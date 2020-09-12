Excitement and relief were the words of the day as head volleyball coaches Chaka Jackson of Longview, Lacy Coldiron of Pine Tree and Cara Collum of Hallsville discussed their teams finally being able to get on the court to prepare for the upcoming season.
All three teams, who will compete in the same district (16-5A) this season along with Marshal, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs and Texas High, were finally able to practice this past week and scrimmage over the weekend after watching Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A teams take the court more than a month ago.
“Honestly, I think it has been a positive thing for us,” Jackson said of the long wait. “It has made the kids want it that much more. It’s that old saying ‘you don’t know what you have until it’s gone.’ The kids are fired up and ready for the opportunity to play.”
LONGVIEW
The Lady Lobos, coming off a 15-26 season a year ago, will open the season by hosting a tri-match against Beckville and Tyler Legacy on Tuesday. Longview will face Legacy at 4:30 p.m., followed by Legacy vs. Beckville and then Longview vs. Beckville.
“We’re excited,” said Jackson, who has a 223-169 record heading into her 11th season at Longview. “We have five sophomores and a freshman mixed in with seven seniors. The kids have an incredible bond. They’ve really grown together as a team during this time.”
Key returning players for the Lady Lobos are Angell Evans (545 digs, 28 aces in 2019), Miah Colbert (259 kills, 35 aces, 40 blocks), Jakayla Morrow (81 kills, 39 blocks) and Elajia Hatley.
Newcomers to watch are Brayleigh Mitchell and Amirah Alexander.
Following Tuesday’s tri-match, the Lady Lobos will host Lufkin on Friday.
PINE TREE
The Lady Pirates will open the season on the road with a 5:30 p.m. match against Winona on Tuesday and then host Royse City on Saturday.
Lacy Coldiron, who is in her second season as Pine Tree’s head coach, said she has seen leaders emerge during the long wait to return to the court.
“I think it forced some leaders out, in a good way,” said Coldiron. “They were forced to show up. We had girls wanting to get here for open gym, putting in that extra time all on their own. They seem to be even more hungry this year than in the past. I think being told they can’t do something has made them more hungry and appreciative.”
Malaeka Wilson (198 kills, 60 aces, 55 blocks, 163 digs), Ryauna Garrett (35 aces, 391 assists), Renee Garrett (29 kills, 229 assists) and Jamaya Davis (38 aces, 87 kills, 222 digs) are key returning players for the Lady Pirates.
Newcomers to watch are Jalen Scroggins, Carmen Chatman and Caroline Fadal. Fadal was the TAPPS 1 A District 5 offensive MVP last season at Trinity School of Texas.
HALLSVILLE
The Ladycats compiled a 30-13 record despite fielding a young team in 2019, and head coach Cara Collum — who is 155-48 in her career and 116-43 at Hallsville — said her squad will be more rounded this season.
“We have a little more height in the middle to help some with blocking situations,” Collum said. “Right now we’re just taking it one day at a time and seeing what we need to focus on and improve on.”
Back for the Ladycats are Ashley Jones (983 assists, 45 blocks, 143 digs, 184 kills, 86 aces0, Ayden McDemott (272 kills, 103 digs, 61 aces), Emma Rogers (166 digs, 71 aces), Chloe Ferrill (155 digs, 42 aces), Riley Rodriguez (138 kills) and Mallory Pyle (83 kills, 27 blocks).
“The excitement is building,” Collum said of the long wait to get things underway. “For so long after the 1A through 4A teams got started, it was uncertain if we were ever going to get to open, and if so, how it would work. Not that we’re so close to playing, the excitement is really building and we’re ready to go compete and see what we look like against other teams.”
The Ladycats will open the season by hosting Tyler High on Tuesday.