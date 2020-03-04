UNION GROVE — Kasi Jones was already a good server, but she wanted to be better heading into her final season of volleyball at Union Grove High School so she went to work.
When the season ended, Jones was named the top server in District 19-2A.
It’s that kind of determination that helped Jones catch the eye of college coaches, and on Wednesday the Lady Lion standout signed a national letter-of-intent with Eastfield College during a ceremony at UG’s Lion Center.
“She has been an absolute joy to coach. She’s just one of those kids that does anything she is asked to do,” Union Grove coach Jaime Scott. “She came to me this year before the season started and told me she wanted to jump serve, and she worked on it every day. She’s just the kind of kid that makes coaching easy, and I’m super proud that Union Grove has someone going on to further their careers in college.”
Jones earned honorable mention all-state honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association as an outside hitter in 2019 after recording 424 digs, 291 assists, 193 kills, 35 blocks and 95 aces. She had 90 aces as a junior to go long with 209 assists, 46 blocks 120 kills and 149 digs.
In 2017 as a sophomore, Jones fired off 85 aces.
LeTourneau University, Centenary College and East Texas Baptist University were all possibilities for Jones, but she chose Eastfield as her home for the next two years for several reasons.
“I loved the girls and the coaches,” she said. “The classes are small. It’s just a smaller environment like I’m used to now.”
As for playing time?
“We were all told it doesn’t matter if we’re a freshman or a sophomore. If we put in the work, we’ll play.”
Eastfield, located in Mesquite, competes in NJCAA Region V along with Brookhaven, Mountain View, Richland, North Lake and Cedar Valley. The volleyball prgram has gone 122-63 overall and 51-9 in conference play since 2014 advancing to the NJCAA DIII national tournament in each of the past four seasons — finishing ninth in 2019, second in 2018, third in 2016 and winning it all in 2017.