Abby Fisher 13 digs and two assists, Carolann Bowles nine kills and six digs, Natalie Fisher four kills and Delaney Gray 11 digs.
HALLSVILLE 3, BECKVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE — The No. 9 ranked Hallsville Ladycats (5A) swept past No. 4 Beckville (2A) in 25-20, 25-23, 25-10 fashion on Tuesday.
Lauren Pyle had 27 assists, eight digs and four aces for Hallsville. Macie Nelson finished with 16 digs, Maci Mahan seven kills, Cate Thomas six kills and six blocks, Annabelle Sutton 11 digs, Olivia Simmons nine kills, Savanah Sutton six aces, Chloe Wright six kills, Charli Baker four digs and Teagan Hill four aces, two kills, three blocks and six digs.
For Beckville in the loss, Sophie Elliott had 18 assists and eight digs, Avery Morris seven kills and 13 digs, Amber Harris seven assists, two blocks and 11 digs and Laney Jones 12 digs.
W. OAK 3, BULLARD 1: BULLARD — The White Oak Ladynecks dropped the opening set but rallied for a 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 win over Bullard on Tuesday.
Karsyn Edwards finished with 20 digs, nine service points and two aces for the Ladynecks. Addison McClanahan chipped in with six kills, two blocks and four digs, Mallory McKinney four aces, 19 digs and seven points, Addison Clinkscales five aces, seven kills, five digs and eight points, Calee Carter 18 kills, two blocks, five digs and two points and Anna Iske 15 kills and seven digs.
Emma Hill set it all up with 42 assists, adding 10 digs, 13 points and two aces.
For Bullard in the loss, Olivia Anderson had 18 kills and 14 digs, Paige Whitehead 13 kills, Campbell Clark six kills, Taylor Clark 32 assists and 14 digs, Libby Luscombe 11 digs, Riley Roberts 12 digs and Callie Bailey 37 digs.
MARSHALL 3, CARTHAGE 1: CARTHAGE — The Marshall Lady Mavericks notched a 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-22 win over Carthage on Tuesday.
Jakyra Roberts finished with 15 kills and five blocks in the loss for Carthage. Jacie Bagley chipped in with 12 kills, Mara Hodges eight kills, 10 digs and two blocks, Sanaa Allison seven kills, Emily Bitter 30 assists and 10- digs, Addison Rowe 12 assists and eight digs and MaKenzie Ortigo and Daniella Farias 10 digs apiece.
GILMER 3, SABINE 2: GILMER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes rallied form a set down to earn a 21-25, 25-18, 31-33, 25-17, 15-11 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Riley Lux had 41 assists and Cale Brown finished with 33 kills, four aces and six digs in the loss for Sabine. Kathryn Dalby added three kills, Carol Anguiano two kills, Ella Roberts three kills, two aces and five digs, Peyton Childress one kill and one block, Caitlyn Stewart six digs and Katie Stansberry four digs.
O.CITY 3, U. HILL 0: ORE CITY — Kayla Peckham knocked down eight kills, Josie Reynolds and Brynn Richardson handed out nine assists apiece and the Ore City Lady Rebels swept past Union Hill, 25-7, 25-18, 25-4.
Reynolds added six kills, Richardson six kills and six aces, Susi Lara three digs, Stormy Redmond four aces and three digs, Ar’Mani Jones two kills, Tori Cummins two kills and five digs and Brooke Byrd four aces.
PITTSBURG 3, J. BOWIE 2: SIMMS — Elyssia Lemelle hammered home 26 kills, Chelsey Blalock handed out 43 assists and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates notched a 25-19, 23-25, 17-25, 30-28, 18-16 win over James Bowie.
Lemelle added four aces and nine digs, and Blalock finished with four aces and 14 digs. Brianna Hernandez chipped in with 12 kills, Pamela Kellum five kills and three digs, Randieaunna Jeffery four kills and two blocks, Emie Castaneda three kills, two aces and 11 digs, Krystal Campos three aces and nine digs, Tatum Reynolds three assists and six digs and Audrina Landin four digs.
HAWKINS 3, HENDERSON 0: HAWKINS — Alaya Scogins and Jordyn Warren knocked down eight kills apiece, Warren and Trinity Hawkins put up 15 assists apiece and the Hawkins Lady Hawks swept past Henderson, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13.
Hawkins had seven kills, Carmen Turner six kills, Taetum Smith 21 digs, Turner 14 digs, Warren 13 digs and Hawkins 13 digs.
OVERTON 3, HEAT 0: OVERTON — Sarah Emery came up with 25 digs to go along with four aces, serving up 17 straight points in the opening frame to set the tone as Overton notched a 25-8, 25-23, 25-13 win over Tyler HEAT.
Ne’kila Weir added 15 assists, four aces and four digs for Overton, which improved to 13-9 with the win. Alex Brown chipped in with four kills, 16 digs and three aces.
U. GROVE 3,WINONA 0: WINONA — The Union Grove Lady Lions swept past Winona, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12, with Alison Yohn knocking down 13 kills and adding four digs and Brady Colby dishing out 25 assists to pace the victory.
Colby added six kills and four aces, Taylor Campbell seven kills, four digs and two aces and Hannah Coulter five kills and two aces.
Q. CITY 3, B. SANDY 1: BIG SANDY — Queen City notched a 25-9, 25-27, 25-20, 25-11 win over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
For Big Sandy in the loss, MaRyiah Francis had eight kills, two blocks and 10 digs, Mackenzie Davis three aces, two digs and two kills, Shemaiah Johnson three aces, two kills and 15 digs, Daphnie Blavier 13 assists and six digs, Ava Jenison seven digs, Zoey Messick five digs, Madi Hill six digs and Journie Plunkett two kills and five digs. Davis (11/11) and Blavier (13/13) were perfect from the service stripe.
TIMPSON 3, WASKOM 0: WASKOM — The Waskom Lady Wildcats dropped a 26-24, 13-25, 28-26, 25-21 decision to Timpson on Tuesday.
Anna Claire Reeves had 13 assists, nine kills and eight blocks for Waskom. Alaina Dyson finished with 15 kills, 12 digs and five blocks, Jaynai Miles five kills and eight digs and Ladajia Thomas 16 digs and three aces.
ARP 3, HARMONY 1: ARP — Kyia Horton handed out half a hundred assists and added 16 digs, two kills and three aces for Arp as the Lady Tigers earned a 26-24, 25-15, 21-25, 26-25 win over Harmony.
Maddie Birdsong had 34 kills and 12 digs for Arp, which also got two aces, six kills, two blocks and three digs from Cyla Nelson, two kills, four blocks and five digs from Kyleigh Pawlik, four kills and seven digs from Aubrey Poole, 12 digs from Kayleigh Shuttlesworth, two digs from Sydne’ Garrett, 10 kills and 24 digs from Abby Nichols and 37 digs from Addison Carpenter.