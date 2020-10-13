DISTRICT 16-5A
HALLSVILLE 3, PINE TREE 0: HALLSVILLE — Ashley Jones handed out 20 assists, Emma Rogers led defensive effort with 11 digs and Hallsville earned a 25-18, 25-16, 25-11 sweep of Pine Tree.
Jones also recorded three kills and two aces for Hallsville. Chloe Ferrill finished with three aces, Abbi Fischer four kills, Brooke Grissom five kills and five digs and Ayden McDermott seven kills, an ace and a block.
DISTRICT 16-4A
S. HILL 3, HENDERSON 1: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers rallied from a set down to pick up a 20-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 win over Henderson.
Mia Traylor finished with 31 assists, eight kills and 12 digs for Spring Hill, which improved to 6-3 in district play. Carlie Manasse had six kills, Sam Schott 10 digs, six assists and two aces, Abby Caron seven kills and three digs, Kaycee Campbell four digs and five aces, Molly Seale four kills, four assists, 13 digs and two aces, Erin Gregson four aces, Carolann Bowles and Caylee Mayfield 11 kills apiece, Bowles two aces, Mayfield two digs, Janie Bradshaw two kills and three digs and Halee Bray three assists.
Spring Hill hosts Lindale on Friday.
BULLARD 3, KILGORE 0: KILGORE — The Bullard Lady Panthers captured a 16-4A volleyball win over Kilgore on Tuesday.
Bullard won 25-15, 25-18, 25-18.
Leaders for the Lady Panthers were: Libby Eitel (31 assists, 12 digs); Keili Richmond (14 kills, 10 digs); Emily Bochow (11 kills, 3 aces); Korleigh duBose (10 digs); Claire Cannon (7 digs) and Grace O’Bannon (8 digs).
DISTRICT 15-3A
WHITE OAK 3, H. SPRINGS 0: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks improved to 15-4 overall and 8-2 in district play with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 sweep of Hughes Springs.
Emma Hill had 25 assists, two kills, two digs and eight service points for the Ladynecks. Brazie Croft recorded two ace,s nine points, five receptions and three digs, Lexi Baker 11 kills, eight receptions, two blocks and six digs, Kaylee Wilkerson four aces, 14 points, two kills and three receptions, Mallory McKinney eight points, three receptions and two digs, Alysa Hall seven points, five kills, three blocks, two receptions and two digs, Macy Weeks two points, seven receptions and 10 digs and Daphne Bogenschutz three kills and three blocks.
White Oak will visit West Rusk on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-3A TATUM 3, TROUP 0: TATUM — The No. 19 ranked Tatum Lady Eagles used a 27-assist night from Abby Sorenson and a combined 23 kills from Kaylei Stroud and Kayla Jones to sweep past Troup, 25-19, 25-8, 25-15.
Sorenson added 11 digs and three aces for Tatum, now 19-4 overall and 9-0 in district play. Stroud had 13 kills and three aces, Jones 10 kills, Paisley Williams three digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 13 digs, Janiya Kindle two digs, Kensi Greenwood four digs, Kerrigan Biggs five kills and two digs, Myra Andrade one kill, Mia Tovar one dig and Macy Brown five kills, six digs and three aces.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, WINONA 0: HARMONY — The No. 25 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles got 11 kills and three digs from Jenci Seahorn and a combined 17 assists from Lanie Trimble and Delaynie Nash en route to a 25-11, 25-8, 25-7 sweep of Winona.
Trimble had nine assists, three kills and two digs, Kinzee Settles eight kill and Nash eight assists.
MINEOLA 3, QUITMAN 1: QUITMAN — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs dropped a 25-17, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19 decision to Mineola on Tuesday, faling to 2-5 in district play.
Lindsey Hornaday had three kills, two aces and 16 digs in the loss. Carley Spears finished with five kills, 10 assists and six digs, Lucy Brannon two kills, eight assists and nine digs and Halie Davis seven kills, five aces and two digs.
