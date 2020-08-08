TYLER HEAT WINS: Tyler HEAT rallied for a 22-25, 25-13, 21-25, 25-21, 15-9 win over Longview HEAT on Friday in the season-opener for both teams.
For Longview HEAT in the loss, Abbey GGallant finished with 12 points and two digs. Dani Harrison added 11 kills and three blocks, Jenna Parker 22 digs, seven points and 16 receptions, Jordan Parker three aces, 11 points, two receptions, two digs, 16 assists and 16 kills, Laynie Walton one block, Makayla Richey six aces, 11 points, 13 receptions, 14 digs and two kills, McKenzie File six points, nine receptions and two aces and Meredith Corley 15 assists and three points.
FROM STAFF REPORTS