S. HILL 3, W. RUSK 0: NEW LONDON — Carolann Bowles hammered home 11 kills, Mia Traylor dished out 31 assists and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers ran their winning streak to five in a row with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 sweep of West Rusk.
Bowles added two aces, and Traylor filled the stat sheet with seven digs, four kills and three aces. Caylee Mayfield chipped in with six kills, Erin Gregson four digs and three aces, Molly Seale seven kills, seven digs and two aces, Kaycee Campbell three digs and two aces, Abby Caron seven kills, Carli Manasse four kills and Sam Schott three aces, four assists and a team-leading 19 digs.
Spring Hill (6-5) will visit Van on Friday.
CARTHAGE SPLITS: CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lady Dawgs defeated Central Heights (26-24, 25-19, 25-19) and fell to Pleasant Grove (25-17, 25-19, 25-23) on Tuesday in a tri-match.
Faith Kruebbe had 13 kills and eight digs, Mara Hodges six kills, Makhai Lewis and Kaliyah Timmons five kills apiece, Sadie Smith 28 assists and two blocks, Talynn Williams 14 digs and Erin Dodge 10 digs against Central Heights.
Kruebbe finished with nine kills and 10 digs, Lewis six kills and two blocks, Thomas five kills and Smith 20 assists against Pleasant Grove.
BECKVILLE 3, HARMONY 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 2 ranked (Class 2A) Beckville Ladycats earned a sweep of Class 3A Harmony on Tuesday, getting 20 assists from Sophie Elliott, 10 digs from Amber Harris and eight kills from Avery Morris in a 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 win.
Elliott added six digs and two aces for the 9-1 Ladycats. Lindsey Baker added six kills and two digs, Kinsley Rivers six kills, six digs, two block and three aces, Morris six digs, two blocks and two aces, Hannah Sharpless seven digs, M.J. Weatherford two kills and two digs, Kaylee Fletcher two kills, Allison Baker 11 assists, five digs and three kills, Karissa McDowell one dig and Harris nine aces, four kills and three blocks.
For Harmony in the loss, Kinzee Settles finished with seven kills, eight digs and three blocks, Jenci Seahorn three kills and three blocks, Madi Rhame five digs and Lanie Trimble 11 assists and four digs.
TATUM SWEEPS: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles defeated Hawkins (25-15, 25-11, 25-19) and Timpson (25-21, 25-14, 25-7) in a tri-match on Tuesday.
Against Hawkins, Abby Sorenson handed out 24 assists to go along with two kills and four digs. Macy Brown added six kills, Myra Andrade one kill, Lexi Luna one dig, Kerrigan Biggs two kills and four aces, Kensi Greenwood four digs and three aces, Janiya Kindle two digs, Kayla Jones 11 kills and two blocks, Kaylei Stroud six kills, nine digs and three aces, Summer Dancy-Vasquez seven digs and Paisley Williams five digs.
Against Timpson, Sorenson finished with 32 assists, five digs and five aces. Brown added six kills and three digs, Andrade one dig, Biggs three kills and two digs, Kindle one kill and one dig, Greenwood one kill and seven digs, Jones 15 kills and two digs, Stroud 10 kills, 11 digs and four aces and Dancy-Vasquez eight digs.
JEFFERSON 3, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER — Paced by Brooklyn Shelton’s 20 assists and a nine-kill night from Tierrani Johnson, the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21 win over Gladewater.
Shelton added three aces and two digs, and Johnson finished with 12 digs and three aces. JaKayla Rusk chipped in with 10 digs and seven aces, Tawny Foster nine digs and three aces, Harmoni Williams two aces and Kristen Thomas six kills.
For Gladewater in the loss, A’alatiah Turner had five kills, Hai’leigh Oliver seven assists and two aces, Shelby Weaver two kills, Kamryn Floyd four kills, Bri Boyd four kills and three blocks, Gracie George two aces and Jakya Bell five kills and two aces.
HAWKINS SPLITS: TATUM — The Hawkins Lady Hawks fell to Tatum (25-15, 25-11, 25-19), but rebounded to sweep Timpson (25-20, 25-17, 25-16) in a tri-match on Tuesday.
