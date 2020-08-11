MAUD 3, PITTSBURG 2: PITTSBURG — The Maud Lady Cardinals held on for a 25-20, 21-25, 12-25, 25-19, 15-12 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
For Pittsburg in the loss, Ariel Kellum finished with 10 aces and three assists. Daytona Torrey added seven digs and two kills, Kyra Mason five digs, Sanaa Hollins two kills and two blocks, Ta’Shanti Moss three kills and Chelsey Blalock three assists.
TATUM 3, RUSK 1: TATUM — Abby Sorenson handed out 23 assists, Kaylei Stroud and Kerrigan Biggs finished with nine kills apiece and the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16 win over Rusk.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez added 15 digs, three aces and two assists for Tatum. Stroud had eight digs and two aces, Kayla Jones four kills, five blocks and three digs, Janlya Kindle two blocks and four digs, Kensi Greenwood seven digs and two aces, Biggs four blocks, three digs and two aces, Lexi Luna five digs, Myra Andrade one kill and one dig, Brianna Viesca one dig, Macy Brown four kills and two digs and Sorenson two kills, five digs and two aces.
HARMONY 3, HENDERSON 0: HENDERSON — Kinzee Settles led with five kills, and Settles and Jenci Seahorn added three blocks apiece for Harmony as the Lady Eagles earned a 25-18, 25-20, 25-14 sweep of Henderson.
Seahorn added four kills, two aces and four digs to her totals. Lanie Trimble had two blocks, three digs and four assists, Madi Rhame five digs and Analese Cano six assists.
ORE CITY 3, BIG SANDY 0: BIG SANDY — Abby Ervin came up with 13 digs to go along with seven aces and 13 service points, leading the Ore City Lady Rebels to a 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 win over Big Sandy.
Ryleigh Larkins added 12 points, 11 assists, two blocks and two aces. Tori Cummings chipped in with 10 points, 11 digs and two aces, Brooklynn Richardson four kills, Jailyn Cook five kills and four blocks, Jacee Burks two blocks and Kaylei Watkins two aces.
In the loss for Big Sandy, Chyler Ponder finished with 13 digs nad four kills, Gracie Jenison five kills and nine digs, Calle Minter 13 digs and 13 assists, Ava Jenison four digs, Breaunna Derrick three assists, Allie McCartney six kills and two aces, Brylie Arnold three block and two aces and Mackenzie Davis two aces.
Ponder was 9-for-9 serving. Minter finished 12-for-13 at the line, Davis 10-for-11 and Gracie Jenison 7-for-8.
E. FIELDS 3, U. GROVE 1: UNION GROVE — Christen Smith hammered home 20 kills, Camryn Chandler finished with 35 assists and Elysian Fields rallied for a 25-27, 25-4, 25-16, 25-9 win over Union Grove.
Tucker Ellis had 12 kills, eight blocks, five aces and six digs for Elysian Fields. Smith added three blocks, five aces and seven digs, Mary Frances Ellis five kills, four aces and seven digs, Chandler five kills, 10 aces and two digs, Morgan Shaw 20 assists, three kills, eight aces and three digs, Bryanne Beavers five kills and two blocks, Heather Auvil eight digs and four aces and Savannah Wray four digs.
JEFFERSON 3, WINONA 1: JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs, paced by Tierrani Johnson and Tawny Foster at the net with seven aces apiece, earned a 5-19, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17 win over Winona.
Caitlyn Thomas had three blocks for Jefferson.
BECKVILLE 3, C. HEIGHTS 1: BECKVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats, led by Kinsley Rivers’ 12 kills and 11 digs and a 32-assist night from Allison Baker, moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 25-17 win over Class 3A No. 10 ranked Central Heights.
Rivera also had two aces, and Baker chipped in with nine digs and five kills for Beckville. Lindsey Baker had nine kills and four digs, Avery Morris 18 digs and nine kills, Hannah Sharpless six digs, M.J. Weatherford six kills, two digs and three blocks, Kaylee Fletcher two digs, Karissa McDowell three digs and Amber Harris 16 assists, seven digs and nine kills.
NORTH HOPKINS 3, OVERTON 0: OVERTON — The Overton Lady Mustangs dropped a 25-18, 25-18, 25-21 decision to North Hopkins in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Mary Fenter finished with five kills and two aces in the loss for Overton. Kaley McMillan had four kills, seven digs, six assists and five aces, and Jewely English came up with 29 digs and two kills.
The Overton JV notched a 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 win.
WASKOM 3, HEAT 1: WASKOM — The Waskom Lady Wildcats earned a 25-12, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23 win over Longview HEAT.
Jordan Parker finished with 22 kills, 17 digs, 13 assists, 15 points and six aces in the loss for Longview HEAT. Abbey Gallant added eight points, Dani Harrison four blocks and eight kills, Jenna Parker 37 receptions, 17 digs and four points, Laynie Walton two assists, Makayla Richey three points, 10 receptions, 12 digs and six kills, McKenzie File four aces, 10 points, 16 receptions, 10 digs and four kills and Meredith Corley 16 assists, six digs and three points.
HUNTINGTON 3, KIRBYVILLE 0: KIRBYVILLE — Faith Ellis led the way with nine kills, Halle Flynt added 22 assists and three digs and Huntington swept past Kirbyville, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11.
Kara Teer added five kills, Abby Kirkland five digs, Emma McGuire five aces and Kaylee Rivenbark four digs.
LATE MONDAY
BECKVILLE 3, P. GROVE 1: TEXARKANA — The Beckville Ladycats rallied from a first set loss to earn a 23-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17 win over Pleasant Grove in the season opener for both teams on Monday.
Lindsey Baker and Kinsley Rivers pounded down 11 kills apiece, and Allison Baker (21 assists, 10 digs) and Amber Harris (18 assists, 11 digs) both recorded double-doubles for the Ladycats. Lindsey Baker added four digs and two aces, Rivers seven digs, three blocks and four aces, Avery Morris seven digs, five kills and two aces, Hannah Sharpless seven digs, M.J. Weatherford six kills, two blocks and two aces, Kaylee Fletcher two digs, Karissa McDowell five digs and Harris four kills and four aces.
HAWKINS 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: HAWKINS — Logan Jaco led the way at the net with 11 kills, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks opened the season with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 win over Daingerfield.
Makena Warren added six kills, Morgan Jaco four kills and Tenley Conde three kills. Jordyn Warren paced the Lady Hawks with 12 assists, and Lynli Dacus added 10. Jordyn Warren and Josie Howard both picked up five digs.
For Daingerfield in the loss, Joi Akinsuroju had four aces and three digs, Adisen Key four digs, Kayleigh Phillips nine digs, Jaylee Barron eight digs and two aces, Karley Nix three kills, Ashtyn Bruce three kills and two blocks, Kylah Haley a kill, a dig and an ace, Genesis Allen five blocks, Kyasia Williams two kills and two blocks and Diamond Jeter two aces, two kills, two digs and a team-leading nine assists.