Events in Tyler, Hughes Springs and Omaha highlight the third weekend of high school volleyball tournaments in the area.
The Tyler ISD Invitational features 32 teams, while the Hughes Springs Lady Mustang Volleyball Tournament and the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahma invitational with both have eight-team fields.
TYLER
The annual Tyler ISD Invitational Tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Matches are set for John Tyler High School (1120 NNW Loop 323), Boulter Middle School (2926 Garden Valley Road), Tyler Lee High School (411 ESE Loop 323) and Three Lakes Middle School (2445 Three Lakes Parkway).
Pool play is scheduled for Thursday and Friday with bracket play on Saturday.
Pools include: 1 — John Tyler, Bryan Rudder, Mabank, Harmony; 2 — Longview, Mesquite Poteet, Carthage, Alba-Golden; 3 — Killeen Ellison, Hallsville, Beckville, Tyler All Saints; 4 — Lindale, Spring Hill, Nacogdoches Central Heights, Tyler Bishop Gorman; 5 — Tyler Lee, Willis, Quitman, Van; 6 — Joshua, Lufkin, Bullard, Pleasant Grove; 7 — White Oak, Texas High, Elysian Fields, New Boston; and 8, Little Elm, Whitehouse, Henderson, Mineola.
Longview is scheduled to play at noon, 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. at John Tyler today. Spring Hill plays at Boulter Court 4 at 1, 2 and 4 p.m., and Hallsville will play at Boulter Court 3 at 1, 2 and 4 p.m.
After pool play on Friday, the teams will be placed in brackets for Saturday’s play — Championship Bracket (First, Second in pools 9-12) at JT; Gold Bracket (Third, Fourth in pools 9-12) at REL; Silver Bracket (First, Second in pools 13-16) at Boulter; and Bronze Backet (Third, Fourth in pools 13-16) at Three Lakes.
HUGHES SPRINGS
Morning pool play games today feature Mount Vernon, Ore City, New Diana and the Pleasant Grove JV, and games are set for 8, 9, 10 and 11 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m.
Afternoon pool play games today will have Hughes Springs, Detroit, Waskom and Union Grove, with games set for 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m.
PAUL PEWITT
Pool A teams are DeKalb, Redwater, Maud and Daingerfield, and they’ll play at 8:30, 9:30, 10:30, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.
Pool B teams are Paul Pewitt, James Bowie, Jefferson and Chapel Hill, with games set for 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.