Logan Jaco led with seven kills against Tatum. Makena Warren added four kills and nine digs, Josie Howard seven digs, Lynli Dacus 11 assists and Jordyn Warren seven assists.
Dacus had 16 assists, Jordyn Warren 12 assists and Logan Jaco 10 kills against Timpson. Makena Warren had seven kills, Jordyn Warren five kills, Morgan Jaco four kills, Josie Howard nine digs, Dacus seven digs, Makena Warren five dkigs and two blocks and Morgan Jaco three blocks.
A-GOLDEN 3, B. SANDY 2: BIG SANDY — Alba-Golden rallied for a 14-25, 27-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12 win over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Chyler Ponder had 16 kills, Gracie Jenison 21 digs and Calle Minter 36 assists in the loss for Big Sandy. Ponder also recorded seven digs, Jenison 11 kills, Minter 12 digs and three kills, Brylie Arnold 10 kills and 16 digs, Breaunna Derrick four kills, 10 digs and four assists, Allie McCartney 20 digs and Shemaiah Johnson three kills and three digs.
QUITMAN 3, ORE CITY 0: QUITMAN — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-18, 25-13, 25-21 sweep over Ore City on Tuesday.
In the loss for Ore City, Abby Ervin recorded seven points, five kills, four digs and three aces. Jacee Burks added 10 points, three kills and five aces, Ryleigh Larkins two kills and six assists, Victoria Jones two kills and Brynn Richardson three assists.
Quitman got seven assists, 12 digs and five aces from Ava Burroughs, 13 assists, five digs and seven aces from Carley Spears and five digs and four kills from Lindsey Hornaday.
E. FIELDS 3, HENDERSON 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Camryn Chandler led with 25 assists, Christen Smith ripped 15 kills and Elysian Fields rallied for a 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 win over Henderson.
Chandler added 15 digs, four aces and two kills, Smith five block and four digs, Tucker Ellis 10 kills, five blocks, four aces and seven digs, Mary Frances Ellis seven kills, two aces and six digs, Morgan Shaw 15 assists, four aces, two digs and two kills, Bryanne Beavers five kills and three blocks and Heather Auvil three aces and nine digs.
PITTSBURG 3, L-KILDARE 1: PITTSBURG — Daytona Torrey came up with 29 digs, Ariel Kellum fired off nine aces to go along with eight assists and Pittsburg rallied for a 22-25, 25-23, 25-8, 25-16 win over Linden-Kildare.
Abby Wylie had four digs for Pittsburg. Chelsey Blalock added 10 assists, Elyssia Lemelle three kills and seven digs, Kyleigh Posey seven kills and four digs, Natalie Styles 14 digs, eight aces and four kills, Sanaa Hollins eight kills and two blocks, Ta’Shanti Moss two kills and three digs and Trinity Hood five digs and five aces.
H. SPRINGS 3, U. GROVE 3: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs got a combined 19 kills from Cori Johnson and Adriana Kennedy en route to a 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 sweep of Union Grove.
Johnson had 10 kills, Kennedy nine kills, Emma McKinney 14 assists and two aces and Grace Pippin three aces.
For Union Grove in the loss, Avery Brooks finished with eight kills and Maci Williams five aces.
N. LAMAR 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: PARIS — North Lamar earned a 25-15, 25-6, 25-12 sweep of Daingerfield on Tuesday.
Diamond Jeter had two kills, two digs and two assists in the loss for Daingerfield. Adisen Key chipped in with an ace and a dig, Ashlyn Bruce two blocks and two digs, Genesis Allen two kills and Kayleigh Phillips five digs.
REDWATER 3, HEAT 1: REDWATER — Redwater held on for a 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14 win over Longview HEAT on Tuesday.
Jenna Parker finished with 23 digs, 31 receptions, six service points and three aces in the loss for HEAT. Abbey Gallant chipped in with six points, four receptions and eight digs, Dani Harrison eight kills, Jordan Parker 12 kills, 13 digs, five blocks, 14 receptions, 11 points and six aces, Laynie Walton three receptions, Makayla Richey eight points, 14 receptions, seven digs and four kills, McKenzie File six points, three receptions, 12 digs and 10 assists and Meredith Corley 12 assists, four digs and two points.