DISTRICT 21-3A
C-CAMDEN 3, HUNTINGTON 2: HUNTINGTON — Corrigan-Camden rallied for a 16-25, 25-18, 20-25, 28-26, 15-9 win over Huntington on Tuesday.
Faith Ellis had 13 kills for Huntington. Halle Flynt added 32 assists, 22 digs, two blocks and four aces, abby Kirkland 12 digs, Emma McGuire three aces, Kara Teer eight kills and eight digs and Anna Johnson two aces and 12 digs.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, S. AUGUSTINE 0: BECKVILLE — Beckville’s No. 2 ranked Ladycats moved to 7-0 in district play and 23-2 overall with a 25-7, 25-15, 25-6 sweep of San Augustine.
Allison Baker had 22 assists, five kill and four digs for Beckville, while Amber Harris dominated at the service stripe with 10 aces. Harris also had eight kills and eight digs. Macy Davis finished with one kill, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, M.J. Weatherford seven kills and two blocks, Hannah Sharpless four digs, Avery Morris 11 kills, four digs and four aces, Kinsley Rivers six kills and five digs, Lindsey Baker two kills and Sophie Elliott 19 assists.
Beckville will visit Timpson on Friday.
DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 3, L. CHAPEL 0: HAWKINS — The No. 21 ranked Hawkins Lady Hawks, paced by Logan Jaco’s 12 kills and eight kills and five digs from Makena Warren, earned a 25-9, 25-22, 25-14 sweep of Leverett’s Chapel.
Lynli Dacus added six kills, five digs and 19 assists for Hawkins, which moved to 8-0 in district play. Jordyn Warren chipped in with 14 assists and five digs.
BIG SANDY 3, OVERTON 0: BIG SANDY — Callie Minter dished out 27 assists, Chyler Ponder and Gracie Jenison combined for 21 kills and 20 digs and Big Sandy swept past Overton, 25-23, 25-23, 27-25.
Minter added five kills and nine digs. Ponder had 11 kills and 10 digs while going 17 for 17 at the service stripe, and Jenison had 10 kills, 10 digs and was 12 for 12 from the line. Brylie Arnold recorded five kills and two blocks, Allie McCartney eight digs, breaunna Derrick three assists nad seven digs and MaRyiah Francis five kills and two blocks.
McCartney (7-7) and Derrick (13-13) were also perfect on their serves.
For Overton in the loss, Mary Fenter had eight kills, two blocks, four digs and two aces. Kaley McMillian finished with six kills, two blocks, 13 digs and seven assists, Ta’leyah Tilley 16 digs, 11 assists and two aces, Jewely English two kills, 21 digs and five aces and Sarrah Garrett three kills and 14 digs.
U. GROVE 3, CARLISLE O: PRICE — Makena Littlejohn dished out 22 assists and fired off five aces, leading the Union Grove Lady Lions past Carlisle, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17.
Carleigh Judd had eight kills, seven digs and five blocks for Union Grove, which also got 19 digs and four aces from Sydney Chamberlain and nine kills from Avery Brooks.
OTHER
B. HILL 3, N. DIANA 0: BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 3-0 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Tuesday in a non-district volleyball match.
Brook Hill won 25-12, 25-8, 25-10.
Lady Guard leaders were: Belle Reed (10 kills, 6 digs); Mary Elizabeth Roberts (6 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs); Lexi Turner (6 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks); Kensi Holley (4 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs) and Callie Bailey (6 digs, 5 aces).
HEAT 3, CHCS 0: Jordan Parker served up nine aces and 21 points, Meredith Corley handed out 18 assists and Longview HEAT notched a 25-12, 25-12, 25-14 sweep of Christian Heritage Classical School.
Corley added five digs and three points, and Parker had five receptions and nine kills. Abbey Gallant chipped in with seven points, seven receptions and four digs, Dani Harrison one dig and one kill, Jaelyn Cleveland seven kills, Jenna Parker 17 receptions and five points, Laynie Walton one dig, Makayla Richey three aces, eight points, three receptions and two kills and McKenzie File two aces, four digs and three kills.